"I have nothing to apologize for": Sienna Mae says she's been falsely accused, claims she and Jack Wright never got physical

Following the "sexual assault" allegations posted to Twitter on May 30th by Mason Rizzo, Sienna Mae took to YouTube to post a video on June 1st claiming that all of the allegations regarding Jack Wright were false.

Sienna Mae had previously been accused of "sexually assaulting" Jack Wright, before telling him to "kill himself". This was brought to light by Mason Rizzo, a friend of Jack and James Wright, via Twitter. James then confirmed the allegations, while Jack "thanked" his fans for all the support.

However, the original tweet containing all of the details was deleted by Mason, and instead replaced with a message saying, the Wright family, himself and Sienna Mae will be handling the issue "off social media".

The Wright family, Sienna’s family, and I have decided to delete all information about the situation and handle it off of social media. — Mason (@MasonRizzo3) June 1, 2021

Sienna Mae's statement

Sienna Mae originally uploaded a written statement to Instagram the night before. However, as it was met with an excessive amount of backlash, the 17-year-old decided to speak up through a video.

In a YouTube video titled "addressing false allegations", Sienna Mae shared her point of view by stating that she was not apologizing.

"I basically just wanna come on here because I am not making an apology video. This is more of a statement. I didn't wanna bring this online, as I said in my statement earlier, but this has gotten to the point where my name is being dragged in the mud."

Sienna expressed that she wanted to "stand up for herself" and "tell the truth". She said:

"I have nothing to apologize for because I did not sexually assault Jack Wright."

Then shifting blame onto and even gaslighting Jack, she said:

"Jack never confirmed it or denied it, which makes the situation even worse because he never denied it knowning that it's not true."

Explaining their past relationship, Sienna kicked it off by stating that she and Jack "never had sex" to begin with, omitting any "sexual assault".

"It's seriously so uncomfortable and I hate that I have to disclose this but...Jack and I never had sex."

Sienna continued the video by providing proof that she and Jack had conversed about him being "misleading" towards her, and even claimed that although Jack was assaulted, it was not by her.

Fans believe Sienna Mae

Without crying or adding excessive emotion to her statement, Sienna Mae displayed her evidence to the audience in attempts to clear her name.

"Yall see how she didn't cry or beg for forgiveness, she spoke respectfully and showed proof."

Many were impressed with the 17-year-old, and some even changed their minds about the allegations as her explanation was deemed "mature" and "valid".

Fans of Sienna Mae recognize her statements as "valid" (Image via YouTube)

Sienna Mae finished off the video by apologizing to those whom she may have offended in the past, as well as telling her audience that "karma is real". To add, many are beginning to side with Sienna as Jack hasn't yet officially spoken out on the situation.

