Applebee’s Sizzlin’ Skillets Menu: Items, price, and other details explored

The new Sizzlin’ Skillets Menu at Applebee’s is back, right in time for winter. The menu is a holiday favorite that returns to the restaurant chain every year, but this time around the menu will include three new items, all ready to crank up the heat.

The restaurant chain is returning two old favorites - the Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp, and the Bourbon Street Steak - along with three new items for a limited time. The new Skillet menu is available in outlets nationwide, starting at a price of $10.99.

Applebee’s took to its website to announce the big news, with Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, saying:

"Hot, delicious, and affordable, we can’t wait for guests to try our three NEW skillets."

Customers can order from the Skillet menu for dine-ins at restaurants or to-go outlets, and for pick-up and delivery through the chain's app and website.

What's on Applebee’s Sizzlin’ Skillets Menu

The heart-warming Sizzlin' Skillets Menu from Applebee’s has a price range of $10.99 to $19.99. The seasonal menu focuses on delivering an authentic skillet experience to the chain's customers.

This year, the brand is not just bringing back two old favorites, but also kicking it up a notch by adding three more sizzlers to the menu, all loaded with the goodness of meat and veggies. Here's a list of all the items that are available in the chain's Sizzlin’ Skillets Menu:

NEW Chicken & Shrimp Scampi Skillet

NEW Chicken & Shrimp Scampi Skillet (Image via Applebee’s)

The NEW Chicken & Shrimp Scampi Skillet features sliced grilled chicken breast pieces and sauteed shrimp cooked in a garlicky lemon butter sauce. The sizzling skillet is served with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

The NEW Chicken & Shrimp Scampi Skillet starts at a suggested price of $10.99, and can be customized to add extra sides, beverages, and desserts.

NEW Garlic Parmesan Sirloin Skillet

NEW Garlic Parmesan Sirloin Skillet (Image via Applebee’s)

Available in 6 oz. and 8 oz. options, the NEW Garlic Parmesan Sirloin Skillet from Applebee’s features top sirloin grilled and sliced over a serving of garlic mashed potatoes, cooked in a sizzlin’ buttery garlic Parmesan sauce. The dish is topped with crispy onions and comes with a side of broccoli.

Customers can get the NEW Garlic Parmesan Sirloin Skillet at a suggested price of $16.99 for the 6 o.z. skillet, and $19.99 for the 8 o.z. skillet.

NEW Sizzlin’ Cheddar Bacon & Chicken Skillet

NEW Sizzlin’ Cheddar Bacon & Chicken Skillet (Image via Applebee’s)

The NEW Sizzlin’ Cheddar Bacon & Chicken Skillet features sliced and grilled chicken breast with melted Cheddar cheese and smoked-Applewood bacon with garlic mashed potatoes, topped with Parmesan cream sauce. The skillet is paired with a side of broccoli.

Get the NEW Sizzlin’ Cheddar Bacon & Chicken Skillet at a suggested price of $ 13.99.

Bourbon Street Steak

Bourbon Street Steak (Image via Applebee’s)

The Bourbon Street Steak features top sirloin jazzed up in buttery garlic and parsley with Cajun spices. The skillet is served with a side of sauteed mushrooms, onions and garlic mashed potatoes.

You can order the Bourbon Street Steak at a suggested price of $18.99.

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp (Image via Applebee’s)

The Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp features chicken and blackened shrimp seasoned in Cajun mix, jazzed up in buttery garlic and parsley. The skillet comes with a side of sauteed mushrooms, onions and garlic mashed potatoes.

The Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp is available at a suggested price of $18.99.

Founded in 1980, Applebee's was to create a restaurant that provided a friendly atmosphere and quality service, at an affordable price. As per reports from 2021, the restaurant chain has its outlets in 1,578 locations across the country.

Known as one of the best casual dining restaurants in the US, the chain serves mainstream American dishes such as burgers, chicken, pasta, salads, etc. It also has a signature dish called Riblets, which features pork rib meat cooked without bones.

All the items on the Sizzlin' Skillets Menu can be slightly customized to your preference at the time of order. Visit your nearest Applebee’s or order in via the chain's app or website to enjoy the limited-time dishes.

