How old is Aya Tanjali? Ice Spice under fire over casting minor in Deli twerking music video

American rapper Ice Spice has come under fire for casting Aya Tanjali, a 16-year-old TikTok creator, in her music video for Deli, which is replete with twerking. The 23-year-old Bronx rapper uploaded the video on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 26.

A short clip of the music video and its making was shared on the rapper's Instagram as well, where netizens spotted Aya Tanjali for a few seconds, twerking on a table. People were quick to point out how Aya was a minor and that Ice Spice should not have included her in a music video where she let the teen twerk.

Aya Tanjali has amassed millions of followers on TikTok by posting content about teen life, relatable family skits, haircare videos, and makeup tutorials. She is also known for her lip-sync and dancing videos. The TikToker previously prompted people to raise eyebrows due to her being on the platform when she was just 13.

However, spotting her in a music video, where she was seen performing a dance form that is mostly deemed inappropriate for minors made netizens really uncomfortable. Ice Spice was called "weird" for allowing a minor in her music video that is definitely not for kids.

🆕 @fterlike yeah you mad weird for having a 16 year old child doing all that in your mv i'm not even gonna hold you twitter.com/icespicee_/sta…

"Who allowed that?": Netizens slam Ice Spice for casting a minor in her track Deli's music video

Even though some fans of Ice Spice went gaga over the music video of Deli, the new single from her debut EP, Like ..?, others were having it. They called out the singer and her management for making the decision to include 16-year-old Aya in the music video that is being deemed as only for adults.

Several people also criticized Ice's fans who defended the singer. One user noted that the rapper could have easily chosen someone else in her music video instead of exposing a minor and prompting viewers to s**ualize her:

Internet slams the Bronx rapper for casting a minor in her Deli twerking music video. (Image via Twitter/@AreilaPerez)

Ice Spice recently performed Deli at a concert

The Bronx rapper's latest single Deli reflects the essence of a classic rap video which features the rapper flexing stacks of money, dancing, and twerking. The music video also includes some documentary-like behind the scenes from the mv shoot, and footage of fans crowding the rapper during the shoot.

Ice performed the song at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami last weekend. She has been considered by many as the breakthrough artist of 2023. Along with viral hits Bikini Bottom and Munch last year, she became a more prominent face after her collaboration with two huge names in the pop industry -- Taylor Swift (Karma) and Nicki Minaj (Princess Diana and Barbie World).

The rapper is yet to respond to the latest backlash of casting 16-year-old Aya Tanjali for twerking in her music video.