5 ongoing food recalls to be aware of

Food recalls are an important safety measure that ensure people's health isn't affected by contaminated or mislabeled products. Usually, brands themselves voluntarily recall the product upon finding fault. However, at times, regulatory agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture also impose a recall if there is a public health concern.

The agencies also classify recalls into different class categories after a risk assessment. To ensure food safety, it is imperative to be aware of these precautionary recalls. For concerned readers, here is a list of five ongoing food recalls in the US that one must know.

Announced between March 24 and March 30, here is a list of 5 important active food recalls

1) Coca-Cola cans

Coca Cola - Photo Illustration - Source: Getty

Announced voluntarily on March 6 by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC. On March 24, the FDA initiated this recall in the class II category due to potential foreign material contamination. The recall affects 10368 cans that were supplied to Illinois and Wisconsin in 12 oz packs. Other important details regarding these Coca-Cola cans are worth checking:

Recall Number: F-0664-2025

Pack UPC: UPC 0 49000-02890 4

Can UPC: 049000-006346

Date Code: SEP2925MDA

Time Stamp: 1100-1253

2) Our Family Ground Coffee

The mislabeling of caffeinated coffee as decaffeinated prompted this recall. The 12-oz bags of Our Family Traverse City Cherry-Flavored Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee were recalled voluntarily by Massimo Zanetti Beverage, the company responsible for processing and distributing. On March 25, the FDA put this recall into the Class II category.

It affects 4,152 coffee bags distributed in the following 15 states:

Colorado

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Ohio

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Other important details about this food recall are:

Product code: UPC 0 70253 11080

Best before date: Aug. 3, 2025

3) Frito-Lay Tortilla Chips

In this limited recall, Frito-Lay recalled its Tostitos-branded Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips on March 26. A day later, the FDA published this recall, initiated over possible inclusion of nacho cheese tortilla chips. The change may result in undeclared milk content, which may trouble lactose-intolerant individuals.

Customers might have purchased these 13 oz affected bags before March 7, and the geographical distribution details were given by the FDA as:

"The product included in this recall was distributed to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience and drug stores, as well as e-commerce distributors, in the following 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia."

Other important details are:

UPC Code: 28400 52848

“Guaranteed Fresh” date: 20 MAY 2025

For detailed manufacturing codes, please read the official FDA announcement associated with this food recall.

4) ShopRite Tuna Macaroni Salad

ShopRite of Clinton, New Jersey, has recalled its 16-ounce tuna macaroni salad sold on March 27 due to a mislabeling of its tuna macaroni salad as regular macaroni salad. This can expose people to tuna allergens, prompting the store to recall those packs. The customers can get a refund or replacement for this food recall from the store. To verify, check the following details:

PLU code: 20599

UPC code: 0022059900000

5) Brioche loaves and Brioche Buns of The Bakery Group

Recalled food items of The Bakery Group (Image via US FDA)

This food recall of The Bakery Group of Dallas includes 104 cases of 4.5-in. Brioche HB Buns 629 cases Dense Brioche Pullman loaves on March 25 due to the possible presence of undeclared milk, soy, and Yellow FD&C#5. The affected breads were made for Ben E. Keith of Ft. Worth and Rodeo Goat Casa Linda.

The improperly labeled distribution of affected units took place between December 24, 2024, and March 12, 2025. The product details published on the FDA website for this food recall are:

"The 2 products can be identified as being delivered in a brown box with the Ben E. Keith Label on the case, product code 654203 and product code 54500. The Brioche Pullman Loaves sold to Rodeo Goat Casa Linda can be identified as being delivered in a brown box with the label Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Brioche Pullman Loaf."

The description further stated that the Dense Brioche Pullman loaves are packaged "7 loaves to a case" and the 4.5in Brioche HB Buns are packaged "48 to a case." The announcement further stated,

"The label clearly states the product code as 654203 for the Dense Brioche Pullman that was sold to Ben E. Keith and Brioche Pullman Loaf that was sold to Rodeo Goat Casa Linda. They are no identifying lot numbers."

Those who are in possession of the aforementioned items are urged to get a refund or replace the product. Those who are unable to do it must dispose of the product to avoid any adverse health effects.

