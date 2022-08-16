"I’m not crying you’re crying": Twitter gets emotional as Better Call Saul comes to an epic end (Spoilers)

Twitter erupted in tears after fans of the AMC show, Better Call Saul, had to bid adieu to Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, as the series aired its final episode on Monday.

Better Call Saul is a spin-off of the popular TV series Breaking Bad. It concluded with Saul having a change of heart in the middle of court proceedings after he found out that Kim Wexler had confessed already. He changed his plea and confessed to his misdeeds as well, including his role in the deaths of Howard Hamilton and his own brother, Chuck. Saul, who insisted that he be identified as Jimmy McGill instead of his alias, thus let go of a comfortable seven-year prison term that was initially decided.

Remarking on the character transition, a Twitter user wrote,

"I’m not crying you’re crying. A poetic and beautiful ending to a fantastic and beautifully written show. I’m gonna miss the hell outta that show."

sick_of_it_all @AmyRuff16 #BetterCallSaulFinale



I’m not crying you’re crying



A poetic and beautiful ending to a fantastic and beautifully written show.



I’m gonna miss the hell outta that show. I’m not crying you’re cryingA poetic and beautiful ending to a fantastic and beautifully written show.I’m gonna miss the hell outta that show. #BetterCallSaulFinale I’m not crying you’re crying 😭 A poetic and beautiful ending to a fantastic and beautifully written show. I’m gonna miss the hell outta that show.

Fans call the series finale a 'perfect ending'

It was a sentimental moment for the show's fans, who expressed their satisfaction with the course the series took, on one hand, while also expressing their grief over its conclusion. Some fans took to Twitter to say that the series had one of the most satisfying endings ever witnessed in a show.

liyah @mrsp1nkman dont ask me if im ok. just dont talk to me. i’ll literally burst out crying. #BetterCallSaul dont ask me if im ok. just dont talk to me. i’ll literally burst out crying. #BetterCallSaul

Fans also credited the creators of the show, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, for churning out a masterpiece.

Peak returning 2022 @CopeSeetheMald Amazing final episode to #BetterCallSaulFinale & an amazing send off to an incredible series & world. 10/10 Amazing final episode to #BetterCallSaulFinale & an amazing send off to an incredible series & world. 10/10

WAYNE @nayakpratheek17

Man what a show this has been. Kudos to the creators All great things come to an end. So did #BetterCallSaul Man what a show this has been. Kudos to the creators #BetterCallSaul Finale @BetterCallSaul All great things come to an end. So did #BetterCallSaul Man what a show this has been. Kudos to the creators #BetterCallSaulFinale @BetterCallSaul https://t.co/zblUhdgElw

Apart from the frequent use of sentimental emoticons and clips from the series, several fans also created montages of Kim and Saul sharing a cigarette. This is also how the show ended, after Saul was sent to prison and Kim visited him.

Fans of the show have already declared that actor Bob Odenkirk, who played Saul Goodman, could be considered for an Emmy Award nomination for his performance.

In addition to praising the show, a few fans went ahead and drew comparisons between Better Call Saul and HBO's fantasy period drama Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is based on George R. R. Martin's books by the same name. The show depicted the relationships and tensions between the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros over the Iron Throne over the course of eight seasons.

While the first seven seasons of the show fared well with the viewers, the conclusion of season eight was slammed on social media.

So, how did Better Call Saul have a perfect ending?

Ryan Babik @Da1WhoCallsSaul

#BetterCallSaul #BreakingBad #ElCamino 14 years, 125 episodes over 2 shows, 1 movie & a once in a generation achievement in storytelling. Thank you to all involved for everything. What a ride, huh? 14 years, 125 episodes over 2 shows, 1 movie & a once in a generation achievement in storytelling. Thank you to all involved for everything. What a ride, huh?#BetterCallSaul #BreakingBad #ElCamino https://t.co/tyqV9iMn7D

Better Call Saul is set in 2002, six years before Saul Goodman’s debut in the award-winning show Breaking Bad, in 2009. It follows attorney Saul Goodman’s journey to becoming a successful lawyer. The show premiered on AMC in February 2015 and spanned across six seasons and 63 episodes.

Goodman handles the dirty work of criminals in the show, and has no plans for either retiring or bailing out on his clients. Part of the plan, in the last episode, was for him to get away with a comfortable seven-year jail term. But all of that fades before his eyes when he learns of Kim's confession.

Caelum Obelisk @caelum_obelisk #BetterCallSaulFinale It's amazing how Vince managed to create another wonderful finale. My favorite part is that he didn't sent Saul/Jimmy straight to jail. He took the time to remind the audience that Saul was capable of getting away with it, but in the end he just chose not to #BetterCallSaulFinale It's amazing how Vince managed to create another wonderful finale. My favorite part is that he didn't sent Saul/Jimmy straight to jail. He took the time to remind the audience that Saul was capable of getting away with it, but in the end he just chose not to

With the trajectory of Saul's character in the series, the turn of events came as a surprise and opened debates to dissect his thoughts.

In an interview with TV Line, director of the finale Peter Gould said:

"He likes to fool people. He likes to win in conversations. He likes to win in the court. He always wants to win. And I think he’s breaking out of something that we’ve seen him do over and over again."

He added:

"His behavior this season, especially in the last few episodes, it seems like it was all aimed at this result, in a certain way. He’s a little bit at war with himself, but then one side wins, and he comes clean there in the courtroom."

The primary cast of the series comprised actors Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Rhea Seehorn as Goodman's romantic interest, Kim Wexler, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Michael McKean as Chuck McGill, and Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca.

Better Call Saul has received 46 Emmy Award nominations, including multiple nods for Odenkirk in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora