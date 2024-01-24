Love is Blind season 1 Couples: Where are they now?

Following their initial meeting on the Love is Blind, some couples tied the knot, while others discovered love with different partners. Love Is Blind, a Netflix reality series crafted by Chris Coelen and produced by Kinetic Content, debuted on February 13, 2020.

This unique show delves into a social experiment, challenging single men and women to find love and become engaged without meeting in person initially. Each season unfolds its episodes on Netflix across three to four weeks, culminating in a reunion special.

Additionally, three After the Altar episodes follow months later. With a substantial viewership and positive reviews from critics, the series has captured the hearts of many. Get updates on your beloved Love Is Blind pairs to find out who's still going strong and who has gone their separate ways.

Where are the Couples from Love is Blind Today?

Here's a detailed list of couples who are together, couple who parted ways, and couple who realised that there wasn't much in store for then post the show.

#1 Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James 'Milton' Johnson IV, Season 5

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James Milton Johnson IV, a married couple from season 5, confirmed their enduring marital happiness on the reunion special.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, they shared that they're navigating a long-distance relationship while focusing on their careers.

#2 Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata, Season 5

Izzy Zapata connected with multiple women, but it was Stacy Snyder who won his heart and received his marriage proposal.

Despite saying yes on their wedding day, Zapata later needed space after attempting to rekindle their relationship.

In a post-reunion interview with PEOPLE, Zapata shared they remain on good terms and have bonded amid online backlash. He acknowledged the awkward situation for their current partners but praised his new girlfriend for her understanding and support.

#3 Taylor Rue and Jared 'JP' Pierce, Season 5

Taylor Rue and Jared JP Pierce, the first engaged pair in season 5, appeared to be a perfect match in the pods. However, their connection faltered after an awkward reveal, leading to a breakup just days into their Mexico trip.

#4 Jackeline "Jackie" Bonds and Marshall Glaze, Season 4

Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze never made it to the altar. Bonds chose to reconnect with Josh Demas over coffee, leading to a breakup with Glaze.

Despite Glaze expressing no regrets and wishing no ill will, Bonds and Demas eventually split in September 2023.

#5 Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Season 4

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden faced challenges early in their relationship, differing on future plans. They chose not to marry, with Peden expressing that they weren't there yet.

Lussier clarified that she wanted Peden to answer first to avoid any pressure. Despite continuing to date post-reunion, they have since split.

#6 Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Season 3

The couple said yes and have stayed happily married since. Alfia expressed that she has never been loved the way Brennon loves her and emphasized their shared love for family as the most crucial aspect of their relationship.

To her, Brennon is everything, transcending any differences in their backgrounds.

#7 Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams, Season 2

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams, who didn't get engaged in season 2, have moved on with new partners. Hurley married Christos Lardakis in July 2022, celebrating in both a courthouse and a romantic ceremony in Greece. '

#8 Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, Season 2

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek Shake Chatterjee, who developed a connection in season 2, opted not to marry at the altar.

Vempati, later linked with Kyle Abrams, confirmed their relationship in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special but later announced their breakup. Chatterjee has moved on with his new girlfriend, Emily, making their relationship public in March 2022.

#9 Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen, Season 2

Despite not marrying in the season 2 finale of Love is Blind, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen continued dating post-show. However, Jansen confirmed their split on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast in March 2022, saying:

"It's over. I am now, officially, done pursuing."

#10 Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Season 1

After parting ways at the altar in season 1 of Love is Blind, Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas have both found love elsewhere.

Batten got engaged to Benjamin McGrath in September 2021, and a year later, they married. Meanwhile, Cuevas married Aubrey Rainey, and they welcomed baby boys in April 2021 and February 2022 before tying the knot in September 2022.

Final Thoughts on Love is Blind

Viewers become deeply invested in the couples of Love is Blind, yet not every journey reaches its fairytale ending. Some love stories leave smiles, while others evoke bittersweet emotions.

To witness the destinies of such couples, join us on Netflix on February 14, 2024, at 3 am/ET.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here