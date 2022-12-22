"How old is he?": Fans react as Danna's age concerns Brian on Love Without Borders

Love Without Borders season 1 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members paired with their respective matches in a completely different country to see if they can connect and blend their lifestyles to eventually spend the rest of their lives together. They will stay until their visas expire and try to find love.

On this week's episode of Love Without Borders, Danna revealed her age to Brian. He was shocked to learn that she was 38 and worried that her age might be a hindrance for the couple to have kids in the next three years. Fans, however, felt that age didn't matter and he was easily worried. One tweeted:

foryourentertainment @foryourentert12 Also men being old have the same birth risks. How old is he?? #LoveWithoutBorders Also men being old have the same birth risks. How old is he?? #LoveWithoutBorders

Couples who were matched with each other include Aaron Motacek and Maël Lucas; Brian Dilleen and Danna Richards; Shreyas Mehta and Gurleen Virk; Chandra Chugani and Naeem Thompson; and Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah and Philip Michael Thomas Jr. While some have connected well, others have had compatibility issues.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Naeem's childish antics wear on Chandra; Gurleen and Shreyas' sleeping situation is challenged; Danna questions Brian's feelings for her; Aaron consults Arica."

Danna reveals her age to Brian on Love Without Borders

On tonight's episode of Love Without Borders, the cast members continued to live with their matches and try to blend into each other's lifestyles. While for some, it was an easy route, others had complications with respect to certain aspects that they saw as a red flag. Although Danna and Brian have been going strong since the premiere episode when the former met her beau in Ireland, issues cropped up between them this week.

Danna was happy to meet Brian on episode 1 as he checked out most of the list that she was looking for in a potential partner. This was reciprocated by the latter as the connection between them was visibly strong from the beginning. The two connected on the first night itself and formed a deep connection, making them one of the strongest couples that viewers were witness to on the show.

The Love Without Borders couple got to know each other and liked spending time together. On last week's episode, the duo went on a drive and bonded while talking about each other's lives. Snuggled under a blanket, Danna revealed that she could picture herself living on a farm with kids.

On tonight's episode, the couple went on their first date. While having dinner, the duo discussed what kind of food they liked when Danna revealed that she hadn't consumed alcohol until she was 27 years old. Brian joked that her liver must be "pristine." She then opened up about how her friends don't believe that she is 38 years old. Her revelation evoked a shocking response from Brian.

Brian was concerned with her age and was visibly shocked and just laughed at the moment. He then confessed to being shocked at the revelation as it was the first time it was being brought up. He also stated that it would be a problem considering she was already 38, but he felt that having kids after two or three years would be 41 and then it would be difficult.

Later on in the Love Without Borders episode, the duo went to a farm where Danna found it difficult to navigate around the chickens, which also concerned Brian as he wanted someone who could be comfortable with farm life.

Fans react to the age revelation on Love Without Borders

Fans took to social media to comment on Brian's reaction to Danna's age. They felt it was unfair for him to freak out. Check out what they have to say.

jenji @jenjihere Is he surprised about her age bc she lives in a van? #LoveWithoutBorders Is he surprised about her age bc she lives in a van? #LoveWithoutBorders

LNZ @valuemymind #LoveWithoutBorders Yikes. His reaction to her being 38 was not great Yikes. His reaction to her being 38 was not great 😂#LoveWithoutBorders

#LoveWithoutBorders And here is the inevitable shoe drop in the Danna/Brian relationship we've predicted... And here is the inevitable shoe drop in the Danna/Brian relationship we've predicted...#LoveWithoutBorders https://t.co/8XmQeALKjB

Seriously?? Don’t that come up right away??

#LoveWithoutBorders Huh?? It’s Day 10 and they’re only just discussing age??Seriously?? Don’t that come up right away?? Huh?? It’s Day 10 and they’re only just discussing age??Seriously?? Don’t that come up right away??#LoveWithoutBorders

Brannon @brannona #LoveWithoutBorders Oooooo. He does not like Danna's age Oooooo. He does not like Danna's age 👀 #LoveWithoutBorders

Love Without Borders season 1 is getting dramatic with each passing episode. As the season progresses, there is more drama to come as the cast members deal with complications in their respective relationships. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Love Without Borders on January 4, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

