“Hwasa is Free”: MAMAMOO fans take to Twitter as Orbit singer leaves long-time management RBW

On June 27, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s agency, RBW, announced that the group’s youngest member has left her long-time management and has officially become a free agent. RBW released a statement announcing that following the Orbit singer’s contract expiration, she had decided to part ways with her long-time agency by mutual agreement.

They expressed their sincere gratitude towards Hwasa and wished her well for her journey ahead. Additionally, they wished they would also continue to support both MAMAMOO and MooMoos in their upcoming journey.

Hello this is RBW.



Firstly, we would like to thank everyone who have been showing love towards our company artist MAMAMOO.



Hwasa who has been with the company have ended her contract with us recently. 마마무(MAMAMOO) @RBW_MAMAMOO #화사]



MAMAMOO fans are notably happy that Hwasa has left her former agency, RBW, and will reportedly join P NATION (PSY’s agency). “Hwasa is Free,” @HwasaGlobal wrote with a gif of the Starry Night singer showing a finger heart while smiling at the camera.

Although no beef between the Orbit singer and RBW has been reported in the media, MooMoos believe the talented singer's potential and talent were underutilized, which led to her exiting RBW. Hence, fans have taken to social media to trend “Free Hwasa” to celebrate her leaving RBW and stepping into the second phase of her career.

Hwasa, let's continue to walk on this path filled with happiness and success.



#HWASAISFREE Hopefully with an actual agency doing what an agency should be doing, we can now enjoy this fan experience and work a little lessHwasa, let's continue to walk on this path filled with happiness and success. Hopefully with an actual agency doing what an agency should be doing, we can now enjoy this fan experience and work a little less 💋Hwasa, let's continue to walk on this path filled with happiness and success.#HWASAISFREE https://t.co/K58MJRabHk

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa sparks rumors of joining PSY’s P NATION following her departure from RBW

Gio ❖ art on my pinned @swfs4x4 It's sweet how mamamoo spent the whole time repeating and basically screaming to the world how they WILL keep going and they are NOT gonna break up on their last encore concert knowing the news of hwasa leaving rbw was coming soon probably. They really said trust us and i do 🫶 It's sweet how mamamoo spent the whole time repeating and basically screaming to the world how they WILL keep going and they are NOT gonna break up on their last encore concert knowing the news of hwasa leaving rbw was coming soon probably. They really said trust us and i do 🫶

Following her departure from RBW, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa will reportedly join PSY’s P NATION, home to many independent artists such as Heize, Crush, Penomeco, and Swings, amongst others.

For the past couple of days, rumors have been rife that MAMAMOO's maknae member might be signing with PSY’s agency. On June 27, Xportsnews reported that the Maria singer would be signing an exclusive contract with PSY’s agency, P NATION. Fans began believing that it was indeed true. However, PSY’s agency released a statement revealing that they are still under discussion and nothing has been signed yet.

“A contract with Hwasa has not been confirmed. It is currently under discussion.”

Fans are hopeful that the formal announcement of her signing with P NATION is underway and that MooMoos will see her as one of the prominent artists at PSY’s agency. MAMAMOO fans are hoping that her new journey as a soloist brings her tremendous success and popularity, with more solo albums and endeavors.

💗 @whatisnisha I don't know why some fans are so pressed about her moving to P Nation. She is free from RBW and is moving on to better things. We should be happy, and no matter what, Hwasa knows what she is doing. It’s THE Hwasa: the one that doesn’t back down and rebels against standards. I don't know why some fans are so pressed about her moving to P Nation. She is free from RBW and is moving on to better things. We should be happy, and no matter what, Hwasa knows what she is doing. It’s THE Hwasa: the one that doesn’t back down and rebels against standards. https://t.co/350V0yWWqm

Josh ⭐️🌬️🌼☀️ @EndorMoo I did not have one set place in mind for Hwasa to end up. She’s smart and if she thinks P NATION is a good home, I’m down with it. I did not have one set place in mind for Hwasa to end up. She’s smart and if she thinks P NATION is a good home, I’m down with it.

Lynda @Lynda_Ohhh If Hwasa signs with P Nation they better not do what they did to Jessi/Hyuna/Dawn. We need proper promo for her music If Hwasa signs with P Nation they better not do what they did to Jessi/Hyuna/Dawn. We need proper promo for her music

Anything better than RBW. There has been complaints regarding PNation artists' promotions, but atleast she will not be neglected. ❖pöu⁷ 🦁 HWASA FREEDOM @hwaserendipity

https://t.co/BSaKKEwFno Today, Hwasa's contract ends with RBW. She has given way more than she has gained for the last 9 years. Hope she takes the decision best for her, we trust you Hwasa!https://t.co/BSaKKEwFno twitter.com/hwaserendipity… Today, Hwasa's contract ends with RBW. She has given way more than she has gained for the last 9 years. Hope she takes the decision best for her, we trust you Hwasa!https://t.co/BSaKKEwFno twitter.com/hwaserendipity… Almost end of countdown: "Hwasa is about to sign an exclusive contract with P nation, only the final review was left as a confirmation."Anything better than RBW. There has been complaints regarding PNation artists' promotions, but atleast she will not be neglected. twitter.com/hwaserendipity… Almost end of countdown: "Hwasa is about to sign an exclusive contract with P nation, only the final review was left as a confirmation."Anything better than RBW. There has been complaints regarding PNation artists' promotions, but atleast she will not be neglected. twitter.com/hwaserendipity… https://t.co/OfduBz5BCb

Fans are hoping that her exclusive artist contract with P NATION does come to fruition, as the TWIT singer was featured on PSY’s track NOW from his ninth album. She even performed with him at his concert amidst deafening cheers from fans. PSY is known to empower independent Korean artists and let them work according to their desires.

Several artists joined P NATION and did well for themselves, including Jessi, HyunA, and DAWN, and although they aren’t associated with PSY’s agency anymore, they continue to rave about the Gangnam Style hitmaker and his ability to make artists feel at home.

However, fans have noticed that there has been no clarity regarding her future activities with MAMAMOO. MooMoos are hoping that RBW clarifies the Orbit singer's future activities with the group and whether she will continue being part of the agency or not.

Previously, MAMAMOO’s Wheein left RBW in 2021 and joined THE L1VE, an artist management label run by VIXX's Ravi. It is believed that she will continue her group activities with MAMAMOO up until the end of 2023. Post which, Wheein will announce her intentions on whether she will continue being part of MAMAMOO or not. Solar and Moonbyul are still signed with the agency.

What is MAMAMOO’s Hwasa up to these days?

Earlier this year, MAMAMOO’s maknae member hosted her own solo music variety show called Hwa Sa Show. She is currently greeting fans and viewers on the tvN documentary variety series, Dancing Queens on the Road. On the June 22nd broadcast of the show, the Maria singer took part in the Sungkyunkwan University festival alongside stalwarts like Kim Wan-seon and Lee Hyori.

Prior to the episode, the Orbit singer, who took part in the Sungkyunkwan College celebration in May, was the center of a debate she had stirred in online communities in South Korea by making a NSFW gesture on stage.

Additionally, Hwasa and the other MAMAMOO members concluded their first global tour since their debut, which included a Seoul encore performance. They thanked fans for their unconditional love and support for them as they toured nine regions in Asia, including a show in Seoul and nine concert stops in the U.S.

More information regarding the Orbit singer’s exclusive contract with P NATION will be unveiled later.

