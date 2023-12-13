“Giving assignments till the last moment”: Fans react as BTS' Taehyung requests ARMYs to keep posting vlogs in the latest Bangtan Bomb episode

The military entrance ceremony for BTS members RM, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook was captured on camera by BANGTANTV and posted on YouTube on December 13, 2023. The video includes footage from the four members' enlistment days on December 11 and 12. The almost four-minute YouTube video has a montage that allows viewers to see the four idols' final moments before they left to serve as warriors for their country.

Taehyung, aka V, presented himself on camera in the video and said he "will be enlisting" soon. Even though the Layover singer embarked on a new trip, he requested his fans to continue uploading vlogs as he plans to view them later.

"Hello, this is Kim Taehyung of Kim Taehyung's Vlog. I will be enlisting in the military. I'll work hard and be healthy and come back well. I may not be able to see vlogs for a while, but please keep posting them. I'll make sure to watch them some day," he said.

Since December 11, when Taehyung and Namjoon enrolled in the military at the Nonsan Training Centre in South Korea, ARMY has been going through emotional turmoil. The Bangtan Bomb YouTube video quickly became popular, with fans posting snippets on social media and tweeting, "Giving assignments till the last moment."

"I didn't plan to cry today": Fans become sentimental as Taehyung asked ARMYs for their vlogs even during his last few moments before enlisting

The BTS ARMY, who are dispersed over the globe, have had a traumatic experience over the past three days (December 11 to 13). After saying goodbye to all four BTS members in 30 hours and seeing four enlistments at once, the fandom is in ruins and barely breathing.

For the uninitiated, South Korean law makes it compulsory for male citizens from 18 to 30 to enlist in the military, Marines, and Air Force. Under the constitution, men in South Korea are required to serve in the armed forces for almost two years (18-21 months) in the Army, 23 months in the Navy, and 24 months (2 years) in the Air Force.

Meanwhile, the clip showed Namjoon hugging his members Jungkook and Taehyung, which further moved their fans to tears. Even though several scenes from the YouTube video showed Taehyung cracking jokes to cheer up everyone around him, the atmosphere was as gloomy as the weather on December 11, when it rained throughout the day.

Fans saw that Taehyung made jokes with Namjoon about how he would see him every day at mealtimes. After hearing this, Namjoon hugged him and expressed how comforting it was to know that he could have meals with Taehyung and spend some time with him every day.

"I feel assured to have you with me. I feel relieved to think that when I i’ll (struggling) doing something/get training I’ll be thinking of you working hard as well, isn’t that comforting don't you think?" Namjoon said.

The For Us singer-songwriter expressed his desire to see Namjoon every day in the camp. Taehyung remarked that even if they see each other every day, they might not be making jokes about each other. Hinting at the fact that the military rules will require them to be formal at all times since they are in separate divisions of the military.

"Most of all I want to run into you. But then when we run into each other don't you think we will be cracking up," BTS' V said.

The entirety of the Bangtan Bomb video was an exhilarating experience for the fanbase. Seeing their favorite musicians join the military for nearly two years is difficult for fans since they are fully aware that they won't be able to see them live for a considerable amount of time.

However, when the For Us singer-songwriter requested his fans to keep filming and uploading new vlogs online so that he could watch them when he came back from the military, it gave some peace to the BTS ARMY.

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) and expressed how emotional watching the video made them as they "didn't plan to cry today." Another fan took a lighter stance and wrote, "He's really serious about those vlogs."

In the meantime, the South Korean media source KBS reported on December 13, 2023, the day after BTS enlisted in the military, that cherry blossoms, often referred to as snowdrops, had unexpectedly sprouted in Seoul during the dead of winter.

In addition, the song Spring Day achieved its highest place for the first time since its debut six years ago. Fans are eagerly awaiting 2025 when all seven members of BTS will return from the military and resume group activities.