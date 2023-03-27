JoJo Siwa: 5 things to know about the TV star amid pregnancy rumors

JoJo Siwa found herself surrounded by the rumor mill once again, this time for apparently being pregnant. The TV star recently posted pictures of herself showing off her belly on Snapchat, with one picture captioned as “team boy or team girl.”

She was referring to a "food baby," which is essentially a bump in the stomach after consuming too much food. However. she found herself in the middle of a controversy, of her own alleged pregnancy.

The 19-year-old dancer took to Tik Tok to address the rumors and clarify that she isn't pregnant. She said:

"Apparently, I’m pregnant. God, I love Tik Tok."

The dancer recently competed on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars and was part of the show's first-ever all-woman partnership.

Jojo Siwa has been dancing from a very young age

The American dancer, singer, and YouTuber currently lives in Tarzana, San Fernando Valley, California. She has appeared in multiple shows and has a great following online. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Siwa's net worth is $20 million.

Jojo's rise to fame

JoJo Siwa first appeared on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (formerly known as My Kid Can Dance) in 2013. She was eliminated in episode 10, titled Divas in the House. She returned to screens on Dance Moms during season 4 in the episode titled Abby Strikes Back.

In January 2023, Jojo Siwa shared a clip of herself reacting to old footage of herself on the show and the cruelty she was subjected to as a child on the show.

Jojo Siwa reacting to old footage of herself (Image via Tik Tok)

The montage was captioned:

"When people hate to try and hurt me but this was my childhood."

The internet sensation came out in 2021

Two years ago, in 2021, Jojo Siwa took to social media to come out with a series of posts on Tik Tok and Instagram. She addressed her orientation and stated that she is pans*xual.

During the announcement, she added that she wasn’t sure at first if she wanted to add a label and that she still didn’t know what she identified as s*xually.

She spoke about her then-girlfriend Kylie and said:

"So I say that I’m Ky-s*xual. But like, I don’t know, bis*xual, pans*xual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

Jojo Siwa's dating history

In 2020, she was dating Mark Bontempo, and the television personality took to Tik Tok to confirm her relationship with him in August. Their relationship was short-lived and she confirmed their split in December of the same year.

The following year, she was linked to Kylie Prew. The two often took to social media to show each other off on Instagram. However, they split up in October 2021 only to get back together in May 2022 before calling it quits three months later in August 2022.

She was rumored to be dating Katie Mills followed by her relationship with Avery Cyrus in September 2022 before splitting up in December 2022.

First-ever contestant in the history of DWTS to compete alongside someone of the same gender

Jojo Siwa has come a long way since her time on Dance Moms and has appeared in multiple shows over the years. In 2021, she competed in Dancing with the Stars season 30 and finished second.

She made history after being paired with Jenna Johson. It was the first time in the history f the show that two dancers of the same gender were paired together.

She then appeared on So You Think You Can Dance season 17 as a judge. Other shows that she’s been a part of include Siwas Rance Pop Revolution, The Masked Singer, Jojo Goes, Jojo Siwa: My World, and many more.

She is set to star in a horror-thriller movie

Jojo recently signed on to star opposite Jade Pettyjohn in the horror-thriller movie, All My Friends Are Dead. The dancer stated that she’s grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie and that the project is very different to anything she’s previously done before.

Poll : 0 votes