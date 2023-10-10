Jordan Davis Damn Good Time World tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more 

Jordan Davis has announced a new world tour, Damn Good Time World Tour 2024, scheduled for February 24, 2024, to October 20, 2024, in venues across the UK, EU, mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's newest album, Bluebird Days.

The singer announced the new tour, featuring special guest performances from Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke, via a post on his official Instagram on October 9, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from October 11, 2023. Interested patrons must register at the official fan club of Jordan Davis, Parish, to get access to said presale. General tickets will be available from October 13, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. They will be available for purchase at the official website of Jordan Davis.

Jordan Davis is building momentum for a new album with tour

Jordan Davis released his second studio album, Bluebird Days, on February 17, 2023. The gold-certified album has been a major success so far, peaking at number 18 on the Canadian album chart and at number 19 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Soon after the album's release, Jordan Davis announced the first tour to support it. Damn Good Time North America tour in 2023 is set to be wrapped up by October 21, 2023, with a show at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The full list of dates and venues for the Jordan Davis Damn Good Time 2024 world tour is given below:

February 2, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at DR Studie 2

February 3, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall

February 4, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen

February 6, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Gruenspn

February 8, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Kaufleuten

February 9, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Kantine

February 11, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max

February 13, 2024 – London, England at Forum

February 14, 2024 – Cambridge, England at Corn Exchange

February 16, 2024 – Birmingham, England at O2 Institute Birmingham

February 17, 2024 – Bristol, England at Academy

February 18, 2024 – Manchester, England at Ritz

February 20, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Academy

February 21, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Hall

April 11, 2024 – Moline, Illinois at Vibrant Arena

April 12, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

April 18, 2024 – Saginaw, Michigan at Dow Event Center Arena

April 19, 2024 – Youngstown, Ohio at The Covelli Centre

April 25, 2024 – Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center

April 26, 2024 – Albany, New York at MVP Arena

May 2, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 3, 2024 – Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

May 31, 2024 – San Diego, California at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 6, 2024 – Missoula, Montana at University of Montana – Adams Center

June 7, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

June 14, 2024 – Tahoe, Nevada at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

June 20, 2024 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 21, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 22, 2024 – Airway Heights, Washington State at Northern Quest Amphitheater

July 18, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 19, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 25, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

July 26, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum

July 31, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 1, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

August 2, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio at The Huntington Center

August 8, 2024 – Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena

August 9, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 16, 2024 – Brandon, Mississippi at Brandon Amphitheater

August 17, 2024 – Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater

September 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

September 6, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 7, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater

October 2, 2024 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

October 4, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 5, 2024 – Kingston, Ontario at Leon’s Centre

October 6, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

October 8, 2024 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

October 11, 2024 – Moncton, New Brunswick at Avenir Centre

October 12, 2024 – Halifax, Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Centre

October 17, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

October 18, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

October 19, 2024 – Kelowna, British Columbia at Prospera Place

October 20, 2024 – Abbotsford, British Columbia, at Abbotsford Centre

Jordan Davis will embark on the newly announced 2024 world tour following the 2023 tour.

Jordan Davis is best known for his debut studio album, Home State, released on March 23, 2018. The gold-certified album was a moderate success, peaking at number 47 on the Billboard 200 album chart.