"Baka is such a disaster": Fans react as the Baka Tribe comes crashing down ahead of merge on Survivor Season 43

Survivor Season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode saw the castaways partake in unique challenges to gain their reward and immunity, securing themselves safety for the week. It was also time that the merge took place. The three tribes, Vesi, Coco and Baka, all "merged" into one full team, meaning each player was now playing for themselves and forming strategies and alliances from the start.

On this week's episode of Survivor, the Baka team members plotted to vote out Elie ahead of the merge. Gabler threw her name under the bus by accusing her of checking his bag, while Owen and Sami wanted to break her alliance with Jeanine and felt that she was a big threat.

Fans, however, also realized that Baka team had broken down and that could be a potential advantage for the other former tribes to work together. One tweeted:

Season 43 of Survivor has been extremely popular amongst viewers. While some contestants have turned out to be fan favorites early on in the season, others have been criticized for their behavior and gameplay in the competition. The official synopsis of Episode 6 describes the merge and reads:

"The game intensifies when the tribes meet each other at the same camp; castaways must scramble and strategize before tribal council to avoid being the sixth person voted out."

Baka tribe goes for a toss ahead of the merge on Survivor Season 43

On tonight's episode of Survivor, the castaways were given a tree mail bearing huge news of the merge, changing the dynamics of the game from now on. The merge essentially means that there are no more tribes, however, that doesn't stop the previous tribe members from working together or two tribes from potentially forming an alliance in the competition.

The message read:

"It's Day twelve and the game is about to change. Drop your buffs! You have ten minutes to collect your things. A boat is waiting for you to take you to your new home."

The members of the three tribes, Vesi, Coco and Baka, came together for the merge. However, as host Jeff Probst said, they are in the transition stage and had not yet reached the merge. To make it to the same, the players needed to win their immunity and reward.

The Survivor castaways were divided into two teams. The Blue team included Gabler, Jesse, Ryan, Jeanine, Dwight and Karla. The Red team consisted of Cassidy, James, Elie, Sami, Owen and Cody. Noelle, however, had a gray rock and had to align with a team, which was to seal her fate for the week. She chose to go with the Blue team.

The Red Team members took a massive lead from the start while the Blue Team had Karla injured at the start of the challenge, which left them behind. But they soon picked up and won the immunity challenge. The red team members had to go to the Tribal Council.

While the blue team was eating their well-earned meal, they strategized on who to vote for. Former Baka team member Gabler threw fellow tribe mate Elie under the bus by telling everyone that she had previously looked into his bag to find the idol. However, as Elie came to know about the same, she went on a rampage to clear her name, as she wasn't the one at fault.

Later on in the Survivor episode, she confronted Gabler and the latter revealed that Baka members Owen and Sami revealed that it was her looking into the bag. The Baka team's trust was compromised, as Owen and Sami decided to break fellow team members Elie and Jeanine's alliance.

The Baka team's trust was broken, with Gabler throwing his tribe under the bus, and Owen and Sami targeting their former teammate. The Vesi and Coco tribe members have a hint of the same and can take this to their advantage later on.

Fans react to Baka tribe plotting against each other on Survivor

Fans took to social media to discuss Baka tribe's fallout. Check out what they have to say.

Parker Ehmen @parkypondo Ok so I have been proven wrong, this episode is not all about advantages. It’s about literally everything Baka hasn’t been able to resolve hitting the fan and it’s glorious #Survivor Ok so I have been proven wrong, this episode is not all about advantages. It’s about literally everything Baka hasn’t been able to resolve hitting the fan and it’s glorious #Survivor

#Survivor Baka is in shambles. Owen's premiere episode foreshadowing of how their lack of gameplay would "bite them in the butt" is coming to fruition. Baka is in shambles. Owen's premiere episode foreshadowing of how their lack of gameplay would "bite them in the butt" is coming to fruition.#Survivor

Amanda @DrAmandaR #Survivor Baka is a legendarily messy tribe Baka is a legendarily messy tribe 😂 #Survivor

Trey @Treybbtg #survivor this messiness from baka has been a long time coming #survivor 43 this messiness from baka has been a long time coming 😂 #survivor #survivor43

Replace Julie Chen @BBUpdootz That merge was great. We finally got to see Baka explode. I only wish it happened a week earlier so they could've all yelled at each other and thrown coconuts at each other's heads. #Survivor That merge was great. We finally got to see Baka explode. I only wish it happened a week earlier so they could've all yelled at each other and thrown coconuts at each other's heads. #Survivor

Brittany @BBSassy19 Baka is such a MESS I love it #Survivor Baka is such a MESS I love it #Survivor

Survivor Season 43 has been dramatic from the get-go. With each elimination, the stakes are only getting higher and the castaways have to now give it their all to ensure that they last the longest until one of them potentially wins the competition and takes home the coveted title and the grand $1 million cash prize.

Keep watching Survivor on CBS.

