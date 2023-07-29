How old is Donna Karan's grandson, Sebastian? Alix Earle drama explained after Braxton Berrios' red carpet debut 

TikTok star Alix Earle has recently come under fire after she was allegedly spotted kissing Sebastian de Felice, the 17-year-old grandson of American fashion designer Donna Karan at a party earlier this month in the Hamptons.

The incident occurred just days after Earle made a red-carpet appearance at the ESPY Awards with NFL player Braxton Berrios. On Sunday, July 16, the 22-year-old was seemingly caught on camera sharing an intimate kiss with Sebastian, who is a high schooler.

The moment was shared by Deux Moi, a pop culture gossip account on Instagram. In the clip, Earle was seen embracing Sebastian in a dark corner of the club. The two were allegedly seen leaving the club together on Sunday night. In a TikTok video that Alix Earle shared from the weekend in the Hamptons, the TikToker wore the same outfit as the viral clip.

After viewers identified Sebastian as Donna Karan’s grandson, they quickly found out that he was yet to turn 18 on July 26, which was 10 days from the day of the party, meaning that he was still underage when Earle kissed him. The age difference and the fact that Sebastian was still a minor have sparked criticism online.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios fallout after viral intimate video?

Since the video of Earle’s alleged intimate session with Donna Karan’s teen grandson emerged on the internet, speculations about the TikToker’s romance with Braxton Berrios coming to an end are swirling online.

Several people claimed Earle cheated on Braxton by being intimate with Sebastian de Felice. They chastised the influencer for being unloyal to the NFL player and were disgusted that she allegedly cheated on him with a minor.

Earle with Braxton Berrios at the ESPY Awards earlier in July 2023. (Image via Getty Images)

Braxton broke up with model Sophia Culpo, his longtime girlfriend, earlier in 2023. He and Earle were spotted going out together this summer. Their red-carpet debut this month at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles made fans of the two think that they might be making their relationship official.

However, that does not seem to be the case, as news outlet People got to know from a source that Braxton and Earle never became official.

“Despite the fact they went to a red carpet together and maybe in traditional Hollywood terms, that could be interpreted as ‘a hard launch’ of a relationship, that’s not what it was at all. Both have continued to keep things casual and have fun with each other,” an insider told People Magazine.

Alix Earle responds to the internet backlash

Earle recently responded to the criticism she received after being allegedly spotted kissing 17-year-old Sebastian. The TikToker claimed that she was unaware of Donna Karan’s grandson’s age at the time.

Instagram page teatoktalk shared a screenshot that showed the influencer responding to a comment on her TikTok video. Referring to Sebastian’s age, the user wrote:

Alix Earle replied to the comment and said she was equally shocked, suggesting that she was unaware of Sebastian being a minor.

However, teatoktalk claimed in its post that Alix Earle was spotted with Donna Karan and Sebastian before the Hamptons’ party. The post stated that it was a little unbelievable the influencer did not once ask the teen his age or search for him on Google.

Though the legal age of consent in New York is 17, many of Alix Earle’s fans were disappointed in the TikTok star for getting intimate with a minor. Despite her apparent clarification that she did not know Sebastian was a teen, netizens are still skeptical about passing a clear judgment about the influencer.