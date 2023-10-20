How did The Challenge: USA season 2 end? Winners, finale recap, and more

The Challenge: USA season 2 came to a climax with its finale episode, which aired on October 19. Eight finalists competed in four challenges on day one, each testing a different ability, namely "strength," "smarts," "skill," and "steel stomach." They all had their eyes on the coveted prize of $250,000 and ultimate bragging rights, inching closer to victory with every trial. Their results on the first day would determine whether they'd be rewarded or penalized, going into the final challenge that involved a hike up a steep mountain with several obstacles along the way.

Spoiler warning: This article contains details from the final episode of The Challenge: USA.

The first set of trials came with rules that significantly threw off the plans of some of the competitors moving forward. Some frontrunners faced big disadvantages, even leading to the win slipping away from them. Coming out victorious for the men was Chris, who is also a Survivor winner, and Desi bagged the title amongst the women.

The Challenge: USA announces Chris and Desi as season 2 winners

The last episode released on October 19 was the finale of season 2 of The Challenge: USA. Desi and Chris took home the win, $250,000, and the ultimate title. Let's take a look at how they got there.

To start off, on day one, the remaining eight contestants were put through four trials, testing their "strength, smarts, skill, and steel stomach." Since the next day's final challenge was going to be a strenuous hike up a mountain, they needed to collect as many advantages on the first day to help their chances of grabbing the final win.

In the first four trials, if The Challenge: USA contestants won the round, they were given a one-minute head start in the final race the next day, but if they lost, they were punished with a one-minute penalty.

Going into this, the contestants were also offered the chance to "double down" in any of the rounds if they were confident they could win it. Winning would add 2 minutes to the head start, and losing would deduct 2.

The first task tested their strength; they were required to walk up a slope, dragging a weight behind them that was increasingly getting heavier. Cory had doubled down but lost the challenge, handing him a 2-minute penalty. Tori lost against the women, also getting a minute-long penalty. Chris and Michaela won this task and were both awarded a 1-minute head start for the last challenge.

Next, The Challenge: USA contestants' smarts were tested with a spelling bee competition. This time, Desi and Chris were confident enough to double down. Desi won the challenge, earning 2 minutes, and Bananas won for the men, adding 1 minute to his head start. Losing again was Cory, along with Tori, both of whom got 1-minute penalties.

The third one was a test of their skill where they had to complete a multi-tiled, multi-colored puzzle. Doubling down this time were Tori, Michaela, and Bananas. Tori won the challenge, gaining 2 minutes and landing her back in square one without any penalties. Faysal also won and received 1 minute. Losing this challenge were Desi and Cory.

Cory expressed his disappointment in a confessional following this trial.

"How are my daughters going to view me now? As a loser?"

The final trial had The Challenge: USA contestants prove that their stomachs were made of steel when they were presented with an offering of the worst food, including crickets, tofu, and sauerkraut smoothies. Tori and Johnny won the challenge, while Cory, of course, along with Chanelle, ended at the bottom.

Day two was the final 10-mile race up the mountain. With their head starts and penalties, all players started the race at different times. Johnny Bananas had a 2-minute advantage, starting first. One minute later, Desi, Chris, Michaela, and Faysal started. Chanelle began two minutes after the group, and Cory started last with his 5-minute penalty.

The Challenge: USA contestants were posed with three obstacles, titled "risk stations" along the way, that could give them more advantages. Competing in Risk Station 3 was compulsory for all players, but the first two were up to their discretion.

Johnny Bananas was the first to arrive at Risk Station 1, where throwing five axes at a target could help him remove 1.2 miles from his run. He performed like a professional and got them all, continuing his hike. Chris, Chanelle, Cory, Desi, and Michaela also won the advantage. Faysal and Tori, however, had to resume on the longer path.

On the way to Risk Station 2, Faysal, who was meant to take the long road, somehow ends up on the shorter path by mistake. He was sent back to start from the beginning because of this. The last two contestants to reach this checkpoint would be eliminated, whittling the competition down further.

Risk Station 2 presented them with a weighing scale and some rocks they had to balance on them. Once they were confident, they had to pull a lever. If correctly balanced, they'd earn an ATV ride to the next stop. Successfully completing this were Desi, Chris, Chanelle, and Cory. Michaela and Bananas had to continue walking, and Tori and Faysal were sent packing because of their delayed arrival.

Finally, The Challenge: USA competitors had made it to the last risk station. At Risk Station 3, it was mandatory for everybody to perform. The challenge at hand was to recall the order in which their fellow contestants were sent home and place heavy blocks on top of each other in that order. It didn't end there, though, since they were yet to reach the peak.

Once the trial at Risk Station 3 was complete, they continued on their uphill battle. Chris reached first among the men, and Desi hailed triumphant among the women.

The Challenge: USA has concluded its second season, and while it may not be available on cable anymore, all episodes of season 2 can be streamed on Paramount+.