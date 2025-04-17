Is Lotlot de Leon adopted? Nora Aunor's biological child and family life explored as her daughter pays heartfelt tribute 

Filipino actress, recording artist, film producer, and politician Nora Aunor passed away on April 16, 2025, at the tertiary care hospital called The Medical City Ortigas in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines. She was 71 at the time of her demise, the cause of which remains undisclosed.

Ad

Nora Aunor's death was announced by her adoptive daughter and actress Lotlot de Leon via an Instagram post on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Feng Shui star mourned the demise of her "beloved mother" and "celebrated television and movie actress" by sharing a black and white portrait of her.

Lotlot called Nora "the true National Artist of the Philippines," and expressed "deep sorrow" at the loss.

“Born on May 21, 1953, she touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade,” the caption continued.

Ad

De Leon went on:

“She was a star not only on screen, but in the hearts of many — and stars like hers never stop shining… Her light lives on—forever loved, never forgotten.”

Ad

Lotlot, Janine Gutierrez's mother, thanked everyone for their "love and support" and asked her followers for their "continued prayers" during their family's "time of mourning."

All you need to know about Nora Aunor’s family life

Nora Aunor tied the knot with Filipino actor, filmmaker, producer, and politician Christopher de Leon in a civil ceremony in January 1975, and they separated in 1996. He is known for his roles in films such as Moments in a Stolen Dream (1977), Dirty Affair (1990), and When I Met You in Tokyo (2023). In 2001, Christopher remarried actress Sandy Andolong.

Ad

Together, Christopher and Nora shared one biological child, a son named Kristoffer Ian de Leon, who also shared the news of his mother's demise via Facebook on Wednesday with "deep sorrow and heavy hearts."

“She was the heart of our family — a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever…" Kristoffer wrote.

Ad

In a separate post, Ian mentioned:

"We love you, Mom.. God knows how much we love you.. Rest now, Ma... You are just here in our hearts and minds..."

The pair also adopted four kids, including Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Kiko de Leon, and Kenneth de Leon.

Ad

Besides Ian and Lotlot, Matet also paid tribute to her mother on Instagram. She posted two pictures from her wedding day featuring her mother and her and wrote in the caption, "I love you, mommy."

Matet followed in her adoptive parents' footsteps and began her career as a child actor. She recently appeared in the 2025 GMA Network series SLAY: 'Til Death Do Us Part.

Not much is known about Kiko. However, Kenneth is also part of the entertainment industry, but from behind the scenes. According to IMDb, his full name is John Kenneth de Leon, and he is a writer, best known as the creator of SLAY: 'Til Death Do Us Part.

Ad

As for Lotlot, she has appeared in numerous projects since 1975 on both movies and television. Her recent work includes the TV show Lavender Fields and the film Pula, both released in 2024. She also owns a restaurant called The South Grill in Parañaque.

Ian, on the other hand, has appeared in movies such as Crosspoint (2024) and TV series such as Makiling (2024), Lolong (2022), and Beach Bros (2022), among others. Nora Aunor also has a famous niece, Marion Aunor, a singer, songwriter, and movie actress.

Ad

Ad

More about Lotlot de Leon’s relationship with Nora Aunor

Lotlot de Leon's biological parents were former U.S. Navy official Donald Olson and his partner Eva Rodriguez. Not much is known about them. In January 2022, the Babae At Baril star responded to a netizen's comment about her alleged strained relationship with Nora Aunor, claiming it was because she was an adopted kid.

"So, let's just put this out here already! Yes, I am adopted, and yes, I am also human! I am not a commodity; I am my own person who has feelings too," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ad

Lotlot continued:

"I am grateful for many things in my life. I am grateful for all the good and bad things that I have been through because those are what molded me to be who I am today! I accept what was and what is! I will keep on moving forward, owning this life that was given to me."

Ad

She also praised adopted children and asked them to "never be ashamed of where you came from and your story." De Leon urged them to "continue to live your life because this is 100 percent yours!" and "love those who truly love you!" Nora Aunor's daughter asked people to stop discriminating against adopted kids and "let go of the bigotry," adding that it is "unbecoming" of being human.

Nora Aunor passed away on April 12, 2025. (Image via X)

Before this, in 2018, ABS-CBN reported that Nora Aunor and Lotlot were in a "silent feud," and because of it, the former seemingly missed the latter's wedding to her longtime partner and Lebanese businessman Fadi El Soury (now reportedly separated).

Ad

However, back then, Matet defended her mother and sister and cleared the air, stating Aunor missed the nuptials due to prior work commitments and refuted the rumor of an alleged dispute.

The late 'Superstar' Nora Aunor is now survived by all five of her children and her former husband.

The family is also mourning the demise of veteran actress, singer, and comedian Pilita Corrales, who passed away in her sleep on April 12, 2025, at her home at the age of 85. Corrales was the mother of Lotlot's former husband, Ramon Christopher Gutierrez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More