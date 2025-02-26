"He can dish it but can’t take it"— Internet reacts to video of Alec Baldwin threatening to "snap" a Trump impersonator's neck in half

Netizens have reacted to the viral video of Alec Baldwin threatening to "snap" the neck of comedian Jason Scoop, after the latter impersonated President Donald Trump in front of the actor. Scoop was seen mocking Baldwin and making repeated reference to the 2021 Rust shooting incident.

Ad

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of Rust. While filming a scene, Baldwin accidentally fired a live round from a gun, thereby killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In July 2024, Baldwin's case was dismissed by the court.

In the viral video, Alec Baldwin is seen unloading luggage from an SUV, when Scoop appears in a navy blue suit and blonde wig. The comedian immediately starts mocking Baldwin. In addition to the Rust case, he references Alec Baldwin's parody of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Ad

Initially ignoring the comments, Baldwin eventually warns Scoop, saying:

“Look at me. I want you to look at me. You got a camera on me here? You realize my kids live in this building? But I want you to know something. I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your neck in half and break your neck right here. You know that, don’t you?”

Ad

The comedian continues his skit despite the warning, leading Baldwin to hurl expletives and asking him to "get out of here."

Ad

Netizens on X have reacted to the interaction between Jason Scoop and Alec Baldwin. Among them, X user @terra_torelli slammed the actor, alleging that he couldn't take a dose of his own medicine.

"He can dish it but can’t take it," wrote the user on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I lived in this neighborhood for years and would see him once in awhile with his Brady Bunch…he’s not a fan of anyone but himself," claimed another.

"Alec Baldwin's hypocrisy knows no bounds, threatening violence against a Trump impersonator after years of mocking him on SNL. This is the kind of toxic behavior that the left condones and encourages while pretending to be champions of peace and tolerance. Typical double standard from Hollywood elites like Baldwin, who think they're above the law and can intimidate others with impunity," another user opined.

Ad

"So Baldwin can joke about Trump for years, but the moment someone mocks him, he loses it? Typical Hollywood hypocrisy. Maybe if he spent less time making threats and more time taking responsibility, Halyna Hutchins would have justice by now," wrote a netizen.

Many netizens, meanwhile, sided with the 66-year-old actor.

"Idk. I normally love Jason, and I don’t like Alec, but if he legitimately didn’t mean to kill that woman and thought the gun was empty, this is too far on Jason’s part. I felt uneasy watching it which is usually my moral compass telling me it’s wrong," commented another user on X.

Ad

"Not sure what the “fun” part was supposed to be, @JasonScoop. Attention? You nabbed it. Funny? Nah, not even close. I’m siding with Alec on this—and I don’t even like the dude much," wrote another.

"Looks like an invasion of personal space and harassment. Alec has a right to be upset. Time and a place for skits and humor," opined a netizen.

Ad

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"This guy deserved it, to be honest. There’s a line… and he crossed it," a user commented.

"I dont like Alec, but I cant fault this conversation at all from both sides. It is funny and the comedian is pushing his limits. Alec is responding like a normal person would. Never thought I would be defending him, but this really nothing," wrote another.

Ad

"I think it has to do more with being harassed on the street while dealing with luggage than a problem with the impersonator himself. That would irritate anyone," inferred another user on X.

Alec Baldwin's wife claims he suffers from PTSD and survivor's guilt over the Rust shooting case

SNL50: The Anniversary Special - Source: Getty

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria opened up about the mental state of the 66-year-old actor after the unintentional shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. The two shared their message through the show, The Baldwins, which airs on TLC, starting February 23, 2025.

Ad

The series narrates the tumultuous journey of Alec Baldwin and his mental health throughout the involuntary manslaughter trial. ln the first episode of the series Hilaria Baldwin explained that Alec was diagnosed with PTSD. Meanwhile, the actor described the entire series of events as "surreal."

"Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline... he was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says, in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened on this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it be me?'" Hilaria said.

Ad

She added:

"You wake up in the morning and you're like, 'Oh God, why did I have to wake up?' You’re so dark and it's so painful."

In July 2024, the New Mexico district attorney dropped all charges against Alec Baldwin due to prosecutorial mistakes, thereby ending the legal case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback