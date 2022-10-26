"Whitney is not consistent": Fans react to Whitney and Lennie forming a connection on My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 finale

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 aired its finale episode on Tuesday, October 26, 2022, at 10 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode featured the cast members as they navigate friendships and personal relationships while also engaging in some drama. The season has documented the life of plus-size dancer Whitney Way Thore as she balanced family, friends, and her new dating life while also managing her fitness career.

On this week's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney and Lennie discussed their complicated relationship, navigating between forming a deep friendship and having real feelings. Fans, however, weren't impressed by the connection. One tweeted:

Buckeye Babe @lyl_cpa #TLC Whitney is not consistent and I don't think she's a good match for Lenny. He deserves and needs better, especially with his new sobriety. #MyBigFatFabLife Whitney is not consistent and I don't think she's a good match for Lenny. He deserves and needs better, especially with his new sobriety. #MyBigFatFabLife #TLC

The hit series has had a successful nine-season run, where Whitney and her family have seen major ups and downs. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized with an uncertain road to recovery. With the help of her supportive friend group, Whitney musters the strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time. Elsewhere, things get tricky for Whitney when she mixes her professional and personal life by hiring her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, to help with her online fitness videos.”

Whitney and Lennie connect on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

On tonight's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney and Lennie discussed their complicated relationship. The 38 year old shared a heart-to-heart conversation with her ex-boyfriend during their trip to St. Luca on the season finale of the hit series.

After speaking with Whitney's best friend Jessica, Lennie revealed how he shared a close bond with Whitney and how that might seem to the outside world even if they are great friends now. He confessed that people might feel they are a little too intimate for "friends who work together and stuff." Whitey stated that they weren't this intimate a year ago, but once they reconnected, they re-established the intimacy.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star had previously discussed her complicated feelings towards her ex-boyfriend Lennie and the possibility of going back to how they were and exploring more than just a friendship after establishing an open relationship with her French boyfriend.

In a confessional, she said:

"If I were not dating the Frenchman, I feel like I might wanna explore physically with Lennie and see if it's different than it was before....What am I thinking? I'm an actual insane person. No. We work together, we have a great friendship going."

While opening up to Lennie about how she feels about him, Whitney stated that she loved the relationship the duo shared and that she was grateful for him and appreciative of the things he did for her. She continued:

"Obviously the person I'm dating can't be those things for me because he's on another continent but it's really nice to feel like I have someone who will take care of me. I love that. Do you not love that?"

Soon after, the former My Big Fat Fabulous Life couple shared an intimate kiss, which made Whitney feel better about having Lennie in her life. In a confessional, she stated that he had been there for her during tumultuous times, which made her feel extremely grateful towards him. She said:

"I just know that when I really look at my life recently, whether it's No BS Active [her fitness app] or my mom going through her stroke or just being there for my family in general, Lennie's really there for me in so many ways that he never was when we were actually in love."

The duo, however, were unsure if they were "in love" with each other. While Whitney was trying to navigate her falling in love with both men, Lennie was also figuring out his feelings. In a confessional, he said:

"I do feel something. "I feel a little spark. I don't know if it's just because I haven't felt anything like that in a long time or if it's because it's Whitney. Maybe there is a little spark that we need to figure out."

What to fans think of Whitney and Lennie on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Fans weren't impressed with Whitney and Lennie's connection. They felt that Whitney was too demanding on the trip and used Lennie for her own sake. They also felt that the duo wouldn't be a good match and won't work out.

Snackie Onassis(she/her) @Carle220 I’m glad this is the season finale because Whitney’s constant ‘he’s not mine but he’s definitely not yours’ bs is on my last nerve #MyBigFatFabLife I’m glad this is the season finale because Whitney’s constant ‘he’s not mine but he’s definitely not yours’ bs is on my last nerve #MyBigFatFabLife

Farajacka🇱🇨 @farajacka Whitney fabricated this entire “French Man” story and these fake tears are pissing me off #MyBigFatFabLife Whitney fabricated this entire “French Man” story and these fake tears are pissing me off #MyBigFatFabLife https://t.co/yBSsFDHLOy

melissa porter @melissa20803251 What a sad trip for Lenny.He couldn't enjoy himself without the whole crew.Worrying the shit out of him about Whitney as if he needs them to tell him how he feels.He can talk to her at home.Let him enjoy his vacation. #MyBigFatFabLife What a sad trip for Lenny.He couldn't enjoy himself without the whole crew.Worrying the shit out of him about Whitney as if he needs them to tell him how he feels.He can talk to her at home.Let him enjoy his vacation.#MyBigFatFabLife

Tymmerie @Tymmerie #mybigfatfabulouslife Maybe Lenny wanted to explore the town by himself, Whitney. Gawd. Give him some space. #MyBigFatFabLife Maybe Lenny wanted to explore the town by himself, Whitney. Gawd. Give him some space. #MyBigFatFabLife #mybigfatfabulouslife

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Great that Lennie is going against Whitney's decisions! They're better off as friends anyway! #MyBigFatFabLife Great that Lennie is going against Whitney's decisions! They're better off as friends anyway! #MyBigFatFabLife

Sheila @sheyfranco oh wait…… Lenny….. “i love you do you love me ???” #MBFFL #MyBigFatFabLife Omg “I really love FrenchMan”oh wait…… Lenny….. “i love you do you love me ???” @TLC Omg “I really love FrenchMan” 😢😢 oh wait…… Lenny….. “i love you do you love me ???” @TLC #MBFFL #MyBigFatFabLife https://t.co/6mXCL24v8e

Season 10 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been extremely interesting. As the installment has finally come to an end, there's been a lot of change in dynamics amongst the cast. While some issues have been resolved, others still need some closure. Where will things go from here? Only time will tell.

