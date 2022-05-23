"Leah was robbed": Fans disappointed at American Idol for country music Top 2 domination over Leah Marlene

The star-studded season finale of ABC's American Idol was highly glamorous. While the top 3 contestants - Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, and HunterGirl - competed one last time to earn the title, Noah Thompson took the crown for being the Season 20 winner of the competition.
Fans weren't too pleased with the results. They were disappointed over Leah Marlene's elimination and country music domination in the finale. One fan tweeted:
American Idol has been extremely popular among viewers because of the incredible talent that makes it into the show every year and how successful they become after the competition. Some of the most precious Idol alumni made an appearance as mentors and guest stars and reminisced about their moments on the show, providing the contestants with much-needed inspiration.
Fans reacted to American Idol featuring country singers over Leah Marlene in the season finale
Fans were disappointed when Leah Marlene didn't make it to the Top 2. HunterGirl and Noah Thompson, both country singers, were the two finalists for this season, and the latter ended up winning Season 20 of American Idol.
They took to social media to express their feelings about country singers' domination in the finale and showered support to Leah Marlene.
What transpired on the season finale of American Idol?
The season finale of ABC's hit reality singing competition will go down in history not just for this episode but also for the 20 glorious years since the inception of a competition that made many contestants world stars and Grammy nominees and winners.
The official synopsis of the finale episode reads:
"Season 20 of “American Idol” concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing America’s vote, including one round dedicated to “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol."
Check out the major highlights of the season finale of American Idol.
1) Multitude of renowned singers grace the Idol stage
Many award-winning and notable singers took to the stage to perform some of their hit singles, with some of them ahead of their exciting tours. Some of them even performed alongside the Top 3 contestants and the Top 10.
The guest singers included James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes, and many more.
2) Fan favorites of Season 20 of the competition took to the stage
It was time for some of the season's fan favorites to shine. Part of the Top 5, Nicolina Bozzo performed with American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and Fritz Hager with English singer-songwriter James Arthur.
Other notable fan-favorite performances were Christian Guardino and Canadian Singer Michael Buble, Lady K with American Singer and actor Ben Platt, Emyrson Flora and Idol legend Gabby Barrett, and Jay Copeland with American band Earth, Wind & Fire, among many more.
3) American Idol judges delivered special performances
Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie took to the stage to deliver exciting performances with the top contestants of the season.
Katy Perry performed alongside Thomas Rhett on their recent collaboration single Where We Started and also with Leah Marlene for a duet performance. Luke Bryan performed alongside fellow country star HunterGirl, and Lionel Richie graced the stage with his aura alongside the Top 10 contestants of the competition.
4) The Top 3 contestants proved themselves being finale worthy
Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, and Noah Thompson delivered impeccable performances, from honoring Bruce Springsteen's music and duets with renowned singers to performing their hit singles, which were recently released.
While Leah could not make it to the Top 2, she received a lot of attention for being one of the strongest contestants with an extensive musical career ahead.
Viewers also saw the contestants' homecoming events, where each of them was honored at their respective hometowns for making it to the finale.
Celebrating 20 glorious years, this season of ABC's American Idol has ended. However, the journey to find another Idol superstar continues as the auditions for the reality singing competition have already begun. People can start uploading their audition videos on the franchise's official website.
