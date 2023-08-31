Love Island USA Season 5: The real-life of Johnnie Garcia, explored

Love Island USA wrapped up its fifth season on August 27, 2023. This time, Casa Amor introduced bombshell Johnnie Garcia, who turned many heads and also flipped the plot upside down. She was a catalyst for driving a wedge between one of the villa's strongest pairs, Kassy and Leo. Coupled up with Leo in Casa Amor, Johnnie returned to the villa and kissed Kassy. Finally, she ended the show with the newest entrant - Scott.

Johnnie became an overnight fan-favorite owing to her charm and the heaps of drama that surrounded her. The audience is now eager to learn all about the real life of the 25-year-old, where she came from, and her current status with Scott. As for their relationship, no statements have been made, but the two follow each other on social media, indicating they're still on good terms.

Johnnie-Garcia: The Love Island USA bombshell before and after the show

Viewers first met Johnnie Garcia in Casa Amor on season 5 of Love Island USA, where she formed a close connection with Leonardo Dionicio. Leo was paired up with Kassy back at the villa, who was building her own story with Matia. When all the Islanders saw each other, Kassy and Johnnie found out Leo had been two-timing them and exposed him. Johnnie then tried to find a spark with Matia, Kassy's partner at the time, but to no avail.

Finally, Kassy and Johnnie confessed their attraction for each other and shared a passionate kiss. Johnnie also came out as bisexual, which gave viewers peak reality TV entertainment in the shape of a love-square. However, the ladies decided their infatuation was not strong enough for them to couple up. In the show's final recoupling, Johnnie chose Scott.

But who was Johnnie before the show, and where is the villa's most in-demand single now?

Love Island USA's 25-year-old Johnnie Garcia is of mixed ethnicity. Born in Whittier, California, she has Mexican, German, Native American, and Filipino roots.

Before her time on Love Island USA, Johnnie worked as an administrative manager. Whether or not she will return to the profession after her reality TV success, it remains unclear. Her passion for modern art was also discussed in an episode, and she has continued creating masterpieces on rugs since then.

Moreover, her 30.1K followers regularly get glimpses of her talent on her Instagram handle - @johnnieolivia. Her profile portrays her as a travel enthusiast, where she documents her escapades, from beaches in Mexico and blueberry farms in Pennsylvania to the Arc De Triomphe and Musée Picasso in Paris.

While Johnnie's social media gives no hints about her current romantic life, in 2021, she posted frequently with a man named Alex, leading to speculation that there could be something brewing there. However, they definitely closed that book since she entered the show as a single. Surrounded by her girls, Johnnie is definitely a social butterfly. With her coming out as bisexual, fans cannot rule out the possibility of a woman potentially being her new beau.

In a post from February 2023, Johnnie hinted that she's single, as her caption read that she was on the lookout for a date. Love Island USA season 5 filmed around that time, and with no official statements about her relationship with Scott, there's no way to know if the alum found herself someone to be her plus one at weddings.

It's a mystery what Johnnie will do next, and the fans are here for it! Supporting her all the way through her journey on Love Island USA, they regularly comment on her posts and invest in the developments of her life.

The season 5 contestant progressed tremendously during her experience on the show, creating lifelong friendships and winning over the audience with her grace. In an Instagram post from three days ago, she expressed her gratitude towards the makers of the show for giving her the opportunity and ended it with a cheeky mention of soul ties.

Love Island USA season 5 is available to stream on Peacock. The franchise is leveling up, bringing participants from its US, UK, and Australian versions together for Love Island Games, which premieres on November 1, 2023.