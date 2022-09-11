“Have a safe flight Jin” takes over Twitter as fans speculate where the BTS star is headed to

ARMYs' message, “Have a safe flight Jin,” took over Twitter trends as the BTS member was spotted at the airport, which led fans to speculate where the star was headed and what he was up to. On Sunday, September 11, the day after Chuseok, BTS Jin was spotted at Seoul’s Incheon airport, all set to board a flight to Los Angeles, California.

Dressed in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown jacket, while flauting a wavy-tousled hairstyle, BTS Jin looked every inch the “Worldwide Handsome" star that he is known as famously.

The Moon singer's departure quickly became a trending topic on social media, and fans wished him a safe trip, all while wondering about the purpose of his sudden visit to the United States. Was it for a new album, some brand commitment, acting project or photoshoot? Keep reading to find out what could possibly be the reason behind the idol's trip to the U.S.

BTS Jin might be working on releasing his solo album, fans speculate

BTS' oldest member did not travel to the U.S. alone. He was accompanied by a large team of BIG HIT MUSIC staff members comprising hairstylists, fashion stylists, makeup artists, style directors, and visual creatives, who were spotted traveling with the Epiphany singer.

Hairstylists, Fashion stylists, Makeup Artists, Visual Creator, Style Director and Visual Creative from BIGHIT MUSIC has travelled with Kim Seokjin

Fans believe the idol will be joining HYBE’s owner and Bangtan’s producer Bang PD (Bang Si-hyuk) and music video director Lumpens, who are already in the U.S. at the moment.

Lumpens has worked on many BTS videos in the past, as well as on the members' solo projects that included Jin's hit solo song Epiphany. Hence, it is speculated that Lumpens has been roped in to direct Jin’s next music video, which means fans can expect Jin’s debut solo album or mixtape to be in the works.

If fan theories and speculations are correct, Jin is going to Los Angeles, California to shoot for his debut album or mixtape’s music video which fans have monikered as “KSJ1” for now.

ً @jinniesarchives music video director, Lumpens and Bang PD are in LA right now, also Dispatch reporting seokjin's departure to LA today music video director, Lumpens and Bang PD are in LA right now, also Dispatch reporting seokjin's departure to LA today 🇰🇷✈️🇺🇸 https://t.co/wAFNyxtFgU

ARMYs are excited at the thought of the idol making his solo album considering how much he has improved as a vocalist since the group’s 2013 debut, delivering some magical songs like Epiphany, Moon, Tonight, and Abyss, showcasing his vocal prowess and growth with each passing song.

Fans might also be interested to learn that acclaimed director of photography Nam Hyun-woo is apparently in Los Angeles too. For those unversed, he has collaborated with BTS members in the past as well. This information has fanned the Jin solo debut speculations even further.

Moreover, when asked at the airport about the purpose of his trip to Los Angeles, a reporter apparently confirmed that Jin is going to the U.S. for both his music and photoshoot, though the veracity of this statement cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Seokjinism | 🐟 @seokjinism1 와쿠카 @jin_luv1234 아니 기자님 ㅠㅠ 내가 본업하러가냐 화보찍으러가냐 했더니 둘다 하러가는거라는데 아니 기자님 ㅠㅠ 내가 본업하러가냐 화보찍으러가냐 했더니 둘다 하러가는거라는데 OP asked a reporter whether Jin is going to LA for his main job or photoshoot, the reporter replied for both. Music + photoshoot twitter.com/jin_luv1234/st… OP asked a reporter whether Jin is going to LA for his main job or photoshoot, the reporter replied for both. Music + photoshoot twitter.com/jin_luv1234/st…

ARMYs are hopeful that they will be getting “KSJ1” soon and have taken to social media to express their joy regarding the endless possibilities of what is to come. Check out some of the reponses by eager fans:

Fans are excited at the prospect of him releasing his solo album and cannot wait for the official announcement.

Others were happy to see the Bangtan member’s gorgeous visuals and revealed he hasn’t aged a day since the debut.

Since the decision concerning BTS’ military service is still a national topic of debate with the majority leaning towards a military enlistment, it is highly likely that Jin's solo album might be his farewell gift for fans before enlisting in the military.

BTS member j-hope released his second solo album Jack in the Box in August, and fans are now hopeful that other members are planning to release their solo ventures as well, hoping to see members RM and SUGA release their third solo albums as well as the vocal line finally making their much-awaited solo debut.

“His Hair” is trending on Twitter, all thanks to BTS Jin, SUGA, and RM

#BTS ' Mr. Worldwide Handsome #Jin trends on twitter in top 5 WORLDWIDE looking so cute with his fluffy brown hair as he departs from Incheon Airport Korea, on his way to Los Angeles for his solo activities!

Bangtan’s eldest hyung has taken over social media trends with his gorgeous visuals and fluffy hair, so much so that “His Hair” has earned a spot among the trending topics.

Fans, having noticed several BTS members sporting long hair recently, jokingly demanded that the stylists ban scissors from their makeup rooms and let BTS’ oldest members show off their long hair even more. ARMYs think this hairdo might be for his new solo album, and if the visuals are anything to go by, they can expect some stunning looks by the idol in his upcoming album.

In other news, BTS topped the list of Boy Group Brand Reputation rankings for September for the 52nd consecutive month, thereby setting a new record.

Edited by Susrita Das