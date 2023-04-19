MCU star Jonathan Majors and 3 actors who were reportedly dropped from movies because of raging controversies

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023, on allegations of assault by a 30-year-old woman who claimed to be his girlfriend. After his arrest, Majors' talent agency, Entertainment 360 dropped him as their client. Majors who was most recently seen in MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as the villain, had multiple other projects lined up at the time of his arrest. He had just finished shooting for MCU's Loki and was set to play the infamous Kang the Conqueror over a period of time.

However, his arrest led to him losing out on quite a few of his projects. Needless to say, the arrest also caused quite a storm on social media. While some fans were of the opinion that he shouldn't have been dropped by Entertainment 360, others compared him to Ezra Miller.

They said that if actors like Miller, could still play Flash and appear in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, despite the multiple controversies they've faced, Majors should also be given that chance. However, the majority opinion has been that one should not justify one wrong thing with another.

Apart from Miller and Jonathan Majors, actors like Kevin Spacey and Johnny Depp were also dropped from several projects due to controversies they were involved in.

1) Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023, for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old woman who claimed to be his girlfriend. He has pretty serious charges of assault, harassment, and domestic violence against him. His talent and PR agency, Entertainment 360, and The Lede Company reportedly dropped him as a client immediately after the incident unfolded in the media.

The internet is divided due to rumors that the MCU is considering replacing Jonathan Majors in their upcoming projects. Many are comparing his incident to Ezra Miller, who recently pled guilty to trespassing charges and is still appearing in DC’s The Flash. Many are comparing the situation and asking why Hollywood’s treatment of two people with serious criminal allegations is so different.

Jonathan Majors was to take the place of the next big villain after Thanos in MCU as Kang the Conqueror. However, Jonathan Majors' fate in the MCU remains to be seen.

2) Johnny Depp

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was the biggest news of 2022, much like Jonathan Major in March 2023. Amber Heard sued Johnny Depp for divorce over allegations of abuse. Heard also wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing the abuse allegations. The allegations led to Johnny Depp being dropped from many projects, including Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation in 2019, and the trial went on for years on end. Johnny Depp’s lawyer said:

"The op-ed depended on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her."

However, in 2020, evidence, including voice recordings, was released that showed Heard mistreating her ex-husband. Depp even said that Amber Heard had “a need for violence” during their relationship. He called her “possessed” and claimed that he had a severed finger due to her extremely violent behavior.

While some people stood by Heard throughout the trial, many others supported Depp and his cause.

Depp and Heard were both found liable for defamation, and Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million in damages from Heard, while she was awarded $2 million from him. Even after this, Johnny Depp’s fate, like Jonathan Majors, is still unsure in Hollywood.

3) Kevin Spacey

The Oscar-winning actor faced multiple charges, including indecent assault and s*xual assault. This led to him being dropped from multiple projects, including the sixth season of House of Cards.

Kevin Spacey has been accused of s*xual misconduct by multiple men. The accusations piled up for a long time and caught momentum after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of abusing him as a child.

A lot of people pointed out that instead of owning up to his mistakes, Spacey came out as a gay man. This only escalated the controversy as many believed he was using his s*xuality as a way out of his heinous crimes.

Apart from House of Cards, he was edited out of All the Money in the World. He was also dropped from the Gateway to the West movie following the allegations. Although Kevin Spacey’s charges are much more serious than Jonathan Majors, both their fates are still undecided.

The allegations against Spacey came to the front during the height of the #MeToo movement when charges against Harvey Weinstein came to light.

4) Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller’s controversy again resurfaced in the wake of Jonathan Majors' troubles. The actor made a breakthrough with their role as a queer teen in Perks of Being A Wallflower. They have had the blast of a career by being featured in two major franchises, DC’s Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts series.

However, in the wake of the controversy, DC is considering replacing Miller after the release of The Flash. Miller has been swimming through multitudes of allegations, including marijuana possession, disorderly conduct, harassment in Hawaii, assault charges, accusations of grooming, and much more.

Although they recently apologized and blamed everything on their mental health, the apology did come after rumors of DC thinking about replacing Miller. It is hard for many to accept the apology as genuine.

After Jonathan Majors was arrested, his fate is yet to be decided by Hollywood. Many think that his downfall came a little while after his sudden fame with the MCU. Many are also bringing out racial issues, saying if Jonathan Majors was white like actor Ezra Miller, he would be dealt a lighter hand. However, the charges against him are pretty severe and could be threatening to his career if proven.

