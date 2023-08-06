LHHMIA season 5: Meet the cast

Love & Hip Hop Miami (LHHMIA) is set to return with a brand new season this month. The Miami-based hip hop, R&B artists, and their significant others return in the upcoming season. Ahead of the season premiere, the cast returned to screens as part of a clip show much like LHHATL Run It Back, where they put clips of the previous seasons together.

The press release for the brand-new season reads:

"After a year of life-altering upheavals, the series’ cast of iconic industry legends and hard-hustling up-and-comers are back outside, mixing it up, and turning the page – with spicy relationship reveals, game-changing career moves, and jaw-dropping personal evolutions."

Tune in on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming season of LHHMIA on VH1.

Safaree, Trick Daddy, Trina, and others set to return to LHHMIA

The upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Miami (LHHMIA) is set to air on Monday, August 14, 2023, and will feature established as well as upcoming hip-hop artists residing in Miami.

Safaree Samuels

The American rapper and songwriter, known for his role in Love & Hip Hop, recently appeared in LHHATL season 11. He was previously in a relationship with Nicki Minaj, after which he was married to fellow VH1 star Erica Mena.

Amara La Negra

The LHHMIA cast member set to appear in season 5 started performing at an early age and got integrated in the mainstream industry in 2015 by releasing Asi. However, she gained a lot of recognition after starring in the VH1 in 2018.

Trina

The self-proclaimed "Baddest B*tch" of Miami gained fame in 1998 by being featured in Trick Daddy's "Naan N*gga". Her first album, Da Baddest B*tch, reached No. 33 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2000, which contributed to her self-given nickname. Trina's ex-fiance Raymond Taylor will also appear on the show. Raymond is a former athlete and rap artist.

Trick Daddy

The famous rapper of Slip-N-Slide Records grew up in Liberty City, Miami, and had a breakthrough performance in 2001 with Take It To Da House and I'm a Thug. He recently appeared on LHHATL: Run It Back along with several other Love & Hip Hop cast members as they watched season 1 of the Atlanta show together.

Ray J

The original LHHH cast member is set to appear in LHHMIA season 5. The 41-year-old rapper has appeared in various shows including After Party Live!, The Wedding Out in Hip Hop, Leave It to Steve, The Love Edition Ray J & Princess' Labor of Love, and more.

Princess

Princess Love Norwood or just Princess initially appeared on the franchise's Hollywood edition and is married to Ray J. She is currently from Texas and has two children with Ray J.

Sukihana

The cast member joined LHHMIA in season 3 and was born in 1991. Before being on the show, she gained fame majorly through social media and is a mother to three children.

Bobby Lytes

Bobby has been on the show since the first season and is Trina's cousin. While he appeared on the show in 2017, he released his first single Make Some Money in 2014. He recently appeared in LHHATL: Run It Back as he recapped season 1 of the series along with several other cast members.

Florence El Luche

The LHHMIA cast member is a television personality and singer. She is also an entrepreneur and owns La Fourchette Resto, Riske Beauty Bar, and Siret Cosmetics.

Zoey Brinxx

The singer from Miami recently released her new single Heartbreaker which has themes of heartache and resilience. She is a Haitian-American singer who also has her own merchandise line, Brinxx Love Collection.

Shay Johnson

The LHHMIA cast member previously appeared in LHHATL during seasons 1 and 2. Throughout her time on the Atlanta show, her complicated friendship with Lil' Scrappy was highlighted as she often found herself in the middle of his and Erica Dixon's relationship. Eventually, Scrappy chose Erica, and Shay was phased out.

Gunplay

Gunplay is one of the eight LHHMIA cast members and also appeared on LHHATL. The 38-year-old Jamaican-Puerto Rican cast member is also known as Don Logan.

The newcomers set to join the cast of season 5 include Miami Tip, Joy Young, & Vonshae, Supa Cindy & the Hollywood Twins.

