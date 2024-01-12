How old is Ulrika Jonsson? TV presenter brands ex-lover Sven-Goran Eriksson 'not a decent person' addressing his terminal cancer diagnosis

Swedish TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson garnered significant attention in the early 2000s when her affair with then-England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson made headlines across major news outlets. The 56-year-old presenter posted a now-deleted story on January 11, 2024, calling her ex-lover "not a decent person."

The Instagram post was a throwback picture of Ulrika Jonsson, with the caption:

"Look at me being all young all that. So. PSA. I don't have anything to say about Sven. #nada. Not a decent person."

This post followed closely after Eriksson announced his terminal cancer diagnosis, where he revealed on Thursday that he had "at best a year to live." Speaking to P1 radio about his prognosis, he said:

"Maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer. You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it."

While Sven-Goran Eriksson was greatly praised for his managerial skills that carried England during the World Cup in 2002 and 2006, his personal life was marred by scandals.

Ulrika Jonsson and Eriksson were embroiled in a love affair in 2002 when Eriksson was still in a relationship with his girlfriend of four years, Nancy Dell'Olio, who was a British-Italian lawyer.

56-year-old Ulrika Jonsson is a Swedish-British TV presenter and actress

Born on August 16, 1967, in Sweden, Ulrika Jonsson began her career as a weather presenter in Good Morning Britain. She is best known for her work on ITV's Gladiators. Ulrika Jonsson was also a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Big Brother, which she won in 2009.

According to The Guardian, Sven-Goran Eriksson met Ulrika Jonsson at a London party. The two were initially friends but got closer due to frequent dinners with each other. They were soon swept up in a whirlwind romance in 2002, while Eriksson was still with his partner, Nancy Dell'Olio.

Sven-Goran Eriksson met Ulrika Jonsson at a London party (Image via @UpshotTowers/X)

The affair between Eriksson and Dell'Olio led to a brief split, but the pair reconciled. In 2004, Eriksson had another alleged affair with FA secretary Faria Alam that led to Eriksson and Dell'Olio parting ways for good in 2007.

In a letter to The Sun in July 2021, Ulrika Jonsson briefly spoke about her highly publicized affair with Eriksson, saying:

"I carried on my pursuit for love, pausing briefly for a fumble under the covers with a nearly 60-year-old, Sven-Göran Eriksson. Remember him, the former England football manager?"

She continued,

"Yes, I am also trying to forget because s*x was about as exciting as assembling an IKEA bookcase, which is what makes my argument for a younger man inescapably convincing."

While Ulrika Jonsson's post revealed that she didn't have much to say about Eriksson's diagnosis, Dell'Olio was "devastated" by the news.

According to The Daily Mail, she said:

"It's a really negative moment. In September my mother died and I can't get over this loss. It's like having an open wound that instead of healing keeps getting worse. Sven's announcement was devastating. I knew he wasn't well, but hearing his words really. Life can be cruel."

Sven-Goran Eriksson was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023

Seventy-five-year-old Sven-Goran Eriksson was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023 when he went to the hospital for a checkup after collapsing on his 5 km run. According to the Mirror, his doctors said that he had suffered five minor strokes, and further diagnosis revealed that he had terminal cancer.

The doctors guessed that his life expectancy would be less than a year. Speaking to P1 radio, Sven said:

"Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good. Everyone guesses it's cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can. Maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer. You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it."

Speaking to BBC, Eriksson said that this diagnosis has given him a new perspective to "appreciate every day" and be "happy when you wake up in the morning." He also stated that he lives "a totally normal life."

Sven-Goran Eriksson's glittering career included guiding the famed "Golden Generation" of English football players from 2001 to 2006, including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard.

Under his tutelage, England reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup in 2002 and 2006 but unfortunately did not qualify for the semi-finals.