John 5 and The Creatures 2024 US Tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

In 2024, renowned guitar maestro John 5 is set to ignite stages across America again as he embarks on an electrifying tour with his band, The Creatures. This eagerly awaited tour is expected to hit major cities, including Santa Ana, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and more.

Fans can also expect an exciting lineup of surprise guest performers, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already remarkable tour. Tickets will go on sale on August 11 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster. VIP presale and soundcheck tickets are now available via John5store.com. Fans can follow John 5's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

John 5 and The Creatures will begin their tour in Santa Ana and end in San Diego

John 5 and The Creatures will begin the tour with their Santa Ana concert, scheduled for January 26, 2024. After performing across Europe, the band will finally wrap up the tour with a show in San Diego on March 1, 2024.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

January 26, 2024 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols

January 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols

January 28, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

January 30, 2024 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

February 01, 2024 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

February 02, 2024 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

February 03, 2024 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

February 04, 2024 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center

February 06, 2024 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

February 07, 2024 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

February 08, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

February 09, 2024 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

February 10, 2024 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

February 12, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

February 13, 2024 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

February 14, 2024 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

February 15, 2024 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

February 19, 2024 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

February 20, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

February 21, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage

February 23, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

February 24, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

February 25, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

February 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

February 28, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

February 29, 2024 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March 01, 2024 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

John 5 is an American guitarist known for his creative compositions and unique guitar techniques

John 5, whose real name is John William Lowery, is a well-respected and creative guitar player known for his unique style inspired by horror and pop culture. He first became known as a session guitarist and later gained fame as the lead guitarist for famous rock artists like David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson, and Rob Zombie.

In 2004, John 5 began his solo career by releasing an album called Vertigo. He continued to release innovative instrumental albums such as Devil Knows My Name in 2007, God Told Me Too in 2012, and Sinner in 2021. These albums showcased his incredible guitar skills.

Apart from his solo work, he has also written songs and collaborated with various artists, including Avril Lavigne, Rob Halford, Garbage, Meat Loaf, Scorpions, Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

John 5 was born in Michigan and started playing the guitar when he was seven. He got his nickname "John 5" when he joined Marilyn Manson's band. He's known for his fast guitar playing and his unique fashion style. He moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 and got opportunities to tour with artists like Lita Ford and k.d. lang based on his work creating music for soundtracks and commercials.

He also played with Rob Halford's band and contributed to David Lee Roth's album The DLR Band. He eventually joined Marilyn Manson's band during the Rock Is Dead tour after another guitarist left. Before leaving to start his solo career, he played on two albums with Manson, Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death) and The Golden Age of Grotesque.

Throughout the years, John 5 released various albums like Songs for Sanity, Requiem, The Art of Malice, God Told Me So, and Season of Witch. He's received recognition for his guitar skills, including winning the Best Shred Album of the Year award from a Guitar World reader's poll.

John 5 has also continued working with Rob Zombie and has released both solo albums and albums with the band. He's a versatile and accomplished guitarist who has made a significant impact on the world of rock music.