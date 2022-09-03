Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza (2022) - Meet the pizza chefs

Chef's Table: Pizza is set to premiere on September 7 at 3 am ET on Netflix.

The docuseries is the latest addition to the franchise that has previously also dedicated whole segments to other cuisines such as BBQ, French, and Pastry. Apart from taking viewers on a journey with famous chefs who excel in their respective cooking styles, the show also gives them a glimpse of how the food they love has evolved.

The synopsis of the series said:

“The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that's all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.”

Chef's Table: Pizza, meet the famous chefs as they get ready to appear on Netflix

The show is set to feature six masters of pizza and will the viewers on their respective journeys. The chefs set to appear on Chef's Table: Pizza are Chris Bianco, Gabriele Bonci, Ann Kim, Franco Pepe, Yoshihiro Imai, and Sarah Minnick.

Each of these chefs have their own style of making the widely loved food item and making it unique.

Chris Bianco

Chris Bianco first opened Pizzeria Bianco in 1988 and had no idea that he would be known as the person who would change the way the world eats pizza. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to two other locations and features “handmade pastas and seasonal favorites” with locally sourced ingredients.

The chef appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he made pizza from scratch and is now set to appear on Chef's Table: Pizza.

Gabriele Bonci

Gabriele Bonci has reconstructed Roman-style pizza over the years and has gone above and beyond with it. One of the ingredients that make Bonci’s pizzas so special is the flour he uses.

The Chef's Table: Pizza chef entered into a partnership with Mulino Mariano, an artisan flour mill. He has patented a blend of wheat acereal that makesake his pizzas light and delicate but also crunchy and intense all at once.

Ann Kim

The chef and owner of Pizzeria Lola, Ann Kim, is set to appear on Chef's Table: Pizza.

The Korean immigrant inherited her culinary skills and love for food from her mother and grandmother while making Korean staples like kimchi and fermented bean paste. The chef has four pizza joints and is a recipient of numerous awards such as the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Restaurant of the Year.

Franco Pepe

Franco Pepe is a modern, passionate artisanal pizza maker whose understanding of his craft comes from being born into a family of bakers. The Chef's Table: Pizza chef learned everything he knows by observing his father and grandfather in the kitchen along with his brothers.

He does not believe in using machines to make the dough and allows it to develop day by day. The chef believes that the dough tells the pizza maker when it’s ready. He also believes that a single technique, mechanical or otherwise, cannot be imposed and one has to listen to what the dough suggests as it is alive.

Yoshihiro Imai

The Chef's Table: Pizza star opened his restaurant, Monk in 2015 in between Kyoto’s Ginakakuji and Honen-in temples.

Chef Imai enjoys a simple life and finds meaning in his daily routine. In his book, Monk: Light and Shadow on the Philosopher’s Path, he said that his work at Monk is "a direct reflection” of how he likes to live everyday life.

He further said:

“How I work; what I experience when I visit the farms in the sun, wind, and rain; how I spend my time with my family and friends; the kind of music I listen to or books I read; how I care for my body and soul. I believe all these things have an effect on the service each night, and can be felt by the guests. How I spend each day is a part of my artistic practice, and will continue to have an influence on my plates far into the future.”

Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza is produced by Supper Club and Broadwalk Pictures and directed by Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla and Brian McGinn. Executive producers include David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Andrew Fried.

