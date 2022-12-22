"Gurleen needs to chill": Fans slam Gurleen for blaming Shreyas of "not having her back" on Love Without Borders

Love Without Borders season 1 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members paired with their potentially perfect matches and living with them in a completely different country. Before their visa expires, the cast will try to live with their partners and see if they are emotionally and physically compatible. The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its drama.

On this week's episode of Love Without Borders, Gurleen had a heated argument with Shreyas' friends about their relationship. She later blamed her match for interfering when she could handle the conversation herself. Gurleen also blamed Shreyas for not having her back like she wanted him to. Fans were disappointed with Gurleen's behavior. One tweeted:

Couples who were matched with each other include Aaron Motacek and Maël Lucas; Brian Dilleen and Danna Richards; Shreyas Mehta and Gurleen Virk; Chandra Chugani and Naeem Thompson; and Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah and Philip Michael Thomas Jr. While some have formed strong connections, others face issues blending in with each other's lifestyles.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Naeem's childish antics wear on Chandra; Gurleen and Shreyas' sleeping situation is challenged; Danna questions Brian's feelings for her; Aaron consults Arica."

Gurleen argues with Shreyas and his friends on Love Without Borders

On tonight's episode of Love Without Borders, the cast members continued to spend time with their matches in a completely different country, while adjusting and blending into each other's lifestyles. Throughout the episode, some were seen having smooth conversations and working through their issues, while others failed to connect, leading to misunderstandings and arguments.

Gurleen and Shreyas belonged to the latter part of the group. The duo decided to have dinner with Shreyas' friends and while it seemed to be going well at first, things quickly turned south when they began questioning the couple's relationship. His friend Vijay asked what was wrong with their relationship as the two hadn't been intimate since their time together.

Gurleen maintained that she would look for an emotional connection first with her Love Without Borders match and then see if they were physically compatible. When the friends asked further questions, she explained that they needed to "chill for a second," as it felt like they were interrogating her. Shreyas also confessed to being responsible for her as she had come from a different country and was adjusting to life in Dubai.

When his friends asked her to stop complaining, Gurleen mentioned that she wasn't doing so and that they were trying to deliberately find cracks that weren't there between her and Shreyas in the first place. She asked his friends not to interfere in issues between the couple.

After the Love Without Borders couple reached home, Gurleen confronted Shreyas over his behavior. She believed that his friends were talking over her and invalidated everything that she was trying to say. The star also explained that her friends would never do that and they would try to work through the conversation rather than the constant interrogation she experienced earlier that night.

Gurleen also blamed Shreyas for interfering in her and Vijay's conversation and of not supporting her the way she wanted. She felt like he was talking down to her like she couldn't handle herself in the argument. Shreyas, however, stated that he was only trying to have her back and had no other intentions.

By the end of their conversation, Shreyas exited the living room feeling annoyed and disrespected by Gurleen.

Fans slam Gurleen for her behavior on Love Without Borders

Fans were disappointed with Gurleen for being disrespectful towards Shreyas. Check out what they have to say.

Season 1 of Love Without Borders has been dramatic with each passing episode. As cast members navigate more complications in their relationships, it could potentially lead to more drama and conflicts in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Love Without Borders on January 4, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

