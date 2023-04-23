BTS and BLACKPINK grab the first two spots in the April Idol Group brand reputation rankings

On April 23, 2023, BTS rose to the top of the April Idol Group brand reputation rankings boasting a brand reputation index of 8,645,890, marking a 26.06 percent increase in their score since March. Following them, BLACKPINK climbed the second spot with a brand reputation score of 7,136,906, which shows a 28.21 percent increase in the quartet’s score since last month.

The rankings are decided through various factors, including social media presence, online coverage via digital publications, blogs and forums, media interaction, fan coverage, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using data collected from March 20 to April 20.

Gen 4 girl groups NewJeans and IVE ranked third and fourth, with SEVENTEEN rounding the top 5 rankings.

BTS score a whopping 92.38 percent positive reactions for April Idol group brand reputation rankings

The high-ranking phrases in BTS’ keyword analysis included members of the group’s dance line - Jimin, Jungkook, and J-hope - who were in the news in recent times for various significant reasons. Jimin was already in the news for becoming the first Korean soloist to rank atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his title track Like Crazy for his debut solo album FACE.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently stationed in Los Angeles with rumors of being the next BTS member to release his debut solo album and a possible collaboration with Justin Bieber. Finally, J-hope became the second BTS member to enlist in the military on April 18.

Their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “enlist,” and “donate,” which are keywords related to members’ recent activities. Additionally, BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.38 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK ranked second with a brand reputation index of 7,136,906, a 28.21 percent rise in the quartet’s index from last month. Fourth-generation IT girl group NewJeans nabbed the third spot with a brand reputation index of 6,931,633.

LOVE DIVE singers, IVE, claimed the fourth place with a brand score of 5,717,670. Notably, the girl group witnessed a whopping 108.29 percent increase in their brand reputation index since March.

Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded the top five for April with a brand reputation index of 2,393,596. The talented 13-member group is now set to make a comeback with the new album titled FML.

에리 ◠‿◠ | seeing baekhyun!! @seokjinniall



Seventeen, this is YOUR YEAR! FML is said to have already 4.64 Million preorders already! Which marks it the most pre-ordered Korean albumSeventeen, this is YOUR YEAR! FML is said to have already 4.64 Million preorders already! Which marks it the most pre-ordered Korean album 🔥Seventeen, this is YOUR YEAR! https://t.co/vSxD7qcdNa

The next five rankings are a mixed bag of Gen 3 and Gen 4 K-pop girl and boy groups. TEEN TOP ranked sixth on the list, while TWICE grabbed the seventh spot on April Idol group brand reputation rankings, followed by MONSTA X at the eighth place.

CUPID singers and K-pop’s newest girl band, FIFTY-FIFTY, are placed ninth on the list of April Idol group brand reputation rankings. Lastly, (G)I-DLE secured the tenth spot on the list.

What are BTS members up to these days?

Wɾeɳ⁷ •°~ @iamOt7 #BastionsxBTS #Bts I didn't think we would get ot7 song for a long time but here we are. I love my boys so much. Bts group song in may. I am so happy I didn't think we would get ot7 song for a long time but here we are. I love my boys so much. Bts group song in may. I am so happy💜 #BastionsxBTS #Bts https://t.co/BIc4fIy6Ae

Ever since BTS as a group has gone on a hiatus, the members have been booked and busy with their individual activities. The septet’s oldest member, Jin, is currently serving in the military as a Drill Instructor Assistant and took a special leave to drop J-hope off in the military.

J-hope reportedly became the second member of the group to enlist in the military as an active soldier duty and entered the 36th Infantry Division recruit training center in the city of Wonju in Gangwon Province.

The second-oldest member of the group, SUGA, is basking in the mammoth success of his debut solo album D-DAY and has flown to the U.S. for his first-ever solo world tour, which will commence with Belmont Park in New York.

Jimin is currently participating in promotional activities for the luxury brand Tiffany & Co., while V is winning hearts for his performance on his debut variety show Jinny’s Kitchen. As mentioned before, Jungkook is currently stationed in Los Angeles, reportedly working on his debut solo album JJK1 (tentative title).

calvinklein @CalvinKlein on set with Jung Kook. wish you were there? on set with Jung Kook. wish you were there? https://t.co/TjlIEuHtCg

Leader RM had previously revealed that he initially wanted to enlist in the army with J-hope but changed his plans as he had some urgent pending work to finish. Rumors are rife in the fandom that he might be the next member to enlist in the military.

Finally, some good news for ARMYs, BTS will come together to sing the theme song for the upcoming Korean animation film Bastions. It was recorded prior to Jin’s enlistment and their first group release in 11 months. It is slated to release on May 14, 2023.

