How old are Single's Inferno season 3's cast now in 2024?

Single's Inferno became a sensation in no time with its carefully selected cast and enticing plot line. The show follows its contestants on a deserted island, where they not only have to survive but also play their tactics in a way that gets them out of there. The only way out of the island is to find someone to date, go to the paradise island, and win the various games.

Fans are showing interest in players' ages because they want to gauge where the contestants might be coming from, how serious they are about dating someone, and with what emotion they are going forward with a challenge. While it's a wrap on the finale of season 3, fans might want to guess which of their favorite couples might stay together for a long time based on their ages.

Zodiac signs of the cast of Single's Inferno season 3

1) Kim Gyu-ri

Kim Gyu-ri wanted to find someone who would make her heart flutter. She matched with Min-hyuk and went to Paradise Island with him. Kim Gyu-ri hasn't disclosed her date of birth yet, so it's difficult to guess her zodiac sign. She was born in 1995.

2) Choi Hye-seon

Choi Hye-seon was born on June 21, 1998. Her zodiac sign is cancer. She is called "a ball of sunshine" by her fellow cast members on Single's Inferno. She was one of the first members to go to Paradise Island alongside Lee Gwan-hee.

3) Choi Min-woo

Choi Min-woo's birthdate is unknown, so his zodiac sign can't be known either. He was born in 2000, which makes him 24 years old. Min-woo is shy and introverted, as he described himself in Single's Inferno, and he prefers a partner with a bright and outgoing personality.

4) Lee Jin-seok

Lee Jin-seok's birthdate is also unknown, like that of some of his counterparts. Lee was born in 1993, which makes him 31 years old. Jin-seok went to paradise with An Min-young. He is the owner of several cafés in the city of Daegu.

5) An Min-young

An Min-young was born on March 18, 1998, which makes her 25 years old. Her birthdate makes her a Piscean. Min-young described herself as someone with a bright and bubbly personality on Single's Inferno and is the owner of a Pilates studio.

6) Lee Gwan-hee

Lee Gwan-hee was born on April 29, 1988, which makes him the eldest member of Single's Inferno at the age of 35. He is a Taurean and is known to play the game very tactically, even when he describes himself as someone who is passionate about love. He came to be known for his unpredictable game and went to Paradise Island with Choi Hye-seon.

7) Son Won-ik

Son Won-ik's birthdate is also unknown, so it's hard to know his zodiac too. Son Won-ik was also born in 1993, which makes him 31 years old. He described himself as an optimistic and honest person on Single's Inferno and went to Paradise Island with Si-eun.

8) Yun Ha-bin

Yun Ha-bin was born on December 24, 1993, which also makes him 31 years old and gives him the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Yun Ha-bin is all-in when it comes to something he is passionate about. Yun hasn't yet gone to Paradise Island.

9) Yun Ha-jeong

Yun Ha-jeong's date of birth is also unknown, so her star sign also couldn't be known. She was born in 1998, which makes her 25 years old. Yun describes herself as simple and transparent in relationships, and she went to Paradise Island with Min-hyuk.

10) Park Min-kyu

Park Min-kyu's date of birth is also unknown, although his birth year is 1989, which makes him 34 years old and the second oldest member of Single's Inferno. Park says that he's the kind of person who will make his crush aware of his feelings. He went to Paradise with Yun Ha-jeong.

11) Yu Si-eun

Yu Si-eun was born on January 27, 1997, which makes her 27 years old and gives her the sign of Aquarius. She describes her personality as expressive and cute, and she went to Paradise last with Min-woo.

12) Cho Min-ji

Cho Min-ji was born on April 20, 1998, making her 25 years old and giving her the star sign of Taurus. Min-ji joined the show much later but was quick to gain attention among the boys and went to Paradise with Min-woo.

Some of the couples from the show are still together, while others parted ways after the show. Single's Inferno has successfully reached season 3 because of its undeniable popularity among the crowds. It serves as a perfect example of a Korean production that is penetrating the mainstream market.