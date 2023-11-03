Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 16 release date and time

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 16, titled 'Run with the Devil,' will not premiere next week due to a scheduled Presidential debate causing a brief hiatus. The show, along with its Wednesday night companion Quantum Leap, plans to return on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 9 pm EST on NBC.

In this episode, Magnum and Higgins commit to aiding a teenage Amish boy on a quest to find his runaway sister in Hawaii. Meanwhile, Rick embarks on a mission to secure T.C. a date for the Marine Corps Ball, promising a subplot filled with awkward humor.

The episode also teases the ongoing storyline of Stephen Hill's character striving to rebuild trust after previously ghosting a love interest. The season reaches its midpoint, stirring mixed feelings of anticipation and nostalgia among viewers.

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 16: Exploring the plot and where to watch

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 16 will air on November 15 (Image via YouTube/TV Promos)

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 16, Run with the Devil, revitalizes the fifth season of Magnum P.I. with a gripping new chapter. In the episode, Magnum and Higgins confront a deeply emotional case involving a teenage Amish boy. Apparently, the boy has traveled to Hawaii in search of his sister. Moreover, Magnum's unique skills become crucial as they tackle the complex mysteries and challenges of this personal case.

The title of Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 16 reflects the urgency and chaos of their investigation. Magnum and Higgins race against time to reunite the siblings and ensure their safe return.

Furthermore, in a captivating subplot, Rick takes on the role of a charming matchmaker. In addition to that, he seeks a Marine Corps Ball date for T.C. His adventures promise a mix of humor and charm as he ventures into the world of romance.

Viewers can stream Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 16 live or on-demand on Paramount+. It's also available on Hulu, YouTube TV, and with a premium subscription to Amazon Prime Video. For individual purchases, the episode is available on YouTube starting at $1.99, Google Play Movies & TV from $1.99, Apple TV for $1.99, and Vudu at $1.99.

A recap of Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 15

Magnum and Higgins embark on a new case when three online gamers hire them to find a missing friend, Artie. They track Artie's last known activity to uncover his real identity, Kilo Mona, and his address. Arriving at Kilo's place, they find it in disarray, suggesting foul play.

Simultaneously, Jin reunites with Bo, his former criminal partner, who has just been released from prison. Bo demands his share of their last job, but Jin has lost the map to where he buried the money. They enlist T.C.'s help to recover it, leading to a series of misadventures. Back on the case, Magnum and Higgins learn that Artie, who worked at a clinic, is connected to the theft of frozen embryos.

The plot thickens as they uncover an extortion scheme targeting the clinic's patients. They devise a plan to catch the thief by setting up a sting operation with a female cop posing as a patient ready to pay the ransom.

In a twist, they discover that Lana, one of the patients, is orchestrating the scheme with Niko Parrish, who went beyond their plan by stealing all the embryos for blackmail. Magnum and Higgins intervene during the ransom exchange, capturing Lana and saving the embryos.

Niko is subdued by their friend Gordie. The episode wraps up with Jin realizing the map was a decoy and that he had entrusted Bo's share of the money to their mentor, Squirrel. As the case closes, Jin, Bo, and T.C. fill in the holes they dug in their search for the treasure, bringing the episode to a comedic and satisfying conclusion.

In the upcoming 'Run with the Devil,' Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 16 takes a break, building anticipation for its return.