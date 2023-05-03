"I love the commitment to character": Doja Cat's Met Gala Emma Chamberlain interview wins the internet 

This year marked American rapper Doja Cat's debut appearance at the Met Gala and she did not disappoint fans with her look. This year's theme honored the work of Karl Lagerfeld, the legendary German fashion designer. Keeping up with the theme, Doja donned a look inspired by Karl's beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette. She even added a prosthetic cat nose to complete her look.

Needless to say, Doja's Met Gala look was bound to go viral this year, but what was even more interesting was her interview with red-carpet host Emma Chamberlain, who was Vogue's correspondent. In a viral video now doing rounds on social media, Doja was seen answering only "meow" to whatever Chamberlain asked her.

The internet was amused to see the artist stay true to her character throughout the short interview. One user @alaynas_pov wrote that she loved the singer's "commitment to character," but wished Doja and Emma Chamberlain would have had a real interaction because it would have been "cute and funny."

"I LOVE HER SM": Netizens amused by Doja Cat's unique red-carpet interview at the Met Gala 2023

During the entire interview with Emma Chamberlain, the 27-year-old rapper and singer kept nodding and replying in "meow" to whatever Emma was asking her. This left netizens gushing on social media, who found the entire interaction adorable.

During the interview on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Emma asked Doja about her outfit for the event, to which the latter replied with a "meow." The Chamberlain Coffee owner looked a little taken aback by the response, but proceeded to ask who the designer of the outfit was, to which Doja Cat once again replied with a "meow." Emma got the hang of it by then and played along as she exclaimed:

“Wow! Okay, so something a little different!”

Doja Cat nodded and Emma then asked her about the inspiration behind her look and also requested the Woman artist to go into detail. However, to everyone's surprise, the singer did not break character and continued to respond in "meow" three times in three different tones.

Emma Chamberlain tried to cover her mouth to conceal her laughter and amusement at the situation. But she yet asked the singer what she was looking forward to seeing inside the main event and if this was Doja’s first Met, to which, the latter kept on answering with “meow”.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala (Image via Getty Images)

Doja Cat and her experimental red-carpet appearances

Doja Cat’s unique take on her entire Met Gala persona has left both her fans and common viewers beyond amused. Netizens loved the hilarious interaction between the two and expressed how much they loved Doja’s energy towards the evening. They even praised Emma Chamberlain for handling the interview professionally, yet keeping it entertaining.

The Freaky Deaky artist pulled off a hooded, silver sequined backless gown by Oscar de la Renta. Her hood also featured cat ears to add to her evening persona. The gown had a mermaid silhouette extending into a white feathered train to resemble a cat’s tail. Her outfit included 350,000 white and silver bugle beads.

Doja accessorized her look with a delicate diamond chain arm cuff, a diamond headpiece underneath the hood, and diamond bracelets and rings.

Doja Cat at Schiaparelli's spring couture (Image via Getty Images)

However, this is not the first time Doja Cat has surprised everyone with her experimental red-carpet look. In January 2023, at Schiaparelli’s Spring Couture runway show, the Need To Know artist wore a monochromatic crimson strapless knee-length dress with a matching shawl and a skirt that was entirely beaded. But the highlight of her entire attire were the 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that adorned her from head to toe.

