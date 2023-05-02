Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2023 outfit had 50K pearls: Here are 2 other cool facts about it

The Met Gala is the most coveted time of the year when celebrities can show off their haute couture style on the historic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Time after time, Kim Kardashian made a statement at the Met Gala. From her iconic water dress to Marilyn Monroe's nude-embellished one, the reality star-entrepreneur has made sure to create a buzz.

The buzz around Kim Kardashian started much earlier, before the actual red carpet event. There was a rumor that started doing rounds on social media that Kim Kardashian had been vetted from the list by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who overlooked the entire guest list with an iron fist and also the host of the Gala. While talking to CBS News, she spoke about the guest list:

"We try and curate the guest list in a way that makes sense for whatever the theme of the exhibition is or the people that have known and loved and supported Karl over so many years. So, you know, there's always another year, and every year we try and make it different, have different people come. So obviously there's always next year."

She was allegedly cracking down on the guest list. Kim Kardashian was also under some heat due to her Balenciaga scandal in December last year. So, all-in-all fans were holding their breaths to see if Kim Kardashian would get to appear at the Met Gala again.

This year's theme at the Met Gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Karl Lagerfeld was one of the biggest fashion designers who was the prime force behind resuscitating Chanel to its glory. He has also worked for brands like Fendi, Chloé, and Valentino and has a style that can be best described as dramatic and classy.

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023: 3 details about the iconic ensemble

1) The outfit had about 50K pearls

Kim Kardashian’s iconic 2023 Met Gala dress can only be described as a pearl galore as she drapes herself head-to-toe in white pearls and appears on the red carpet.

Karl Lagerfeld was known for his signature colors, black and white. He was also known for his iconic bridal dresses that were described by many fashion moguls as his best work. Pearl has also been one of his favorite choice materials to work with. Hence, Kim Kardashian embodying the purity of a bride in the signature white pearl has been lauded as totally on point for the theme, thanks to the genius of Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry.

Kim Kardashian’s outfit featured a fitted corset top with a snatched draped skirt that was all covered in strings of pearls that reportedly took 1000 hours to make.

Kim Kardashian did not go too far out of her comfort route of chic neutral when it came to her makeup. She had a subtle smoky eye and a nude glazed lip with an overall dewy makeup that perfectly blended in with the classy high-fashion outfit at the Met Gala.

2) Kim Kardashian has a history with Karl Lagerfeld and found her inspiration from his office

According to her red carpet interview with Vogue, Kendall Jenner, the sister of Kim Kardashian, started her modeling journey with Karl Lagerfeld. She also featured in many of Karl Lagerfeld’s shows as a bridal model. Kim Kardashian would apparently sit and watch them for hours. She continued by saying:

“My first fashion shoot ever, Karl shot it, so it’s so special.”

For more inspiration, Kardashian headed over to Karl Lagerfeld’s office. She truly wanted to make sure that she got her look on point to pay tribute to such an important fashion icon at the Met Gala.

Much like many celebs on the red carpet at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian decided to opt for the color white to pay homage to the signature classic Karl Lagerfeld x Chanel era. She went on to say to US Entertainment that:

“I thought, what is more Karl? You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So, we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

3) She did not want to out-do herself; she wanted to enjoy her outfit

Every year Kim Kardashian makes a statement at the Met Gala, and each year the fans expect her to outdo her previous self. From the iconic Thierry Mugler's "Dripping Wet" to the Marilyn Monroe Dress, she brings the drama and the extravagance that the Met Gala is looking for.

However, this year the SKIMS mogul focused more on enjoying herself and looking glamorous instead of succumbing to the pressure.

While talking to US Entertainment about whether she feels the pressure of the fans at the Met Gala, she said:

“I did, but this year I just wanted to feel glamorous. I really didn’t feel the pressure. I just wanted to have a good time; I took a shot before I came with my sisters. My [9-year-old] daughter [North] was in the room with me. She’s actually in the car watching us all walk up the red carpet. So, it was just, like, a glamorous night.”

It drew quite a reaction in Twitter. “Kim in just simple look? Can’t believe it,” wrote one user. Another user wrote, “for a change, Kim opted for a simple look. She is looking gorgeous.”

Kim Kardashian has always reigned in the fashion world with a statement serving looks after looks each year at the Met Gala that has become the topic of every conversation. Although she did not want to do anything grandiose this year, she is still making headlines after her appearance at the Met Gala.

