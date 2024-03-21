House of the Dragon season 2 trailer breakdown: 5 things we learned 

The second season of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to the extremely successful Game of Thrones series, will release on June 16. Following the tantalizing first season, which left the Targaryans on the brink of an epic family war, season 2 is set to take things up a notch and bring some action-packed fruition to multiple threads that were unraveled in the series opener.

House of the Dragon season 2 recently saw the release of two trailers, with the sneak peek giving a detailed look into what can be expected from the upcoming series. Spanning 8 episodes, House of the Dragon season 2 will almost certainly have much more action than the first season, as the overall series looks to be heading into total chaos.

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: 5 things we learned

1) Dameon Targaryen in his element

Easily the biggest star who came around in season 1 was Matt Smith, who took up the role of Daemon Targaryen. The maverick warrior ended season 1 with Rhaenyra seemingly reluctant to call war on the Greens.

However, that is set to change with the death of Lucerys at the hands of Vhagar and Aemond. Regardless, Dameon Targaryen seems to be enjoying his time in the trailers and is almost excited to bring forth fury on the Blacks.

2) Rhaenyra's grief fuels the conflict

Much of the story revolves around Daemon's love for Rhaenyra. The Queen of the Blacks is understandably grief-stricken after the death of her child. That also means that Daemon will be back by her side, eager to protect, as his love for his queen is bound to prove more important than resentment for the reluctance towards war.

However, a grief-struck, angry Rhaenyra is also prone to making errors, something Daemon, as the series’ book readers will know, also will be prone to making. At the same time, the trailer shows the Black queen raging on the Greens, as she plots her next step in the war.

3) New players enter the fray

Again, readers of the book will know too well that the House of the Dragons will span generations, and eventually become a struggle to maintain control over the dragons domesticated by the Targaryens. Season 2 is also set to see the debut of a number of new characters, with multiple new dragon riders also set to be introduced.

A range of Rhanerya’s offspring will be thrust into doing the bidding on behalf of their mother, which is also set to lead to a range of interesting plot developments. Season 2 promises to be full of twists and turns and is expected to lead to as much heartache as excitement.

4) The war is truly on!

The first season of the House of the Dragon saw conflicts between the two factions slowly and steadily worsen. However, war was still a far-reaching possibility, until Lucerys’ death in the finale of season 1.

What this means is that season 2 is set to be the action-packed payoff for season 1. While the first iteration of the series delved into setting up a number of conflicts, season 2 will see most of them pan out, leading to truly heartwrenching devastation for both of the parties.

5) The Greens are set to strike back

Finally, season 1 ended with the Greens taking multiple hits. Apart from Lucerys failing to gain support for his mother from Lord Borros Baratheon, he also runs into his cousin Aemond, leading to his death. This is the final straw in a series of actions undertaken at the behest of Queen Alicent Hightower, who is determined to keep the throne for her offspring.

However, Rhanerya Targaryen has her fair share of allies, a larger army, more dragons, and in Daemon Targaryen, the smartest and most capable war general in the entire House of the Dragons universe. Hence, before things get worse for the Greens, they will likely get better, and Daemon will be at the center of it all.

House of the Dragon streams on HBO Max, on June 16, 2024.