BTS' j-hope spotted taking photos with soldiers at the ROK Military Music and Honor Guard festival

On April 12, 2024, BTS member j-hope was spotted attending and taking photos with fellow soldiers at the ROK (Republic of Korea Army Band) Military Music and Honor Guard festival. The event was conducted at the 36th Infantry Division in Gangwon-do.

In the videos and pictures shared online by bystanders from the venue, the idol was seen crowded by several military bands and honorary guards while they were trying to get a picture with him. Netizens were glad to see people standing in a queue to get clicked with j-hope.

BTS' j-hope continues to showcase his worldwide influence among military soldiers

As seen in the videos from ROK Military Music and Honor Guard event, BTS' j-hope was taking pictures with female soldiers as well. The rapper donned his military uniform and cap. The honor guards and musicians wore different outfits for their scheduled shows at the event.

After clicking photos, j-hope gently bowed in front of the soldiers, a form of respect in South Korea. Others happily clapped after the idol's humble gesture.

When the photos and videos were shared on social media, the fandom could not resist themselves to retweet them on X. They started calling j-hope the "main character," "main event," "Captain Korea," "Our Sunshine," "Superstar of ROKA," and others. Fans felt proud that the K-pop idol is not only a global superstar, but also an influential personality in the military.

For the unversed, BTS' j-hope enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and was promoted to the position of assistant drill instructor. He is currently serving in the 36th Infantry Division and has earned the Special Force title for showcasing exceptional skills on duty.

The idol received an early promotion to sergeant due to his marksmanship and first aid. BTS' j-hope also gained significant compliments when he served as a platoon leader in 2023.

Featuring BTS'' j-hope (Image via uarmyhope/Instagram)

BTS' j-hope's recent Weverse letter

BTS' j-hope shared a long letter for the ARMYs on his birthday (February 18, 2024). He stated that it would be his first and last birthday that he would spend as a soldier. He expressed his gratitude to fans who organized several events globally to commemorate the occasion and for sending love during the past ten years.

As translated by @claire7 on X, the letter stated:

"It's the first and last birthday I'll spend as an enlisted soldier…! I've been feeling your incredible love and support in big waves these days hehe. I've heard all about it from the people close to me, and it must be because I can really see [the love] that goes into these events you've organized!!! It just feels surreal to me, and I guess you could say… I'm feeling like I'm on top of the world you know."

j-hope's letter further stated:

"I can never say it enough, but thank you so much!! for becoming fan of us [BTS], then for becoming a fan of j-hope, thank you and I love you very much!!! thanks to you all, I didn't spend this birthday alone, either!!! I hope I'll get to greet you all with a proper [smile], in good health, and once Imam discharged!! thank you!!"

Recently, BTS member j-hope released his soundtrack album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOLUME 1, on March 29, 2024. The idol is expected to be discharged from military in October 2024.