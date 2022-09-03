“It deeply saddens me”: Britney Spears responds to son Jayden Federline’s statement about their relationship

Britney Spears has responded to son Jayden and ex-husband Kevin Federline's ITV interview where the former spoke about his relationship with his mother.

Taking to Instagram, Britney stated that it "deeply saddens" her to learn of Jayden's take on their relationship.

Britney's youngest son, Jayden, claimed that his mother "struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love," referring to him and his older brother Sean Preston. The 15-year-old further added that he feels "really bad" that Britney did not show enough love for Preston.

He said:

“We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

Britney posted an open letter to her son Jayden and ex-husband Kevin for their interview with director Daphne Barak and wrote:

"I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you everyday for the rest of my life !!!! ...it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother."

Here's what happened between Britney Spears and her son Jayden

Jayden spoke about his emotions towards mom Britney Spears in a sit-down interview with Barak. He addressed his mother's mental health and opened up about their relationship and said, via the Daily Mail:

“I 100% think this can be fixed... It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

While addressing mother Britney Spears directly, Jayden also added:

"I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

Jayden and Preston, along with Kevin Federline, have been publicly critical of Britney Spears for quite some time.

In August, Federline posted videos of Spears and their children in which they appear to be arguing. He captioned it, saying that it was the boys' decision to publicly reveal the videos. However, the videos have since been removed from the social media platform.

The three didn't attend Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari in June and the boys have reportedly not seen their mother in months.

As Britney took to Instagram to address the interview, she spoke against some of Jayden's comments about her apparent parental negligence and her conservatorship. She noted:

"I helped your father [Kevin Federline] who hasn't had a job in 15 years... I can assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone to check on you to make sure you're doing your homework !!!!"

Britney Spears alleged that she "helped" Federline and said:

"I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing. I'm so happy I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X Factor and WAAAY more... I did that for you."

The Toxic singer also said:

“Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn...”

In the comments section, Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari supported her while noting:

"Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy.”

In the interview, Jayden even noted that his grandfather Jamie did not deserve the hate that he has been getting online. However, as per Page Six, Jayden Federline had previously slammed Jamie Spears and told him to "go d*e."

Despite that, in the new interview, Jayden said:

"I love him, with all my heart... He was just trying to be a father."

Noting this part of the interview, Britney Spears wrote:

"Psss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD,”

Since the post, Spears has not commented on the interview, which is slated to air on September 2.

Spears and Federline tied the knot in October 2004. They had two sons, but filed for divorce in July 2007. After that, Kevin Federline won the main custody of their boys.

