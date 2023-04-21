How many children does Lil Baby have? Netizens in a frenzy after Daliesha Key shares DNA test

American rapper Lil Baby is currently the focus of social media after an Instagram model, Daliesha Key, shared an image of a DNA test report. The report claimed that the rapper, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was the child's father. However, people across social media have different opinions on the same, as some claimed that the DNA result said that the rapper was the "presumed" father.

The rapper has two sons with two different partners. His eldest son, Jason Armani, was born in 2015 to his then-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, a social media influencer and entrepreneur. She called out the rapper in 2020 and claimed that Lil failed to pay their son’s tuition fee.

Four years later, in February 2019, the rapper welcomed his second son, Loyal Armani, with former girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. Lil and Jayda have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016 when they first met. The couple parted ways in 2018 two years after they began dating. Jayda conceived Loyal in 2018, following which she and the rapper got back together, only to break up in March 2022.

The internet reacts to DNA test matching Lil Baby

The news was shared on Twitter by The Daily Loud and people have been reacting to the same since it was shared. While the post claimed that Daliesha Key showed a DNA test report which proved that Lil Baby is the father of her child, netizens had quite some opinions about it.

A number of users went through the attached image of the DNA report, which was in Spanish. They wondered why someone living in California would get a test written in Spanish.

Others translated the report and explained that the report stated Lil Baby to be the "presumed" father. The DNA report explained that when Daliesha was asked who she thought was the probable father, she put Lil Baby's name on the form.

A lot of people did not believe her. They said that she was chasing clout and previously claimed Lil Burk to be the father of her baby.

Netizens react to Daliesha Key's DNA test claims. (Image via Twitter/@)

Daliesha Key has a separate Instagram page @ball0utbabyboy for her son Romello, whom she claimed to be Lil Baby's son.

Previously, a woman named Shi Anderson also made one such claim that the rapper was the father of her daughter and demanded that he take responsibility for his child. However, Lil Baby never responded to Anderson.

He has only acknowledged the paternity of his two children, Jason and Loyal. The internet bashed Shi Anderson in a similar manner as they bashed Daliesha Key, claiming that Anderson used Lil’s name for clout and fame.

Lil Baby has previously mentioned in interviews that he tries to be present and involved in his children’s lives and maintain amicable relationships with their mothers. He also spoke about the challenges he faces while balancing his rap career with the responsibilities of a father.

