Angela Aguilar addresses Gussy Lau leaked photos controversy amid age difference backlash 

Mexican singer-songwriter Angela Aguilar recently made headlines after a personal photo of her with composer Gussy Lau surfaced online. The photo went viral on social media and prompted fans to express their concern about the significant age gap between the pair.

Following the controversy, Aguilar took to Instagram to address the situation and shared she that felt “sad, disappointed and violated” about the breach of privacy:

“I feel sad, disappointed… my soul hurts. Some photos have been circulating with which I have not agreed that they should come out. I feel violated. I feel violated of the possibility of me having my own privacy and being able to decide about my life, my body, my image.”

The singer also revealed that the photo was published by a person from her close circle:

“It hurts me to have been disappointed by a person that I, honestly, never thought.”

Aguilar further condemned the invasion of privacy and said she deserves the right to decide about her personal life choices that she desires to make public:

“This is an invasion of my privacy, of my right to choose, what do I announce, what do I not announce, what do I say, what do I not say, what do I get, what do I not sack, because I think I deserve that option.”

Although Gussy Lau and Angela Aguilar have previously collaborated for hit songs like Ahí Donde Me Ven (There Where They See Me) and Se disfrazó, this is the first time the pair have been romantically linked.

What did Gussy Lau say about the photo controversy?

As Gussy Lau and Angela Aguilar’s photo made waves online, the former took to Instagram to address the controversy. In the process, he also revealed that the pair started dating in February:

“(This is) something very simple that is getting out of context, really. A picture of Angela and me is circulating. Ok, we are together and, in order not to tell you a very long story, we have been going out since the middle of February.”

The composer also clarified that Aguilar’s parents Aneliz and Pepe have also given their nod towards the relationship:

“A lot of things began to come out, defamation, stupid things since we were together. We started dating a couple of weeks ago. Pepe agrees, Aneliz also knows it, my parents already know her. Everyone knows each other.”

However, Aguilar was strongly disappointed with the situation and upset about the violation of her privacy.

Twitter reacts to Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau’s picture

In the wake of Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau’s picture controversy, several fans condemned the situation and asked people to respect the singer’s privacy. However, many also expressed their concern about the couple’s significant age difference.

While Aguilar is just 18 years old, Lau is 33 and 15 years older than the singer. As news of the relationship between the duo came to light, netizens took to Twitter to criticize their age-gap:

ᴮᴱKenia⁷ @beautifulexodus Totally agree with Angela Aguilar on her rights on her privacy, that being said why is a 33 year old man with an 18 year old? And apparently he was with her at 17. There are people defending this. I hope our people can stop with this mentality. Totally agree with Angela Aguilar on her rights on her privacy, that being said why is a 33 year old man with an 18 year old? And apparently he was with her at 17. There are people defending this. I hope our people can stop with this mentality.

Berenice @BreatheBerenice Angela Aguilar is dating a 33 year old man?? Angela Aguilar is dating a 33 year old man??

yung_dagger_penis_2 @1missher ANGELA AGUILAR IS WITH A 33 YEAR OLD?!? 🤢🤢 ANGELA AGUILAR IS WITH A 33 YEAR OLD?!? 🤢🤢

bri @brianamelaniee Why are people defending Angela Aguilar over her pics. Lol she’s literally getting groomed at 18. Why does the Mexican culture always sweep bs like this under the rug.. Why are people defending Angela Aguilar over her pics. Lol she’s literally getting groomed at 18. Why does the Mexican culture always sweep bs like this under the rug..

mei mei ⁷ @yoongizzs something about angela aguilar dating a 33 year old when she’s literally 18 doesn’t sit right with me something about angela aguilar dating a 33 year old when she’s literally 18 doesn’t sit right with me

👩🏼‍🦲 @fannnnnym angela aguilar is EIGHTEEN (18) and is dating a 33 year old man … angela aguilar is EIGHTEEN (18) and is dating a 33 year old man … 😐

REN @imthespecialk Angela Aguilar is only 18 and she's dating a man of 33, there's so many wrong things in this sentence urgh. Angela Aguilar is only 18 and she's dating a man of 33, there's so many wrong things in this sentence urgh.

A(L)o!✨¹⁹ ⁵ Misses Mara @AlolovesAdrien

JUST ANGELA GET OUT, YOU DON'T NEED A OLD MAN Just saying that the Angela Aguilar tea is like the Taylor oneJUST ANGELA GET OUT, YOU DON'T NEED A OLD MAN Just saying that the Angela Aguilar tea is like the Taylor one 💀JUST ANGELA GET OUT, YOU DON'T NEED A OLD MAN

g.⁷ @ggukdarlin damn i feel bad for angela aguilar :/ damn i feel bad for angela aguilar :/

Aztec Photography @AztecPhoto I love Angela Aguilar and her music. Leave the poor girl alone. Her trust and heart is utterly shattered. These are things we all go through. It happens and we move on. Let her regain herself and place the crown back on her head. As she should! I love Angela Aguilar and her music. Leave the poor girl alone. Her trust and heart is utterly shattered. These are things we all go through. It happens and we move on. Let her regain herself and place the crown back on her head. As she should! 💚💙💛

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Aguilar or Lau will acknowledge concerns about their age difference in the days to come.

A look into Angela Aguilar’s life and career in brief

Angela Aguilar is a Grammy-nominated Mexican singer-songwriter (Image via Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Angela Aguilar is a Mexican-American singer-songwriter and the daughter of popular singer and actor Pepe Aguilar. She was born on October 8, 2003, in Los Angeles and has dual citizenship with Mexico and the United States.

The musician released her debut album Nueva Tradicion with her brother Leonardo in 2012. She was just nine years old at the time of its release. In 2016, she participated in the BBC 100 Women's Festival in Mexico City, becoming the youngest performer on the show.

Aguilar gained significant recognition after performing La Llorona at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2018. That same year, she released her first solo album, Primero Soy Mexicana to critical acclaim.

In 2019, Aguilar was named the Artistic and Cultural Ambassador of Zacatecas, Mexico by Mayor Ulises Mejia Haro. Shortly after, she was nominated for three awards at the 2019 Premios Juventud. Aguilar also released a tribute album to American singer Selena titled Baila Esta Cumbia in 2020.

During her solo career, Aguilar has been nominated for a Grammy Award and two Latin Grammy Awards, making her one of the youngest artists to be nominated for both awards.

Edited by Somava Das