IHOP aims to break World Record for Most Pancakes Served in Eight Hours on March 1: Details explored 

International House of Pancakes, better known as IHOP, has taken on an ambitious task- they are going to set a Guinness World Record in celebrations of the 20th anniversary of National Pancake Day. The event, "20K for Pancake Day," will occur on March 1, 2025, on California's iconic Santa Monica Pier.

Ad

Lenna Yamamich, Vice President of Brand Creative at IHOP, talked about the challenge and the National Pancake Day celebrations in the press release from the pancake chain, saying:

"National Pancake Day is a holiday our fans have come to know and love, which is why we wanted to make the celebration even bigger for our 20th anniversary with 20K for Pancake Day."

Ad

She continued:

"We’re setting out to officially crown IHOP as the champion of pancakes by breaking the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most pancakes served in a single day!"

The IHOP team will try to serve 20,000 pancakes in an 8-hour window- from 9 AM to 5 PM PT- led by Chef Art Carl. The pancake house invites Los Angeles residents to participate in the event, where the pancakes will be served for free.

Ad

Ad

More about the IHOP "20K for Pancake Day" Challenge

The record-breaking challenge will occur on March 1, 2025 on Santa Monica Pier, a location that attracts thousands of tourists and locals every day. The "20K for Pancake Day" event will likely attract a large crowd, promising free pancakes and '2 surprise bombshells' per social media announcements posted by the popular breakfast chain.

For those who cannot attend the Santa Monica Pier event, IHOP has its long-standing tradition of free pancakes on the cards to celebrate National Pancake Day 2025, which falls on March 4 this year.

Ad

On March 4, customers at participating locations across the US can order the Short Stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes for free between 7 AM and 8 PM PT. This offer will be available for dine-in customers only and cannot be availed of for pick-up or delivery.

Expand Tweet

Ad

IHOP's commitment to a social cause

IHOP's celebration with 20,000 free pancakes is more than just about breaking a world record- there is a big side of philanthropy at the core of the "20K for Pancake Day" event. For every pancake served during the eight-hour window, IHOP has pledged to donate $1 to Feeding America, which will directly go towards the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, a member of Feeding America. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is working to end LA County hunger.

Ad

To further their commitment to addressing hunger, IHOP locations across the US will also prompt patrons to lend a hand. Patrons will be encouraged to make on-check donations or round off their bills in favor of donations to support local communities by helping provide meals for those in need between March 1 and March 31, 2025. These donations will go to Feeding America's broader hunger relief programs, positively impacting several communities struggling with food insecurity.

Ad

The Original Buttermilk Pancakes-Short Stack (Image via IHOP)

Currently, the Guinness World record for most pancakes served in an 8-hour window is held by Calgary Stampede, a non-profit organization that served over 17,000 pancakes in an eight-hour window in 2023.

Ad

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest non-profit hunger relief organization in the United States, established in 1979. They work towards combatting food insecurity, which is defined as the lack of access to sufficient nutritious food by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Feeding America has an extensive network of food banks, pantries, and meal programs, and they work with several food manufacturers, retailers, farmers, and communities, all of which further the goal of bringing food to those in need and closing the hunger gap for innumerable Americans.

Ad

Ad

The brand began celebrating the annual National Pancake Day in 2006 and has celebrated the event every year, albeit on different dates. The breakfast chain celebrates with free pancakes and a commitment towards charity every year, bringing smiles to faces in more ways than one. Through their efforts and campaigns, the pancake giant raises millions in charity annually.

This year, the grand celebration to mark 20 years of National Pancake Day will take place on Santa Monica Pier and will be open to all on March 1, 2025, between 9 AM and 5 PM PT only.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback