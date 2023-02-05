Gorton’s air-fried seafood line-up: items, prices, and other details explored

Gorton’s Seafood has unveiled an all-new line-up of healthy air-fried seafood items. The leading prepared frozen seafood producer in the US unveiled two new products on Wednesday, including - Air Fried Fish Filets and Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp. As the name suggests, the new products are prepared in an Air-fryer and feature a delicious taste of fresh seafood, with a light and crispy breading that has 50% less fat.

The new Air-Fried, prepared seafood, line-up will be available at a price of $8.99, and can be bought from all major retail stores across the country starting this week. The packets carry cooking instructions for both oven and air-fryers for easy and convenient prepping of tasty seafood meals.

The leading prepared frozen seafood producer in the country announced the debut on the new Air-fried prepared seafood line-up through a press release, with Jake Holbrook, Vice President of Marketing at Gorton’s Seafood, saying:

“The most exciting part about these new products is that they’ve already been air fried before they get to the consumer.”

Briefing customers about the new Air-fried prepared seafood line-up, Holbrook added:

“You don’t need to own an air fryer to enjoy all of the benefits of light, super crispy breaded seafood, and increasing accessibility to this type of product is very important to us. Over the last few years, the interest in air fried food has skyrocketed, so we wanted to develop products that deliver the taste and crunch that today’s consumers are craving while maintaining the quality that people expect from our brand.”

All you need to know about Gorton’s Air-fried prepared seafood line-up

Whether you enjoy them as a simple snack, a side dish with your lunch and dinner, or turn them into a whole different recipe, the all-new range of air-fried fish filets and butterfly shrimp from Gorton’s Seafood is guaranteed to enhance your overall snacking and/or meal experience.

Offering you a number of ways to incorporate that much-needed protein into your daily diet, the light and crispy seafood line-up makes eating healthy much easier with the 50% less fat promise.

If you feel a little low on ideas, the brand also offers innovative recipes that you can try with new air-fried fish filets and butterfly shrimps. The recipes are available on the company's website - https://www.gortons.com/recipe_category/air-fried-creations/.

the all new Air-fried fish filets and butterfly shrimps can be prepped both in an oven or air-fryer (Image via Gorton’s Seafood)

Has reading it already got you excited enough for low-fat seafood snacks? Check out this sneak peak to learn more:

Air Fried Fish Filets

The Air Fried Fish Filets feature 100% whole, wild-caught Alaska Pollock filets fried with hot air. Coated in lightly seasoned Panko breadcrumbs, the crispy filets are fried in an air fryer rather than oil, thus making them 50% low on fat. The Air Fried Fish Filets will be available in major retail stores in a 15.2-oz bag for a suggested price of $8.99.

Gorton’s Air Fried Fish Filets have 50% less fat (Image via Gorton’s Seafood)

Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp

The Air Butterfly Shrimp features a 100% whole, wild-caught tender butterfly shrimps which are fried with hot air rather than oil. Coated in lightly seasoned Panko breadcrumbs, the crispy butterfly shrimps are fried in an air fryer without using any oil, which helps reduce the fat content by 50%. The Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp comes in a 9-oz bag for a suggested price of $8.99, and will be available in all major retail stores across the country.

Gorton’s Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp will be available in 9-oz bags at all major retail stores (Image via Gorton’s Seafood)

Whether you cook them in an Air-Fryer or an Oven, make sure to keep them refrigerated until they are ready to be cooked. The refrigeration helps retain the fresh seafood taste thus delivering the juicy and tender seafood flavors straight to your plate.

Founded in 1849, by John Pew, Slade Gorton, and William Pew, Gorton’s of Gloucester is a Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd-subsidiary (Japanese seafood conglomerate), known for producing frozen seafood for the United States retail market.

Headquartered in Gloucester, Massachusetts, the business also owns a North American food service that sells seafood to fast-food restaurants like McDonald's and others.

