Jordan Davis Damn Good Time World tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more 

Jordan Davis has announced a new world tour, Damn Good Time World Tour 2024, scheduled for February 24, 2024, to October 20, 2024, in venues across the UK, EU, mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's newest album, Bluebird Days.
The singer announced the new tour, featuring special guest performances from Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke, via a post on his official Instagram on October 9, 2023.
Presale for the tour will be available from October 11, 2023. Interested patrons must register at the official fan club of Jordan Davis, Parish, to get access to said presale. General tickets will be available from October 13, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. They will be available for purchase at the official website of Jordan Davis.
Jordan Davis is building momentum for a new album with tour
Jordan Davis released his second studio album, Bluebird Days, on February 17, 2023. The gold-certified album has been a major success so far, peaking at number 18 on the Canadian album chart and at number 19 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Soon after the album's release, Jordan Davis announced the first tour to support it. Damn Good Time North America tour in 2023 is set to be wrapped up by October 21, 2023, with a show at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The full list of dates and venues for the Jordan Davis Damn Good Time 2024 world tour is given below:
- February 2, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at DR Studie 2
- February 3, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall
- February 4, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen
- February 6, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Gruenspn
- February 8, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Kaufleuten
- February 9, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Kantine
- February 11, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max
- February 13, 2024 – London, England at Forum
- February 14, 2024 – Cambridge, England at Corn Exchange
- February 16, 2024 – Birmingham, England at O2 Institute Birmingham
- February 17, 2024 – Bristol, England at Academy
- February 18, 2024 – Manchester, England at Ritz
- February 20, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Academy
- February 21, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Hall
- April 11, 2024 – Moline, Illinois at Vibrant Arena
- April 12, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory
- April 18, 2024 – Saginaw, Michigan at Dow Event Center Arena
- April 19, 2024 – Youngstown, Ohio at The Covelli Centre
- April 25, 2024 – Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center
- April 26, 2024 – Albany, New York at MVP Arena
- May 2, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 3, 2024 – Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
- May 31, 2024 – San Diego, California at Gallagher Square at Petco Park
- June 6, 2024 – Missoula, Montana at University of Montana – Adams Center
- June 7, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
- June 14, 2024 – Tahoe, Nevada at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
- June 20, 2024 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- June 21, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Chateau Ste. Michelle
- June 22, 2024 – Airway Heights, Washington State at Northern Quest Amphitheater
- July 18, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- July 19, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- July 25, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
- July 26, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum
- July 31, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- August 1, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena
- August 2, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio at The Huntington Center
- August 8, 2024 – Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena
- August 9, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- August 16, 2024 – Brandon, Mississippi at Brandon Amphitheater
- August 17, 2024 – Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater
- September 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion
- September 6, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- September 7, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater
- October 2, 2024 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens
- October 4, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- October 5, 2024 – Kingston, Ontario at Leon’s Centre
- October 6, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre
- October 8, 2024 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell
- October 11, 2024 – Moncton, New Brunswick at Avenir Centre
- October 12, 2024 – Halifax, Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Centre
- October 17, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome
- October 18, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
- October 19, 2024 – Kelowna, British Columbia at Prospera Place
- October 20, 2024 – Abbotsford, British Columbia, at Abbotsford Centre
Jordan Davis is best known for his debut studio album, Home State, released on March 23, 2018. The gold-certified album was a moderate success, peaking at number 47 on the Billboard 200 album chart.