"I think it’s about loneliness" SF9's Rowoon weighs in about the short comings of actors and idols in a recent interview with AnOther Magazine

On September 18, 2023, the popular Korean actor and SF9 idol, Rowoon, announced his departure from the group, leaving many fans feeling melancholic. This decision came as the group's seven-year contract came to an end. While the other eight members chose to renew their contracts, Rowoon decided to pursue a different path. It had been evident for some time that Rowoon's focus had shifted primarily to his successful acting career, leading to his reduced involvement with the group.

Just a couple of days prior, on September 14, this star graced the pages of AnOther magazine, showcasing a strikingly impressive photoshoot and sharing a candid interview. In this interview, keen-eyed fans noticed a particular moment where Rowoon addressed the fan culture in K-pop and the emotions he had harbored over the years.

When confronted with a question, he found himself torn between providing an honest response, which might spark controversies, and remaining silent. Ultimately, he chose honesty, shedding light on his feelings towards certain aspects of fan culture in Korea.

Rowoon through AnOther magazine (Image via anothermag.com)

His exact words were,

"This may be a little dangerous to say, but I think it’s about loneliness. That’s how I feel, honestly."

Rowoon openly expressed how the obsessive fans had, at times, left him feeling isolated. He touched upon the challenges posed by fans who go to great lengths to meet their idols, sometimes disregarding the potential negative impact on the artists themselves. Fans appreciated the star's willingness to address these issues and acknowledge the complexities faced by idols in the contemporary world of K-pop.

SF9's now-ex-member Rowoon subtly addresses the negativities of the K-pop industry

Rowoon's departure from SF9 marked a new chapter in his career, one where he can continue to shine both as an actor and as an individual with the freedom to express his thoughts and experiences.

Recently, the strikingly tall and charismatic 6-foot-3 K-pop idol and actor, Rowoon, graced the pages of AnOther magazine with his impeccable and stylish looks. Following this fascinating photoshoot, fans were treated to an honestly candid interview that made them respect him even more.

In this interview, the Destined With You actor dived into the complex fan culture that permeates the world of K-pop, shedding light on its unique challenges and occasionally darker aspects. While acknowledging the immense love that fans shower upon their idols, he didn't shy away from addressing the instances where fan enthusiasm crossed into potentially harmful territory, taking a toll on his mental health.

The star's candidness was particularly evident when he spoke about the often toxic behavior exhibited by certain fans. He admitted that, no matter how well-behaved the majority of fans might be, there's always the possibility of encountering individuals who can make an artist feel disheartened.

Despite being continually surrounded by devoted fans who adore him, Rowoon confessed to moments of loneliness, offering a thought-provoking perspective on the paradoxical nature of fame within the K-pop industry.

While answering the particular question of

“What drives people to become superfans of South Korean actors and idols, to disappear into the fantasy fed to them.”

He boldly stated that,

"This may be a little dangerous to say, but I think it’s about loneliness. That’s how I feel, honestly. I think it’s a contradiction, because at the end of the day, it’s a form of consumption. Once you try to find a reason for it, it turns into loneliness."

Rowoon also touched upon how the criticisms from toxic anti-fans had shaped his personal growth. While he admitted that negative comments used to weigh heavily on his mind during his earlier years, he revealed that with time, he transformed these experiences into sources of personal development. This evolution in perspective has become especially relevant, considering the persistent presence of invasive stalker fans (known as sasaengs) in the industry.

Despite addressing the challenges and negativity that can affect K-pop idols, the SF9 star also made sure to express his deep appreciation for the genuine love that many fans shower upon him. He spoke,

“There’s a sense of a mission and responsibility knowing this. I always ask myself, ‘Would there be meaning to what I do if these people didn’t exist?’ For them, I feel like I need to live my own life to the fullest. I used to feel a lot of pressure from fame but now I just try to enjoy it.”

Rowoon's mature and introspective responses left a lasting impression not only on his fans but also on K-pop enthusiasts around the world. His willingness to shed light on the complexities of the industry and the emotions of its idols while maintaining gratitude for the attention he receives has earned him widespread respect.

AnOther magazine's photoshoot

Turning to the photos from the cover of AnOther Magazine's Autumn/Winter issue, they were an absolute hit with his fandom. Despite the lack of officially released high-definition images, the fans eagerly await their unveiling. Even in the slightly unclear images, Rowoon effortlessly rocked every look, outfit, and expression. From a full blazer suit to vests and jackets, and even a shirtless appearance, he showcased his versatility and style.

This day brought mixed emotions for Rowoon's fans, as he not only dazzled them with his photoshoot but also demonstrated unfeigned maturity in his interview. Although he has officially departed from the group, fans can anticipate seeing him in numerous acting projects in the future and eagerly await the exciting second chapter of his career.

He was recently seen in the JTBC series Destined With You and in a cameo in A Time Called You.