How old are 1997 Cinderella cast members in 2022? Actors set to reunite for ABC special Cinderella: The Reunion

Cinderella's cast, which made history with its racially diverse cast in the 1997 movie, is set to reunite on Tuesday, August 23. Marking the 25th anniversary of the Robert Iscove directorial, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition will air on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT.

After the reunion, the Wonderful World of Disney will also present the film for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades.

Cinderella is a French fairy tale by Charles Perrault, which follows the story of a mistreated girl and how she ends up marrying a Prince.

The story, now considered a children's classic, has been remade and adapted into innumerable versions as well as languages, with Camilla Cabello's version being the latest work. However, the most common and successful adaptation of the story has been in the form of a musical.

Iscove's musical is the third iteration of the original by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The movie's cast includes Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, Brandy in the titular role of Cinderella, Jason Alexander as Lionel, Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber as Queen Constantina and King Maximillian, respectively, Bernadette Peters as the stepmother, Veanne Cox and Natalie Desselle as stepsisters Calliope and Minerva, respectively, and Paolo Montalban as Prince Christopher.

The one-hour reunion program will dive into the film’s positive impact on representation in Hollywood. The film, Cinderella, has been seen by 60 million people to date.

It is to be noted that Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-winning artist Billy Porter, who played the first-ever gender-neutral Fabulous Godmother in Cabello's adaptation, will feature in the reunion as well.

How old are the cast members of Cinderella (1997) today?

1) Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston (John Mathew Smith and celebrityphotos.com, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

If she had lived, the legendary American singer would have turned 58 this month. Houston also played the Fairy Godmother in the film, in addition to producing it. Houston created history as America's first ever Black Fairy Godmother. The reunion will feature rare behind-the-scenes footage of the cast members with Houston, who died in 2012.

2) Brandy Norwood - 43 years

Brandy Norwood (Mike D. Photography, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

In addition to Houston, Norwood made history as America's first black Cinderella, expanding the definition of a princess. Norwood was 18 when she was selected by Houston to essay Cinderella.

She turned 43 this year. Apart from the fairy tale, Norwood was seen in the 1998 film I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and has appeared on reality television shows like Dancing with the Stars and The Voice.

3) Whoopi Goldberg - 66 years

Whoopi Goldberg (Mark Taylor, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the seventeen entertainers to win the EGOT - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. By the time she played Black Queen Constantina in Iscove's film, Goldberg was a household name. Her breakthrough film came in 1985 with Steven Spielberg's period drama The Colour Purple. Today, she is 66 years old.

4) Jason Alexander - 62 years

Jason Alexander and Bernadette Peters in 'Cinderella' (1997) (Image via Twitter)

Jason Alexander is an Emmy, Tony, and Screen Actors Guild Award winning actor, renowned for his role as George Constanza in the television series Seinfeld. One of Alexander's most notable appearances as comic relief in films and shows is that of Phillip Stuckey in the 1990 film Pretty Woman, where he is thrashed by Richard Gere's character for attempting to force himself on Julia Roberts' Vivian Ward. Alexander completed 62 years in 2022.

5) Bernadette Peters - 74 years

Bernadette Peters (Duxrool, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Peters received a Golden Satellite Award nomination for her role as the Stepmother in Cinderella. She has received the Tony Award for her performances in theatrical productions, as well as the Golden Globe for her role in the 1981 film Pennies from Heaven. She completed 74 years in 2022.

6) Veanne Cox - 59 years

Veanne Cox (Image via IMDb)

Cox essayed the role of one of the stepsisters, Colliope, in Cinderella. A theater and Broadway artist, Cox has also appeared in award-winning films like Erin Brokovich as well as television shows like Seinfeld. Cox turned 59 this year.

7) Natalie Desselle

Natalie Desselle Reid (Image via Instagram)

Desselle would have turned 55, but she passed away from colon cancer on December 7, 2020. Apart from playing stepsister Minerva in Iscove's film, she has appeared in films like B.A.P.S., Def Jam's How to be a Player, and Set It Off.

8) Victor Garber - 73 years old

Victor Garber (Heroes & Villains, CC BY 2.0, Flickr via Wikimedia Commons)

Garber, who played King Maximillian in the fairy tale adaptation, is best known for his role as shipbuilder Thomas Andrews in the 1997 film Titanic. He has received numerous Tony and Primetime Emmy Awards for his work in theatre and television. Garber turned 73 this year.

9) Paolo Montalban - 49

Brandy Norwood and Paolo Montalban in 'Cinderella' (1997) (Image via Twitter)

Montalban essayed the role of Prince Christopher, born to Black Queen Constantina and White King Maximillian, in Iscove's film. Montalban's other notable works include the series Mortal Kombat: Conquest, The Blacklist, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He turned 49 this year.

Apart from Porter and seven cast members, Cinderella: The Reunion will also feature actor Jade Jones, singer-songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall, producers Debra Martin Chase and Neil Meron, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and more.

