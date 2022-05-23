"Leah was robbed": Fans disappointed at American Idol for country music Top 2 domination over Leah Marlene

The star-studded season finale of ABC's American Idol was highly glamorous. While the top 3 contestants - Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, and HunterGirl - competed one last time to earn the title, Noah Thompson took the crown for being the Season 20 winner of the competition.

Fans weren't too pleased with the results. They were disappointed over Leah Marlene's elimination and country music domination in the finale. One fan tweeted:

Leah Marlene was robbed. @AmericanIdol more like countryIdol..this is reminiscent of Hailey Reinhart losing to two country artists 11 years ago.Leah Marlene was robbed. #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol more like countryIdol..this is reminiscent of Hailey Reinhart losing to two country artists 11 years ago.Leah Marlene was robbed. #AmericanIdol

American Idol has been extremely popular among viewers because of the incredible talent that makes it into the show every year and how successful they become after the competition. Some of the most precious Idol alumni made an appearance as mentors and guest stars and reminisced about their moments on the show, providing the contestants with much-needed inspiration.

Fans reacted to American Idol featuring country singers over Leah Marlene in the season finale

Fans were disappointed when Leah Marlene didn't make it to the Top 2. HunterGirl and Noah Thompson, both country singers, were the two finalists for this season, and the latter ended up winning Season 20 of American Idol.

They took to social media to express their feelings about country singers' domination in the finale and showered support to Leah Marlene.

#LeahMarlene @AmericanIdol I have never seen this kind of manipulation before, and all in favor of the last remaining country singers. Leah would have won. @TerriSi24135346 @AmericanIdol I have never seen this kind of manipulation before, and all in favor of the last remaining country singers. Leah would have won. #AmericanIdol #LeahMarlene

John B @JohnB70886216 Can't wait to see more of Leah. Hoping she does some touring. I'm a country fan but thought she was by far the best overall package. #AmericanIdol Can't wait to see more of Leah. Hoping she does some touring. I'm a country fan but thought she was by far the best overall package. #AmericanIdol

Cassie Pugh @CassiePugh17 They really need to make a country version of #AmericanIdol so I don’t have to sit through bs like this again. Leah was so talented, not only in singing and playing guitar, but in arranging music and writing songs. She deserved to win. This show is a scam. Not watching anymore. They really need to make a country version of #AmericanIdol so I don’t have to sit through bs like this again. Leah was so talented, not only in singing and playing guitar, but in arranging music and writing songs. She deserved to win. This show is a scam. Not watching anymore.

Jaime Watson @jnwatson1013 Does anyone else think that Leah Marlene should have won? #AmericanIdol Does anyone else think that Leah Marlene should have won? #AmericanIdol

Natasha Sakurai✨ @n_sakurai16 But realistically, if there was going to be a winner out of the top three Leah was definitely the one with the best stage presence and voice with versatility. #AmericanIdol But realistically, if there was going to be a winner out of the top three Leah was definitely the one with the best stage presence and voice with versatility. #AmericanIdol

kv @kkkkkrystina #leahmarlene American idol disappoints me once again. LEAH MARLENE WAS THE CLEAR WINNER . #americanidol American idol disappoints me once again. LEAH MARLENE WAS THE CLEAR WINNER . #americanidol #leahmarlene

e 🌹 @bandit_like_me_ i hate america. how can they vote out someone who just outsang the top 3. and how can they vote out the best person in the top 3. NICOLINA AND LEAH WERE ROBBED #AmericanIdol i hate america. how can they vote out someone who just outsang the top 3. and how can they vote out the best person in the top 3. NICOLINA AND LEAH WERE ROBBED #AmericanIdol

This show is rigged #NoahThompson #rigged Once again, a mediocre country singer who's no better than playing at an average bar, won American idol for the second year in a rowThis show is rigged #AmericanIdol Once again, a mediocre country singer who's no better than playing at an average bar, won American idol for the second year in a row This show is rigged #AmericanIdol #NoahThompson #rigged

dylan @iconicins0mniac . #AmericanIdol Im sorry but wtf is this bs. Its not american idol anymore its country idol. Im sorry but wtf is this bs. Its not american idol anymore its country idol. 😭. #AmericanIdol

Tora Yarbrough @noTORAious31 Out of 20 seasons there have been 12 white male winners. The voting system needs to change. I haven’t bought an artist music since Jordin Sparks. Just change the shows name to Country Idol. #AmericanIdol Out of 20 seasons there have been 12 white male winners. The voting system needs to change. I haven’t bought an artist music since Jordin Sparks. Just change the shows name to Country Idol. #AmericanIdol

What transpired on the season finale of American Idol?

The season finale of ABC's hit reality singing competition will go down in history not just for this episode but also for the 20 glorious years since the inception of a competition that made many contestants world stars and Grammy nominees and winners.

The official synopsis of the finale episode reads:

"Season 20 of “American Idol” concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing America’s vote, including one round dedicated to “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol."

Check out the major highlights of the season finale of American Idol.

1) Multitude of renowned singers grace the Idol stage

Many award-winning and notable singers took to the stage to perform some of their hit singles, with some of them ahead of their exciting tours. Some of them even performed alongside the Top 3 contestants and the Top 10.

The guest singers included James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes, and many more.

2) Fan favorites of Season 20 of the competition took to the stage

It was time for some of the season's fan favorites to shine. Part of the Top 5, Nicolina Bozzo performed with American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and Fritz Hager with English singer-songwriter James Arthur.

Other notable fan-favorite performances were Christian Guardino and Canadian Singer Michael Buble, Lady K with American Singer and actor Ben Platt, Emyrson Flora and Idol legend Gabby Barrett, and Jay Copeland with American band Earth, Wind & Fire, among many more.

3) American Idol judges delivered special performances

Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie took to the stage to deliver exciting performances with the top contestants of the season.

Katy Perry performed alongside Thomas Rhett on their recent collaboration single Where We Started and also with Leah Marlene for a duet performance. Luke Bryan performed alongside fellow country star HunterGirl, and Lionel Richie graced the stage with his aura alongside the Top 10 contestants of the competition.

4) The Top 3 contestants proved themselves being finale worthy

Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, and Noah Thompson delivered impeccable performances, from honoring Bruce Springsteen's music and duets with renowned singers to performing their hit singles, which were recently released.

While Leah could not make it to the Top 2, she received a lot of attention for being one of the strongest contestants with an extensive musical career ahead.

Viewers also saw the contestants' homecoming events, where each of them was honored at their respective hometowns for making it to the finale.

Celebrating 20 glorious years, this season of ABC's American Idol has ended. However, the journey to find another Idol superstar continues as the auditions for the reality singing competition have already begun. People can start uploading their audition videos on the franchise's official website.

