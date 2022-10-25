Canadian TV host and reporter Elaine “Lainey” Lui received praise from BTS' fandom ARMY for her recent thoughts on the septet's military enlistment. Lui also trended for her views on the K-pop group. Lui, who co-hosts the show, shared her thoughts on an episode of CTV’s regular talk series The Social.

As per the show's format, the panel of ladies expressed their thoughts on BTS and the news of the group beginning their military enlistment soon.

Lui shared many facts that highlighted the group's power and impact as artists. She shared that BTS could have also made the case for exemptions from military enlistment, considering their wealth and power. Instead, they decided to come forward and enlist.

Lui's viewpoints were highly praised by ARMY in the comments section of the video.

The Social's Comment section on the BTS Enlistment opinion video (Image via YouTube/The Social)

BTS fans agreed with Elaine “Lainey” Lui’s thoughts on the group’s military enlistment

As soon as the episode was out. Lui's opinions on the group were applauded and fans couldn't get over the fact that she talked about the Dynamite artists in such a wonderful way.

Fans applauded Lui for her exceptional research and support for the group.

Elaine “Lainey” Lui said BTS is an economic and social force

The TV host started by sharing her experience of watching BTS's Busan concert online at 4 am. She mentioned that she was so proud to watch it. She also shared that the group performed as part of Busan’s bid to be the host city of the World Expo 2030.

She explained that it meant South Korea needed the Bangtan boys to make this bid at that level. She went on to say that it reflected the value of the group to South Korea but also to culture and entertainment worldwide. Lui backed up her opinion with the success the group has had over the years. She added that previously other artists have also been exempted from mandatory enlistment.

She shared that the group contributed around between 3.5 to 5 billion dollars to the South Korean economy. The group has also collaborated with the UN and donated a million dollars to Black Lives Matter, among others. The group was also recently invited to the White House to talk about inclusion and representation.

She mentioned that, therefore, the K-pop boy group is an economic and social force.

ARMY agreed that the group's impact has been tremendous for society. In one of their UN speeches, the group's leader Kim Nam-joon shared the impact of the group's campaign and music to encourage people to love themselves and overcome their mental health issues.

UNICEF @UNICEF



We are still thinking about @bts_twt's message at the United Nations back in 2018. Kindness - to others and ourselves - is the first step to creating a better world



#BTSLoveMyself #OnMyMind Love yourself. Accept yourself. Speak yourself.We are still thinking about @bts_twt's message at the United Nations back in 2018. Kindness - to others and ourselves - is the first step to creating a better world #ForEveryChild and young person. Love yourself. Accept yourself. Speak yourself. We are still thinking about @bts_twt's message at the United Nations back in 2018. Kindness - to others and ourselves - is the first step to creating a better world #ForEveryChild and young person. 💜💙#BTSLoveMyself #OnMyMind https://t.co/SWmRjom9pw

One of the panelists on the show also gave an insight that BTS has not taken exemption and is going to the military because they might have chosen to do this as a personal duty or also just a message to young men in South Korea. Lui agreed that all of this is possible.

"The fact is that they’ve chosen. All these seven artists have said we’re putting our career on pause, at the height of our career."

In the episode, she also talked about how some western artists take the benefit of their popularity, which is completely the opposite in the case of the K-pop group. She also shared that she will always support the group. She stated,

"For sure, but they use a pass to get to the front of the line for the donut store. So, anyway, that’s why we love them, why we remain loyal. And 2025, Bangtan forever, I will be right there!"

Fans were enthralled and agreed with Lui for speaking incredible facts about the global group. Fans also agreed that the group deserves all the recognition for enlisting in the military as well.

Meanwhile, the group's agency shared that Jin will be the first to enlist, followed by the rest of the members. They will resume their activities as a group in 2025. Members will also focus on their solo projects till 2025.

