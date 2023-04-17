Lucky Hank episode 5 recap: Will Lily leave Hank for her new job in New York? 

In AMC's Lucky Hank, the titular protagonist's job has been bleeding him dry since the very start of the show, but we recently learned that his wife Lily's career hasn't been progressing either.

The latter was selected for a prestigious job in New York, but this meant she had to leave Railton and could only get to see her husband on the holidays. Of course, Hank could accompany her to the new city but the possibilities looked very slim.

This episode of the AMC show was titled The Clock. It was written by Jean Kyoung Frazier and directed by Jude Weng.

Lucky Hank is based on the 1997 novel Straight Man by Richard Russo. It stars Bob Odenkirk as William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr., a sophisticated English department chairman at an underfunded Pennsylvania college.

Lucky Hank episode 5 recap: Did Lily accept the job in New York?

Hank's father had previously dropped a storage pod in his front yard, so out of curiosity, he began exploring its contents. He discovered a rustic-looking grandfather clock and recalled his childhood. He also recalled how the clock would give him company when his parents were quarreling over family matters.

Then in Lucky Hank episode 5, Hank went to his wife Lily and informed her that he was keeping the clock for sentimental reasons. The latter was preparing to throw brunch for Hank's colleagues. He explained that the clock was his friend and Lily felt appalled by his statement.

She soon learned that the interview she had given in New York went well and she had been selected for the job. Additionally, Lily thought about how it would not be so simple to just leave Railton. Meanwhile, Hank needed help bringing the heavy clock indoors. The guests soon began arriving and he requested some of them to help her with the task, but they declined.

Soon, Hank texted his friend Tony to come over with the intention of getting him to carry the clock to his living room. Meanwhile, Hank's co-worker Paul, in awe of the location of the former's property, constantly bugged him to sell it to him throughout the episode. Later, Lily told Hank about the job opportunity in Lucky Hank episode 5.

Hank rudely shrugged it off, telling her that she did a good job and that he was proud of her, but she should just take a raise in her current job. Hank even refused to talk about it later, which made Lily furious. Hank, on the other hand, was seen silently suffering. He was constantly recalling the day his father abandoned him and his mother when he was a young boy.

Word of Lily's new job spread throughout the party and soon everyone began talking about it. They acknowledged that she took the job and this filled Hank with resentment. Hank was seen thinking that he was going to lose his dear wife.

Next in Lucky Hank episode 5, during brunch, the couple sat opposite each other and gazed in fury at each other. Hank soon learned that a man had kissed Lily when she went for the interview. The couple discussed it and instantly reconciled.

The topic of Lily's new job soon emerged when the teachers asked Hank if he was moving to New York with his wife. The protagonist felt extremely uncomfortable with these questions and so did Lily. Neither knew what was going to happen since both had different ideas. The brunch gradually started to get awkward as Hank and Lily subtlely argued over the table.

Hank panicked and informed his daughter, Julie, that her mother was leaving them. Julie immediately showed up and began arguing with her mother, which left Lily furious at Hank for turning their daughter against her. Hank and Lily then returned to the table with resentment towards each other. The latter then revealed that even Julie was moving with her to New York.

Hank, who was now boiling, completely broke down with emotions in Lucky Hank episode 5. He painfully asked his wife in front of everyone as to why she wanted to leave him, leaving all the guests silent. Even Lily was stunned. Hank then began weeping in front of everybody while his guests and Lily tried to console him.

It is now revealed to viewers in a flashback about Hank's abandonment issues. When Hank was a little boy, the grandfather clock was in his father's home office. When Hank. Sr. abandoned the family, his son tried to take his own life. However, his father didn't react to his son's actions and this broke Hank.

Viewers are then transported back to the present when the guests are shown leaving after this incident. Later, Hank and Lily silently did the dishes. They were then seeing holding hands and going to bed. Lucky Hank episode 5 ended here.

