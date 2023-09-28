Love is Blind season 5: Episodes 5-7 preview teases major drama

Love is Blind season 5 may have just proved that love is messy, confusing, and complicated with its chaotic cast. The first four episodes premiered on September 22, and episodes 5-7 are just around the corner, which will be released on Netflix on September 29. Three engaged couples emerged from the initial batch, with one couple's fate left as a cliffhanger, raising the audience's curiosity for what more is in store in this already wild season.

The preview clip teases strong partnerships turning to dust, the formation of an awkward love square between Izzy, Stacy, Johnie, and Lydia, a confrontational family meeting, Uche's attempt to reconcile with Aaliyah, and one bride potentially leaving her groom at the altar. Needless to say, tensions, explosions, and drama will be at their peak.

Previews for episode 5-7 of Love is Blind season 5 spells drama and complications for the couples

No installment in the Love is Blind franchise has served close to as many internet chatter-worthy moments as season 5. The first set of episodes left off with Uche entering the pods with a ring for Aaliyah, only to be told that she had chosen to exit the show, owing to the discomfort she felt after learning about his past with Lydia.

Taylor and JP kicked off the proposals by getting engaged early on. They were followed by Stacy and Izzy, who weathered the storm and couldn't contain their excitement after seeing each other. The final couple to emerge out of the pods was Lydia and Milton.

However, they were caught in the crossfire of the season's biggest controversy so far with Lydia's lack of transparency about her equation with Uche. Aside from that, a twisted love triangle between Johnie, Izzy, and Chris also garnered a lot of attention.

The preview of the upcoming three episodes was shown at the end of episode 4, promising more scandals than the first lot, delivering heartaches and havoc.

Once their time in the Love is Blind pods ends, the romantics are whisked off for a vacation, where they're finally exposed to what the other singles look like. Besides, seeing their former flames is setting things off for the season 5 cast.

Taylor and JP, the most formidable duo of the group, are seen getting into a heated altercation, with Taylor emotionally expressing her frustrations in the confessional. Their dynamic seems to have taken a turn for the worse once physical appearance was added to the mix.

Milton and Lydia are heading towards a rollercoaster of hard-hitting truths and unresolved feelings. In a gathering with Milton's family, Lydia's motives for Love is Blind are questioned. A member of his household discusses the six-year age gap between the two and expresses her concerns about it. This is followed by another relative calling her out for what they believe is inauthentic behavior.

"It's phony."

Milton was shown fiddling with a ring on the day of his wedding, confessing how sometimes people get nervous. While Lydia was seen at the altar, this hints that one of them could have changed their mind. It looks like getting there was no easy feat for this Love is Blind couple as Lydia is seen having serious conversations with both Izzy and Uche.

Izzy and Stacy were unbreakable, but the preview suggests their potential downfall. The former and Lydia have a conversation at the beach, where he tells her how much he "cares" for her and always has, after which he proceeds to hold her hand. Johnie and Chris also make an appearance and tell Izzy that he's been her priority since the start.

The latter shares his confusion with Chris in an attempt to understand Johnie's intent, telling him that she's told him four times before that she loves him. With Chris being shocked, Johnie is also seen tearing up. Izzy's meetings with both his former Love is Blind connections leave a dent in his relationship with Stacy. Letting out her feelings, she tells Izzy:

"So I'm taking it as you want me to see you as a f**k boy."

Meanwhile, Uche gets on a phone call with Aaliyah after his incomplete proposal and tells her he wants to marry her. They meet outside the pods and have a discussion, the contents of which are yet to be revealed, which will also determine Aaliyah's future in the show. Around this time, Uche confronts Lydia separately as he tries to get her to confess that she wants him back.

Ending the Love is Blind episode 5-7 preview is a bride leaving the wedding hall alone.

Love is Blind season 5 is far from over, and it seems like the best is yet to come. Who will stay, which couples will break it off, and which new ones will be formed remains to be seen. The next three episodes will drop on September 29 at 3 am ET on Netflix.