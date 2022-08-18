"My brain is still strong": Kid Cudi reveals he had a stroke while in rehab in 2016

American rapper and singer Kid Cudi has revealed that he had a stroke in 2016. The singer, in an interview, said that he suffered a stroke after spending two months in a rehab. Kid Cudi noted that he had checked himself in to get help for “depression and suicidal urges.” The Day N Night singer was hospitalized after the stroke. It took months before his speech and movement began to return to normal.

Speaking to Esquire, the singer said:

"Everything was f---ed."

Kid Cudi’s manager and long-time friend Dennis Cunnings suggested that the singer take a break from music. It wasn't until 2018 that the singer released his album Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West. It was followed by his first solo LP in four years. Cudi released the LP Man on the Moon III: The Chosen in 2020.

While Cudi was in rehab, he read alongside Michael Cera for Broadway’s Lobby Hero. Despite not getting the part, Cudi noted that it helped him greatly.

Speaking to the publication, he said:

"I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time. I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn't lose something in that s--- that happened."

Further adding, he said:

"I'm ready to wear those shoes and be a role model."

Kid Cudi opens up about his mental health struggles

I 🤎 KiD CuDi @entergalaticcud @KiDCuDi ⁩ interview with esquire talks about his upcoming Netflix show 'Entergalactic,' his dog, and even hums for us. Yes he even hums for us! 🥹 ⁦@KiDCuDi⁩ interview with esquire talks about his upcoming Netflix show 'Entergalactic,' his dog, and even hums for us. Yes he even hums for us! 🥹 https://t.co/sxkiRsJpIc

When asked if being a face of mental health awareness bothered him, Kid Cudi said,

"It's a lot of pressure, but it keeps me alive. So I'll take it. It doesn't stress me out. It keeps me thinking, 'Nah, Scott. You gotta be here. Let old age take you out.' "

In 2020, the Day N Nite lyricist spoke about his battle with depression and anxiety.

"When we're young, we face a lot of pressure to do things that harm us. We pretend to be happy when there's a raging violent storm inside of our heart. Once it was difficult for me to find the words. Anxiety and depression ruled my life for as long as I could remember. I was scared, I was sad, I felt like a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions."

Further speaking about his struggles, Cudi said:

"I turn my pain into music. And my music is how I am different. And my difference is my power."

Kid Cudi says it will take a miracle to be friends with Kanye West again

In the same interview, Cudi also spoke about his recent fallout with Kanye West. The latter removed Cudi’s contributions from his Donda 2 album, citing his friendship with Pete Davidson. Davidson dated Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to the magazine, Cudi said:

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman?”

Further adding to that, he said:

“That’s not my problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Cudi also said that Kanye’s constant badgering on social media affected his mental health. He added that it would take a miracle to be friends with him again:

“What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf**king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

SuperCudders @RageCudi @kidcudi One month away from Moonman’s Landing!!!! My first time seeing Cudi!! Y’all I’m so stoked and excited to see Cudfam there!!@kidcudi One month away from Moonman’s Landing!!!! My first time seeing Cudi!! Y’all I’m so stoked and excited to see Cudfam there!! 💖😆 @kidcudi

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi announced his festival called the Moon Man's Landing slated for September 17, 2022. By announcing his own festival, Cudi has joined the likes of artists who have their own annual music festivals. These include Drake, who has OVO fest, J.Cole who has Made in America, J.Cole and Tyler, The Creator who has Dreamville, and Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava