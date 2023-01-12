Netflix's Gunther’s Millions: Who is Gunther VI? Meet the world's richest dog

Netflix dropped the trailer for Gunther’s Millions on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The film, set to be released on on February 1, 2023, follows the story of Gunther VI, the world's richest dog, and how amassed the envious amount of wealth.

The German Shepherd sits atop $400 million, owns a yacht and multiple properties across Italy and is even richer than Taylor Swift's cat - Olivia Benson. That's not all as the star of Gunther’s Millions also travels by private jet and sleeps on a lavish red velvet bed.

The official synopsis for Gunther's Millions reads:

“The 400 million dollar dog! For the last three decades, the dog’s riches have been built into a vast empire across two continents, including luxurious mansions, a glamorous entourage, and even a pop music group. But as any good pup can tell you, it’s always worth digging a little deeper.”

As if this wasn't enough, the summary of Gunther's Millions also said that the dog having a trust fund isn't the "strangest part" of his story.

"Gunther's eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage," it mentioned.

So before Gunther’s Millions releases, let’s know about this four-part investigative documentary's hero - Gunther VI.

Gunther VI, hero of Gunther’s Millions, is even richer than Taylor Swift’s cat

As mentioned earlier, the world's richest dog, Gunther VI has multiple properties in Italy, a yacht and a mansion in Miami.

According to a compilation done by All About Cats, the Gunther’s Millions star, who probably won't be dethroned any time soon, is followed by Nala Cat with a net worth of $300 million. Nala Cat is followed by singer Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson, whose networth is $97 million.

So how did Gunther VI inherit such a huge amount of money?

It was reported that it was Gunther VI's grandfather who inherited the German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein's fortune after her death in 1992. Liebenstein was bereft of any heir after the death of her son.

Gunther’s Millions, a four-part investigative documentary, has been helmed by Aurelien Leturgie. (Image via Gunther's Millions/Netflix)

That was when she decided to give all her wealth to her pet dog, Gunther III, who was said to have a net worth of $80 million. Over time, the net worth increased thanks to all the investments and business decisions made by Gunther VI's "eccentric handler" Maurizio Mian.

Mian is reportedly a friend of Liebenstein's son and comes from an Italian family who owned a pharmaceutical company, Istituto Gentili. In 1997, the US pharmaceutical giant, Merck & Co took over “substantially all” of Istituto Gentili’s stocks.

Mian will feature extensively in Gunther’s Millions, as the trailer showed.

The star of Gunther's Millions, according reports, has a breakfast made with the finest meat, vegetables and rice cooked by a private chef every morning. Although he does travel quite a lot, he works on obedience skills during the day.

Gunther VI owning Madonna’s mansion remains a debatable issue

In November 2021, the star of Gunther's Millions scorched headlines when he reportedly sold Madonna’s Miami mansion for close to $30 million. The trust that looks after him had bought it for $7.5 million in the 2000s.

The palatial house has nine bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. Boasting a Mediterranean-style architecture, the sprawling waterfront estate is located just minutes away from the Brickell & Miami Beach. Built in 1928, it spans across a stunning 51,000sqft.

After it was traded, the pop queen took to Instagram to share a picture of herself pouting and looking grumpy as she captioned the post:

“When you find out a dog is selling your old house for 3 times the amount you sold it for!”

However, a probe by the Associated Press/AP conducted that same month revealed that the entire story was “erroneous.” The publication said that Gunther's tale and the trust fund has been used as a publicity stunt to dupe reporters for years.

Elaborating on this, AP said that the story of multiple German shepherds named Gunther being wealthy beneficiaries of a German countess was apparently a ruse.

The publication said that there is no evidence of the German countess and that Mian had told a newspaper in 1995 that there was no countess. Reportedly, the countess was "just an invention to publicize the philosophy” of his foundation.

AP also said that Mian had claimed that his confessions about the countess were a hoax but the stories about the dog were real. They, however, clarified that Gunther Corp., the trust, was indeed the buyer and seller of the mansion, but “the dog’s role appears to be little more than a joke that’s carried on for decades.”

Whether this will also be shown in Gunther’s Millions remains a question that will be answered on February 1, 2023. Regardless, the fact remains that Gunther VI is the richest dog in the world right now.

Gunther’s Millions has been created by Emilie Dumay and Aurelien Leturgie. The latter has served as a producer for many TV specials including Dubai VIP, Shark Week, and Monaco VIP.

