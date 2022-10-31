"I have zero interest": Fans fail to believe Ashley and Michael Darby's divorce storyline on RHOP Season 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Season 7 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members navigating personal relationships, friendships, professional commitments and marital issues, creating significant drama throughout the course of the episode. One of the focal points this week was Ashley and Michael Darby's divorce.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Ashley discussed putting out a public statement about her and Michael's separation. However, before she could do that, someone allegedly leaked the information to the press and the audience got to know about the former couple separating. She was stunned at the decision becoming public without her permission and Michael was out of reach by the end of the episode.

Fans, however, failed to believe the storyline. One tweeted:

sociallystacij @SociallyStaciJ I have zero interest in Ashley’s fake divorce storyline. I tried y’all. #RHOP I have zero interest in Ashley’s fake divorce storyline. I tried y’all. #RHOP

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Robyn hosts a Family Fun Day for everyone and their kids, but leaves out one of the ladies; Gizelle and Mia are unimpressed by Robyn's hosting skills; Karen falls unexpectedly ill after she catches sight of Charrisse."

Ashley decides to put out a public statement about her divorce with Michael Darby on RHOP

jay @JaysRealityBlog #RHOP Sneak Peek — Ashley talks about her separation, & reads her & Michael’s joint statement. #RHOP Sneak Peek — Ashley talks about her separation, & reads her & Michael’s joint statement. https://t.co/U79FBJrJZM

Ahead of putting out a public statement on tonight's episode of RHOP, Ashley discussed the matter with fellow cast members Mia and Charrisse. When asked if her separation with Michael was a mutual agreement, she replied in affirmation and explained that her now ex-husband wasn't fighting for it at all. Ashley then explained that she was having a hard time trying to process the separation.

Later on in the episode, Ashley discussed releasing a public statement about her and Michael's decision to separate. She aimed to put all the rumors that people had been spreading, to rest.

In a confessional, she said:

"Michael and I both feel it's important to release a public statement because there would be so many assumptions and people just jump into their own conclusions. . . And specially considering the things that Michael had done in the past. . .We just decided to get in front of it and put it out there for ourselves."

Her publicist warned her that even after putting the statement out on social media, the RHOP star had to mentally prepare herself for all the trolls and criticism around Michael and his wrongdoings in the past, leading up to their divorce.

By the end of the episode, Ashley was seen speaking to her publicist on the phone about someone who had leaked the news of her separation with Michael to a blog before she could put out the statement. She said:

"Without coming from me directly, it looks so much worse...and it looks like, there's all this, like, conflict and, like, that's just not the case, you know."

The publicist suggested that she put out the statement as soon as possible as the damage had already been done and that it didn't look bad on the RHOP star. Ashley also revealed that Michael wasn't responding to texts or calls.

The publicist then said:

"All of the stuff I'm seeing..they're praising you. But they're definitely demonizing Michael, and I know that, that's not what what you want."

In a confessional, Ashley said:

"I feel backed into a corner. I am concerned about how Michael is going to react."

The RHOP star then decided to put out the statement without talking to Michael, although she knew the former couple had a strategy in place and that he would be mad after getting to know about the statement being out without his permission.

Fans react to RHOP star Ashley and Michael's separation getting leaked

Fans took to social media to respond to the chaos with Ashley and Michael's divorce. They failed to believe the storyline that was displayed on the show. Check out what they have to say.

Channing @JustChanning Didn’t Ashley write that statement because she was worried the divorce get out? Why is she surprised it’s out? The statement should’ve gone out the day you wrote. #RHOP Didn’t Ashley write that statement because she was worried the divorce get out? Why is she surprised it’s out? The statement should’ve gone out the day you wrote. #RHOP

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Ashley reading this hallmark tv divorce statement as if we haven’t seen that mess of a marriage on tv for 7 years. Sis we been knew you were heading for divorce. The man moved you across town into a sweat box #RHOP Ashley reading this hallmark tv divorce statement as if we haven’t seen that mess of a marriage on tv for 7 years. Sis we been knew you were heading for divorce. The man moved you across town into a sweat box #RHOP https://t.co/W9KiRlC40Y

Justin @JustinPolls7 This Ashley divorce storyline is not nearly as satisfying as it should be. #rhop This Ashley divorce storyline is not nearly as satisfying as it should be. #rhop https://t.co/GzYgCgGj2u

Candiace’s RaTaTaat @LegendaryTurban Ashley you were talking about your divorce at a party around strangers …. Come on now #RHOP Ashley you were talking about your divorce at a party around strangers …. Come on now #RHOP https://t.co/2PV9qLxsEE

Yianni @saggybabby ashley’s divorce storyline isn’t as satisfying as i thought, michael Grindr era outsold #RHOP ashley’s divorce storyline isn’t as satisfying as i thought, michael Grindr era outsold #RHOP https://t.co/f1DfE7K0D0

Season 7 of RHOP has witnessed the ladies bringing in intense heat and drama this year. There is only more to come as the cast members get embroiled in controversies, rumors, and altercations. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to RHOP next Sunday, November 6, 2022, on Bravo.

