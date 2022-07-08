“I’m only getting started”: Jessi addresses fans' concerns in a personal statement after leaving P NATION

The news of Jessi’s departure from P NATION has shocked Jebbies (Jessi’s fandom). Looking at fans’ growing concern and the various theories surrounding her departure, the talented singer has now taken it upon herself to address the rumors and speculations floating around.

On July 6, she took to her personal Instagram to clarify certain important things. The NUNU NANA hitmaker cleared the air by stating that she was not retiring from the industry. In fact, she is only getting started with her career and the execution of her further plans.

Sal2(slow) @moodarada2 i mean .... when they talked about this on the broadcast there was a hint i guess sort of... but if it ends up happening & Jessi joins Antennaㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ i mean .... when they talked about this on the broadcast there was a hint i guess sort of... but if it ends up happening & Jessi joins Antennaㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/zG5piIzGOM

She also emphasized that there is no bad blood between her and her former agency P NATION, and that she will love the agency forever.

Her full statement reads as follows:

“I understand people can make assumptions right now based on my current situation… but the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time..Respectfully… please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit.. (I haven’t rested since 2005) but one thing for sure is that this GIRL is NOT retiring. I’m only getting started. Thank you Jebbies [Jessi’s fandom] for your unconditional love and support.. And lastly love you P NATION for life.”

Netizens express shock and concern upon learning of Jessi’s departure from PSY’s P NATION, Jessi responds

On July 6, P NATION announced that Jessi would be leaving the agency following the expiration of her contract. The DON'T TOUCH ME hitmaker was the first artist to be signed to the newly-formed agency back in 2019.

Many fans were surprised by the news of her departure as they had been hoping for more collaborations between her and the other P NATION artists, including PSY. Netizens expressed their concerns, and some pointed out that, despite having a warm and amicable relationship with P NATION, she hadn’t released a full-length album in her three years of being associated with them.

nat 🗣️ @LUVIEdoobidoo I don't think pnation is that good in promoting.. Jessi has her own variety shows bcos pds love her she brings in the viewers interest.. pnation has nothing to do with it.. her promos are her tiktoks.. she did it all in her own.. what pnation has is give artists freedom ig I don't think pnation is that good in promoting.. Jessi has her own variety shows bcos pds love her she brings in the viewers interest.. pnation has nothing to do with it.. her promos are her tiktoks.. she did it all in her own.. what pnation has is give artists freedom ig

Fans felt that the company had simply not done enough for the talented rapper, both in terms of album releases and promoting her as an artist. The ZOOM singer had to do much of her promotional work herself which might have led to her decision to leave the company.

Additionally, fans also speculated that her relationship with PSY (P NATION’s founder) may be rocky at the moment.

In her personal statement, Jessi emphasized that she needs some time to collect her thoughts. She added that she hasn’t taken a proper break since 2005, and wants to devote some time to herself, indicating that she wants to work on improving her mental health.

Fans have also dug up a past video clip where Jessi hinted that she wouldn’t renew her contract.

Last month, the NUNU NANA singer appeared again as a regular on the show Sixth Sense, where she joked about joining the agency Antenna along with actor Lee Sang-yeob and Lovelyz Mijoo. She also consulted a fortune-teller about whether moving to Antenna was a good idea, with the latter replying in the negative. She jokingly declared that she would drop her plans to join Antenna.

At the time of the episode being filmed, her contract was set to expire in two weeks. Fans believe that she was already thinking about not renewing her contract then and considering Antenna as an alternative.

The talented singer-rapper is currently a free agent and fans are waiting to see which agency she joins next. She may even form her own label. Stay tuned for more updates.

