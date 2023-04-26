"God is good": Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike breakup rumors spark hilarious reactions online

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have recently been trending on social media, owing to rumors of a potential break-up. The two have been in an alleged on-and-off relationship since January 2022, when they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood. Their relationship sparked the interest of many fans online, who weren't too happy about Fike and Schafer being romantically involved.

The Euphoria stars have been at the center of attention since Instagram user Deuxmoi reportedly put up a story claiming that the couple had broken up since Hunter Schafer didn't follow Dominic Fike on the social media platform anymore.

DJ PON-3 @blackorican HUNTER SCHAFER UNFOLLOWED DOMINIC FIKE GOD IS GOOD HUNTER SCHAFER UNFOLLOWED DOMINIC FIKE GOD IS GOOD

Although the breakup has not been confirmed or made official by the stars, and the entire matter remains mostly unclear, fans have already taken to social media platforms to express their opinions on the supposed breakup. Interestingly, numerous fans have expressed relief at the possibility of the relationship allegedly coming to an end, while others are still hoping for the rumor to be true.

Netizens react with memes to Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike's supposed breakup

Schafer and Fike's alleged breakup has caused several Twitter users to spam the social media platform with their opinions. Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have apparently been in an on-and-off relationship with each other since 2022. Their supposed breakup has come as a relief to many fans who responded to the situation with memes and gifs.

Many fans seemed grateful that the pair seemed to have broken up, despite the fact that the news has not yet been confirmed by either party.

m&m IS UNFORGIVEN @yvesrosli HUNTER SCHAFER AND DOMINIC FIKE BROKE UP?? THANK YOU ROSÉ

HUNTER SCHAFER AND DOMINIC FIKE BROKE UP?? THANK YOU ROSÉhttps://t.co/SEMZ7j3Aap

Another user spoke about how user Deuxmoi said that Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike may have been in an on-and-off partnership at the time. However, Deuxmoi has not claimed the news to be factually correct, and their Instagram bio says that they do not check the gossip independently.

brian @iscreengrab Deuxmoi on Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Deuxmoi on Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike https://t.co/pEza16Pyoq

Another user added an image showing that Schafer had unfollowed Fike, a move that has led fans to consider the possibility of the two breaking up.

biblemami @sosabae7 dominic fike and hunter schafer broke up… nature is healing. dominic fike and hunter schafer broke up… nature is healing. https://t.co/kBnF9c9i73

christina @urmomchristina STREETS SAYING DOMINIC FIKE AND HUNTER SCHAFER BROKE UP??? STREETS SAYING DOMINIC FIKE AND HUNTER SCHAFER BROKE UP???

lia ✿ @glammoris hunter schafer when she logs onto twitter dot com and learns that she broke up with dominic fike hunter schafer when she logs onto twitter dot com and learns that she broke up with dominic fike https://t.co/zEghlFvuWt

Disapointment @failedabortione YESSS HUNTER SCHAFER AND DOMINIC FIKE BROKE UP YESSS HUNTER SCHAFER AND DOMINIC FIKE BROKE UP https://t.co/vkYpDo7nas

ger (derogatory) @givingsugargay HUNTER SCHAFER AND DOMINIC FIKE RUMORED TO HAVE SPLIT SUNS LOOKING A LITTLE BRIGHTER TODAY !!!!! HUNTER SCHAFER AND DOMINIC FIKE RUMORED TO HAVE SPLIT SUNS LOOKING A LITTLE BRIGHTER TODAY !!!!!

jungkook lee curtis @snailkooks Hunter schafer and Dominic fike broke up Hunter schafer and Dominic fike broke up https://t.co/0o0h3SUc21

A few users commented on how the duo's alleged breakup should not be of concern to anyone as it is a strictly private matter. They called out everyone for cheering on the breakup and reminded them that celebrities are humans who get hurt too.

Smiley @smileyfiker If you are a hunter schafer or Dominic fike fan cheering because they ALLEGEDLY broke up you should be ashamed of yourself they’re both definitely very heartbroken if they broke up and it’s none of your concern what they do. They’re human too ! If you are a hunter schafer or Dominic fike fan cheering because they ALLEGEDLY broke up you should be ashamed of yourself they’re both definitely very heartbroken if they broke up and it’s none of your concern what they do. They’re human too !

It is important to remember that neither Schafer nor Fike have confirmed their breakup at the time this article was written.

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer's relationship history

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have seemingly been in a relationship since January 2022. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps in the beginning, but neither shied away from showing the other off on social media.

In January 2022, Fike posted a video of Schafer entering Jimmy Kimmel's show, and the two were caught holding hands after they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. A month later, on the occasion of Schafer's birthday, Fike uploaded a story of them kissing and captioned it, "Happy birthday, happy birthday."

In March, the couple made their first debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. The couple complemented each other beautifully with Hunter's blue eyeshadow being the exact same shade as Dominic's fresh blue hair. They also seem to have gone on a beach getaway vacation in March 2022, where Hunter posted goofy pictures of themselves on her Instagram story.

In an interview with GQ in May 2022, Dominic opened up about his relationship with Hunter and how he was "very much in love." He said:

"Some people fall in love, like, f***ing months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly."

The couple were then spotted holding hands at the Outside Music Lands Festival.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, Hunter had said that they were each other's safety nets and how Fike kept her grounded in reality when they spent the majority of their time in Hollywood's fictional world. She added:

"I think we are able to be a safety net for one another. I feel like I've been learning a lot about the effort it takes to upkeep [a relationship]. Because it does [take effort], you know, especially in our world. But, to me, it's deeply worth it."

In February 2022, rumors of Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer breaking up had come to light. Duexmoi posted an Instagram story and responded to a question from a follower that asked if Dominic had cheated on Jules from Euphoria. Duexmoi had responded to that instance and said,

"I think they have been over so if you are referring to his recent dalliances then no.”

Some users are speculating that the most recent alleged breakup was because Dominic was seen being friendly with a Blackpink member at the Coachella Music Festival, while Hunter was nowhere to be seen nearby. However, neither the musician nor Schafer have confirmed or denied anything about their supposed breakup, although social media users continue to speculate about their relationship status.

