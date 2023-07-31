"Namjoon and Bottega is a perfect match": BTS’ RM’s fans anticipate his upcoming Bottega Veneta x GQ Project as he lands in Japan

On July 31, BTS’ RM landed in Japan for a mysterious Bottega Veneta x GQ Project. For those unversed, BTS’ leader is the first and sole international brand ambassador for the Italian brand, Bottega Veneta, known for their premium clothing.

On March 30 this year, the Indigo singer was selected to become the global face of Bottega Veneta. Now, four months later, on July 31, he is all set to embark upon his first-ever collaboration with the brand. Dressed in a relaxed fit heavy jersey T-Shirt in chalk, black shorts, and an Intrecciato Zippered Phone Pouch bag, BTS’ RM looked simple and elegant in the all-Bottega Veneta look.

Although not much information is available about the Bottega Veneta X GQ Project, ARMYs are excited to see this first-of-its-kind collaboration headlined by Bangtan’s leader, Kim Namjoon, aka RM. One netizen, @SS44455710, even commented how they are the perfect match:

"Namjoon and Bottega is a perfect match."

BTS’ RM’s fans express excitement over Bottega Veneta X GQ Project’s upcoming collab

BTS’ RM is the first and only celebrity brand ambassador of the media-shy Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta. As a brand ambassador, the Still Life singer has had limited but important collaborations with the brand. In their first-ever campaign, he was dressed in a sapphire blue plaid shirt, a jacket paired with a simple sky blue tee, and a pair of denim, holding a luxe black leather bag.

The billboards and hoardings were pasted across Korea and the U.S., announcing BTS’ RM’s ambassadorship for the luxury fashion brand. In May, the Italian fashion house dressed Bangtan’s leader for his first-ever solo cover for Vogue Korea.

Bottega Veneta stepped in to dress the Wildflower singer aesthetically and tastefully in formal and semi-formal outfits for an exclusive photoshoot and interview.

Now, in what seems like their second collaboration for 2023, BTS’ RM has flown to Japan for Bottega Veneta X GQ Project. Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy welcomed him with a handwritten note, expressing excitement over their upcoming collaboration.

“Dear RM, we are truly delighted to have you in Japan and thrilled about your project with GQ! Our best wishes for a wonderful day! Enjoy!”

Although there is no information on what this collaboration entails, ARMYs are excited to witness Bottega Veneta’s partnership with GQ Japan featuring BTS’ RM.

#RMxBOTTEGAVENETA Gorgeous RM, beautiful brand Bottega Veneta. Great collaboration

Imagine NJ replying them back with a letter

EVERYTHING WITH BOTTEGAVENETA Joon n BV r kindred souls.. so many similarities!!!Imagine NJ replying them back with a letter

ARMYs are guessing it is an exclusive photoshoot and interview for GQ Japan with BTS’ RM on the cover page. Some suspect that Bottega Veneta is launching a new product line or store for the Japanese market or introducing something exclusively centred around Bangtan’s leader. Fans are hoping the coming days to offer more clarity on the collaboration.

For now, ARMYs are relieved that BTS’ RM has taken a break from his extensive work schedule and greeted fans on a public forum after almost two months. The last time the Trivia: Love singer made a public appearance was for BTS’ 10th debut anniversary grand celebrations at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, which was hosted by the rapper.

BTS’ RM is currently preparing for the release of his next album

For ARMYs wondering why BTS’ leader had not been making any public appearances, it is because he is holed up in his studio preparing for the release of his upcoming album. BTS’ frontman confirmed that after his debut solo album Indigo, he is working on his next album, tentatively titled RM4.

In a recent Weverse live stream, the rapper divulged that his new album RM4 will be a far cry from Indigo.

"I wish I could tell you about my next project, but I don't think I have much to say because it's so in the middle. It's going well and it's 180 degrees different from Indigo. Many people are helping me and I’m having fun."

It'lll be 180 degrees different from Indigo.

He also revealed that like Indigo, the new album will feature many guest artists. He has already confirmed a collaboration with Korean indie singer Colde on his talk show Colde’s Blue Room, and more names are expected to be revealed in due course of time.

There is also speculation that he might be releasing his solo documentary, like members J-hope and SUGA, but there is no official confirmation on that front.