I Came By review: The thriller is a knock at public conscience on powerplay in society (Spoilers) 

I Came By is a spine-chilling thriller about the prevelance of powerplay in society. It converges art with issues like racism and immigration, and raises the pertinent issue of how those in the upper echelons of society need to be questioned from time-to-time.

The film was released on Netflix, on Wednesday, August 31. The Babak Anvari-directorial follows the story of graffiti artist Toby, who breaks into judge Hector Blake’s house only to stumble upon a secret that puts him and everyone he loves in danger.

The film features actors George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald, Hugh Bonneville, Percelle Ascott, and Antonio Aakeel, among others.

Read on for a detailed review of I Came By.

What is the story of I Came By, and how does it capture powerplay in society?

A brief overview of the plot

The film begins with the elusive graffiti artists and best friends, Toby (MacKay) and Jay (Ascott), breaking into rich people’s homes and leaving behind a graffiti of their trademark words, “I came by.” While the duo is not depicted as a particularly politically vocal group, it is their usual style to rebel against social perils and the elites by scribbling words on walls.

The real motive behind the words remains unclear and requires extensive guess-work. Things take a turn when Toby decides to go solo on one such mission, and comes across a dark secret at judge Hector Blake's house.

The backgrounds of the characters and their accessibility to the social and legal system set up the context for powerplay

Percelle Scott and George MacKay in 'I Came By' (Image via IMDb)

Contrary to the media coverage that tries to dissect their identity, Toby and Jay are two random 23-year-olds in the UK who basically do nothing. Toby was a rebel who could not hang on to music, college, or university. His job did not last more than a week. Despite living with his mother Elizabeth (Kelly Macdonald), he clearly does not get along with her.

Jay is a Black British man, who lives with his girlfriend Naz. Toby’s partner-in-crime, Jay backs out of their group after Naz gets pregnant with their child.

Hugh Bonneville in 'I Came By' (Image via IMDb)

Hector Blake, on the other hand, is a man of status and repute. A judge who has championed immigration in legal theory and classroom speeches with the right family background and social connections, men like Hector can hardly go wrong. His personality drools with arrogance, which arises from his awareness of this sense of entitlement.

He lives in a house with tinted windows and asks people to take their shoes off at the entrance. Hector’s wife is admitted to Chesham House – a hospital for psychiatric patients.

However, a closer look reveals that not everything is perfect with Hector, who is prone to psychopathic behavior, as the film eventually reveals. While it is in stark contrast to his otherwise perfect demeanor, I Came By does contextualize this behavior.

Hector was born into a wealthy family of colonialists.

In the film, he is seen opening up to a masseur (who is an Iranian immigrant) about how he despised his father for his infidelity with their servant, before admitting that he killed said servant for side-lining him and his mother. This is the primary reason behind him carrying his anti-immigrant sentiment throughout the film.

Coming from a family of repute, Hector would rather cultivate hatred for the person his father cheated with, instead of blaming his father for the act. In fact, he even hangs his father’s portrait in the living room - a testament to his willingness to ignore his father's role in the incident.

Despite this interesting premise, however, the film does not delve deeper into Hector's psyche.

Hector's social standing helps him evade justice

After the masseur, Omar, escapes Hector Blake, Toby's mother Lizzie tries to persuade him to file a police complaint. Omar is reluctant because of Blake's connections and his fear that the latter could impact his application for permanent membership in the UK. Omar is an asylum-seeker and any connection to a police investigation could potentially rob him of a job and a livelihood.

Hence, Hector manages to escape the repurcussions for his actions, simply because of Omar's precarious position in society.

A second instance of Hector escaping from the clutches of the law comes when Detective Sergeant Ella Lloyd lands at his house after a potential evidence from Lizzie. Hector misbehaves with Lloyd and gets arrested, but is eventually left scot-free.

Both the aforementioned instances involved an Iranian immigrant and a Black female police officer, and thus could pass off as legitimate instances of Blake's racist and corrupt thought process. However, he does not seem to have a soft bone in his body.

Despite painting a white man as the antagonist, the film does not generalize. Hector was equal in his treatment. While the Whites are not exempt from his condescending behavior, all of them are not villainized either.

For instance, when two white officers arriving at Blake's place to investigate a whistle-blower's (Toby) claims that Blake had held a man captive, they were met with condescension from Blake.

When the officers showed interest in checking out the basement, Blake responded by saying that he would take up the matter with their senior, who happens to be his friend from his squash sessions. This, once again, is a testament to the extent of power that he weilds, simply due to his social status.

However, Blake's power and repute within the legal system backfires when he is incapacitated by a Black man.

The film’s take on the exploitation of the social, justice, and legal system by the haves is spine-chilling. However, it ends on the hopeful note that there will always be social deviants to keep those in power under check.

Every character in I Came By has got something to offer

Kelly Macdonald in 'I Came By' (Image via IMDb)

From the lead character to someone as insignificant as Elizabeth’s patient, every character has got something to offer in I Came By. When Toby goes missing, for instance, and has left behind a password-protected laptop, among other things, Elizabeth’s patient Faisal helps her unlock the system.

Jay’s girlfriend, Naz, who was initially left out of the things that transpired, became the one to help Jay find Hector.

It is to be noted that both Faisal and Naz come from families of asylum seekers in the UK, and their pivotal roles in the downfall of Hector once again spotlights the inequalities prevalent in society.

I Came By is currently streaming on Netflix.

